Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky warns Putin will launch new war from land gained in Trump deal

Zelensky rejects 'proposal' to give up eastern Donbas region to Putin in exchange for peace

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 13 August 2025 04:37 BST
Comments
Zelensky warns he will not give up land as Trump to meet Putin in Alaska

Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donetsk as part of any ceasefire deal potentially brokered by Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said Mr Putin wanted the remaining 30 per cent, or 3,500 square miles of the region, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the three-and-a-half-year-old war.

But Mr Zelensky vowed Ukraine would “never leave” the Donbas and warned Mr Putin’s troops could use it as a spring board for a future invasion.

"We will not leave Donbas. We cannot do this. Everyone forgets the first part - our territories are illegally occupied. Donbas for the Russians is a springboard for a future new offensive,” he said.

Mr Zelensky learned of Russia's position after holding a call with Mr Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff, after Mr Witkoff’s bilateral meeting with Mr Putin.

Mr Witkoff told Zelensky that Russia was ready to end the war and that there should be territorial concessions from both sides.

Mr Trump will meet the Russian leader in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, on Friday, for what he described as “feel out” meeting.

Recommended

White House says talks with Putin will be a 'listening exercise' for Trump

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that the upcoming meeting between the two leaders will be a “listening exercise” for Trump.

She added that she is “very confident” the US president will remain optimistic after the summit in Anchorage in Alaska on Friday.

"Only one party that's involved in this war is going to be present, so this is for the president to go and get a more firm understanding of how we can hopefully bring this war to an end."

The White House official also said there are plans in the works for Trump to visit Russia in the future.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House (AP)
Arpan Rai13 August 2025 04:37

Putin demands Ukrainian withdrawal from Donetsk, says Zelensky

Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donetsk as part of any ceasefire deal potentially brokered by Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said Putin wanted the the remaining 30 per cent, or 3,500 square miles, of the eastern region which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the three-and-a-half-year-old war.

Losing the rest of Donetsk would give Russia control of almost the entirety of the Donbas, the collective name for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland that also includes neighbouring Luhansk.

Zelensky vowed Ukraine would “never leave” the Donbas and warned Putin’s troops could use it as a spring board for a future invasion.

"We will not leave Donbas. We cannot do this. Everyone forgets the first part - our territories are illegally occupied. Donbas for the Russians is a springboard for a future new offensive,” he said.

Zelensky said he learned of Russia's position after holding a call with Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff, after Witkoff’s bilateral meeting with Putin.

Drone view shows destroyed buildings in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk
Drone view shows destroyed buildings in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk (via REUTERS)
Arpan Rai13 August 2025 04:32

Drone debris sparks fire at refinery in Russia's Krasnodar

Debris from a destroyed drone sparked a small fire that was later extinguished at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the local administration said this morning.

"There are casualties reported," officials said. "The fire was promptly extinguished. Emergency and special services are working at the scene,” they said.

The Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel for both domestic use and export.

Arpan Rai13 August 2025 04:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in