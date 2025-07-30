Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian strike on training camp kills three soldiers after Trump’s 10-day ultimatum to Putin
Putin’s aide insists US ‘cannot dictate when to get to peace table’
At least three Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 18 others were injured after a Russian missile hit a Ukrainian training unit as Vladimir Putin’s forces step up their attacks on Ukraine’s training facilities, officials said.
"Today, 29 July, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ground Forces said.
"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel. As of 21:30, it is known that there are three dead and 18 wounded servicemen,” it said.
The attack comes as US president Donald Trump said he will start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia 10 days from today if Moscow does not make progress towards ending the Ukraine war.
That gives Mr Putin until 8 August to reach a deal or face steep tariffs or sanctions from the US.
Mr Trump, who first announced on Monday that he was shortening his initial 50-day deadline for action from Russia to “10 to 12” days, said he had not had a response from Mr Putin.
Journalist and opposition supporter jailed for 12 years
A Russian journalist has been convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of "extremism" over her links to an opposition group, part of an unrelenting crackdown on dissent.
A court in the city of Ufa in Russia's Bashkortostan region found Olga Komleva, 46, guilty of involvement with an organisation of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny that was officially branded "extremist".
Following her closed-door trial, the judge also found Komleva guilty on charges of "spreading false information" about the Russian military. She rejected the charges.
Komleva, who has been in custody since her arrest in March last year, had worked as a volunteer at the regional branch of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption before it was outlawed in 2021.
She also worked for an independent news outlet and covered protests in the region.
Navalny, who was Vladimir Putin's fiercest and most prominent foe and relentlessly campaigned against official corruption, died in February last year in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on a number of charges, including running an extremist group.
Putin ally brushes off US demand for peace talks
Death toll of overnight attacks rises to 27
The death toll from Russian glide bombs and ballistic missiles overnight has risen to at least 27, Ukrainian officials say.
As Russia's relentless strikes on civilian areas continued, four powerful Russian glide bombs hit a prison in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhia region, killing at least 16 inmates and wounding more than 90 others, Ukraine's Justice Ministry said.
In the Dnipro region of central Ukraine, authorities said missiles partially destroyed a three-storey building and damaged medical facilities, including a maternity hospital and a city hospital ward.
At least three people were killed, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman, and two other people were killed elsewhere in the region, regional authorities said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that overnight Russian strikes across the country hit 73 cities, towns and villages.
"These were conscious, deliberate strikes — not accidental," he said on Telegram.
Trump warns Putin Russia has 10 days before tariffs hit
US president Donald Trump says he will start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia 10 days from today if Moscow does not make progress towards ending the war.
Mr Trump, who first announced on Monday that he was shortening his initial 50-day deadline for action from Moscow, said he had not had a response from Russia.
Mr Trump also said he was not worried about the potential impact of Russian sanctions on the oil market or prices, saying the US would boost domestic oil production to offset any impact.
