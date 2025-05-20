Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says ceasefire talks will begin immediately after ‘excellent’ call with Putin
Talks between Russia and Ukraine could be hosted by The Vatican, says Trump
Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after a two-hour phone call with Vladimir Putin on Monday.
The US president said the conversation with Mr Putin was “excellent”, as he also laid out plans for opening trade with Russia after the war was over.
After the call, he spoke with with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in hopes of making progress toward a ceasefire.
He also claimed that talks between Russia and Ukraine could be hosted by The Vatican. “Let the process being,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.
Moscow also said that Putin was now ready to work towards peace and on a memorandum about future peace talks.
The call came after Mr Trump last week vowed to meet Putin “as soon as we can” during a diplomatic fiasco prompted by the Russian president shunning peace talks in Turkey.
Earlier, US vice president JD Vance told reporters the administration realised there was an “impasse” that needed to be resolved to bring an end to the conflict.
Trump says it would be 'great' to have Russia-Ukraine talks at the Vatican
Donald Trump has said "it would be great" for Russia and Ukraine to hold ceasefire talks at the Vatican, saying it would add extra significance to the proceedings.
“The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!” the US president said.
The Vatican has not issued a comment on Mr Trump’s remarks yet.
Volodymyr Zelensky, who has already met Pope Leo XIV twice now and spoken to him on the phone, welcomed the Vatican as a possible venue to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
"Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with Russia in any format that brings results," Mr Zelensky said on X. He said that this could be hosted by Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.
Trump says Putin call went ‘very well’ and suggests talks between Russia and Ukraine will start ‘immediately’
Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire talks with the aim of bringing an end to the war as he divulged details of his highly-anticipated phone calls with leaders of the two nations yesterday.
In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said the call with Russian president Vladimir Putin went “very well” and the conditions of the ceasefire would be “negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of” and suggested that talks between the two nations could be hosted at the Vatican following an offer by Pope Leo XIV, the recently-elected American-born pontiff.
Andrew Feinberg in Washington, DC has the full story:
