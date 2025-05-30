Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky accuses Kremlin of ‘engaging in yet another deception’ over peace proposal
Kremlin says Kyiv has failed to reply to offer of new direct talks in Istanbul on Monday
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of engaging in "yet another deception" by failing to hand over its peace settlement proposal before a potential meeting between officials from the two countries next week.
"Ukraine has not received it. Our partners have not received it. Even Turkey, which hosted the first meeting, has not received the new agenda,” Mr Zelensky said.
"Despite promises to the contrary, first and foremost to the the United States of America, to President Trump: Yet another Russian deception."
Moscow has proposed a second round of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday, two weeks after similar negotiations failed to bear fruit.
Kyiv says the memorandum was due following those talks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow has drafted the memorandum and will present it at the next direct talks, adding that Kyiv had not responded to the offer of talks on Monday.
Russia 'to send same delegation to Istanbul' for talks on Ukraine
The Russian delegation to the second round of talks with Ukraine in Turkey's Istanbul will be the same as for the first round, the Tass news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying.
Russia has proposed holding the next round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday.
The Russian delegation for the first round held in Istanbul on 16 May included an adviser to the president, a top diplomat and senior military and intelligence officials.
North Korea helped Putin escalate missile strikes with ammunition, say experts
North Korea enabled Russia to increase missile attacks on key Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and supplied more than 20,000 containers of munitions, according to a UN group.
North Korea sent at least nine million rounds of artillery and rocket launcher ammunition, at least 100 ballistic missiles along with self-propelled artillery guns and long-range multiple rocket launchers, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team said.
The arms and related materiel were transported by sea, air and rail, including artillery, ballistic missiles and combat vehicles for Russia's use in the war in Ukraine, it said.
The group comprising 11 UN members, said Moscow helped the North improve missile performance in return by supplying data.
This unlawful cooperation has "contributed to Moscow's ability to increase its missile attacks against Ukrainian cities including targeted strikes against critical civilian infrastructure,” the team said.
"At least for the foreseeable future, North Korea and Russia intend to continue and further deepen their military cooperation in contravention of relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the group said in its first report.
