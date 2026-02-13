Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky rules out referendum on ‘bad deal’ as European leaders gather in Munich
Zelensky thanked the UK for a ‘new and timely air defence package’ worth £500m ahead of the conference
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he will not present a “bad deal” to end the war for a referendum, and that his country will only hold elections once firm security guarantees and a ceasefire are in place.
Zelensky was speaking ahead of Friday's Munich Security Conference, where there is a chance he will meet US secretary of state Marco Rubio.
Zelensky said Ukraine was ready for both presidential elections and a referendum on any peace agreement with Russia, but set clear conditions for when that could happen.
“The tactic we chose is for the Americans not to think that we want to continue the war,” Zelensky told The Atlantic. “That’s why we started supporting their proposals in any format that speeds things along.
“I don’t think we should put a bad deal up for a referendum,” he added.
Zelensky expressed gratitude to Sir Keir Starmer and John Healey for a “new and timely air defence package” worth £500m on the eve of Friday's conference.
The European leaders gathering in Germany are hoping for clarity around US president Donald Trump’s inconsistent geopolitical policies and threats that have caused concern for transatlantic relations and the post-World War II international order.
Artist behind banned Ukrainian Olympic helmet calls Heraskevych's tribute 'great heroism'
The artist who painted a controversial helmet that got Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych banned from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics said his refusal to stop wearing the helmet was "a great act of heroism”.
Artist Iryna Prots meticulously painted upon Heraskevych's helmet portraits of over 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.
The helmet drew international attention after the IOC said it violated rules banning political messages.
Heraskevych's insistence on wearing it anyway got him barred.
"He could have refused, he could have said, 'Fine, I'll wear another helmet and fight for a medal,'" Prots, 52, told The Associated Press inside her home in Kyiv.
"He didn't do that. To stand up for his truth – that is great heroism.
"Heraskevych came up with the idea for the helmet design and his father, a longtime friend of Prots, asked her to paint it.
"It had to be done, and it had to be finished in time," Prots said.
"These were athletes who could have been standing there at the Olympics, but they are no longer here."
Pictures show Ukrainians struggle without electricity and water
Around 3,500 apartment buildings in Kyiv were without heating on Thursday after Russia’s latest wave of attacks disrupted energy supplies across the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
According to Klitschko, nearly 2,600 high-rise buildings lost heating overnight following the strike, adding to 1,100 residential blocks already cut off due to previous attacks.
Russia pounds Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles
Russia battered Ukraine’s energy system again into Thursday morning leaving tens of thousands in the capital Kyiv and the cities of Dnipro and Odesa without heat, power and water, officials said.
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 219 drones overnight on Thursday. Air defences downed or neutralised 16 missiles and 197 drones, it said.
Two people were hurt in the attack on Kyiv, which also hit a residential building, an official said.
In the industrial southeastern city of Dnipro, a combined missile and drone strike wounded four people, including a baby boy and a four-year-old girl, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram.
Four people injured in Odesa as Russia hits energy facilities
Four people were injured in an overnight Russian attack that struck energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Odesa, Kyiv Independent reported, citing regional officials.
Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian forces launched a large-scale drone assault on the region.
“The enemy continues to massively attack the Odesa region with strike drones. Despite the active work of air defence forces, direct hits and falling drone debris were recorded,” he said.
One of the injured was hospitalised in serious condition. Residential buildings, industrial sites, energy facilities and port infrastructure were damaged in the strikes, officials said.
The attack also disrupted electricity, heating and water supplies. Restoration work is ongoing.
The assault followed another wave of strikes a day earlier, when Russian forces targeted Odesa and other major cities including Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv with drones and missiles aimed at Ukraine’s energy sector. Power generation facilities and substations were hit in Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro.
Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure through the autumn and winter months, leaving thousands without electricity and heating during freezing temperatures.
Recap: Russia fully blocks WhatsApp in major crackdown
Russia has moved to "fully block" Meta-owned WhatsApp, according to a company spokesperson, as Moscow intensifies its efforts to promote domestic platforms and tighten its grip on the nation's internet.
This action comes amid a deepening dispute with foreign technology providers, which escalated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Authorities in Moscow are actively promoting a state-backed alternative messaging service named 'MAX'. Critics have voiced concerns that this app could be utilised for user tracking, although these allegations have been dismissed as false by state media.
"Due to Meta's unwillingness to comply with Russian law, such a decision was indeed made and implemented," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, proposing that Russians switch to MAX, Russia's state-owned messenger.
"MAX is an accessible alternative, a developing messenger, a national messenger, and it is available on the market for citizens as an alternative," said Peskov.
Zelensky rules out referendum on 'bad deal'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would not put a "bad deal" to a referendum and would only hold a vote once firm security guarantees and a ceasefire were in place.
In an interview published by The Atlantic, Zelensky said Ukraine was ready for both presidential elections and a referendum on any peace agreement, but set clear conditions for when that could happen.
“The tactic we chose is for the Americans not to think that we want to continue the war,” Zelensky said. “That’s why we started supporting their proposals in any format that speeds things along.”
He added that Ukraine was “not afraid of anything”.
“Are we ready for elections? We’re ready. Are we ready for a referendum? We’re ready,” he said.
Zelensky said he had rejected a proposal, reported this week by the Financial Times, to announce elections and a referendum on February 24 – the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
He said a ceasefire and proposed US security guarantees against a future invasion had not yet been finalised.
“No one is clinging to power,” Zelensky was quoted as saying. “I am ready for elections. But for that we need security, guarantees of security, a ceasefire.”
He added: “I don’t think we should put a bad deal up for a referendum.”
Zelensky has said in recent weeks that a document outlining security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready to be signed.
But in his latest remarks, he acknowledged that key details remain unresolved, including whether the United States would be willing to shoot down incoming missiles over Ukraine if Russia were to violate any peace agreement.
"This hasn't been fixed yet," Zelensky said. "We have raised it, and we will continue to raise these questions. We need all of this to be written out."
Zelensky slams ‘utterly stupid idea’ he would announce elections on war anniversary
Watch: UK pledges more than £500 million in missiles and defence support for Ukraine
Rubio to meet Zelensky in Munich
US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Thursday he would have a chance to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at this week's Munich Security Conference. Rubio made the comment to reporters before his departure from Washington to the conference.
Kremlin says it expects next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it expected the next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon and that there was already an understanding about their timing and location.
Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that US officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami.
“We have a certain understanding (of the details), and we will keep you informed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We expect the next (third) round of talks to take place soon.”
