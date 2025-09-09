Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin responds after Trump threatens new sanctions on Moscow
Trump signals ‘second stage’ of sanctions as Russia hits Kyiv government building, killing four, including a three-month-old baby
Russia has said no amount of sanctions will be enough to force it to back down in its war against Ukraine amid threats of new measures from US President Donald Trump.
“No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Petrov told reporters on Monday.
It comes after Trump has said he is ready to push ahead with a new round of sanctions after Russia targeted the main government building in Kyiv for the first time since the Ukraine war began in 2022.
The aerial attack was the largest of the war so far, involving a total of at least 805 drones and 13 missiles fired at cities across Ukraine, killing four people, including a three-month-old baby.
He said European leaders are set to visit the United States this week to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, adding he would speak with Russian president Vladimir Putin “soon”.
Trump did not specify what he envisions as the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, the New York Post reported.
It is the second time Putin has launched a mass Russian drone and missile attack targeting the capital in a span of two weeks, despite claiming to want a peaceful end to the war.
Kremlin says sanctions will never force Russia to change course
No sanctions will ever be able to force Russia to change course on Ukraine, the Kremlin said just hours after both the US and European Union indicated they were considering additional measures.
"No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev.
Peskov said that Europe and Ukraine are doing everything they can to draw the United States into their orbit.
He said the Kremlin's preference was to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means but if that was impossible then what Vladimir Putin calls the "special military operation" would continue.
The West has imposed thousands of different sanctions on Russia over the 2022 war in Ukraine and the 2014 annexation of Crimea in a bid to sink Russia's $2.2 trillion economy and undermine support for Putin.
Russia hit Ukrainian government building with cluster ammunition, says EU official
Russia struck a Ukrainian government building with a cluster munition, the EU's ambassador to Ukraine said yesterday.
"I saw it with my own eyes: Putin knows exactly what he is doing,” said Katarina Mathernova, who was visiting the cabinet of ministers building in Kyiv after the attack, alongside other diplomatic mission heads.
"The Iskander ballistic missile that struck the cabinet of ministers was aimed right there - at the heart of Ukraine's government," the EU envoy said.
"We were shown sizeable remnants of the actual missile. And a multitude of shrapnel coming from the cluster munition embedded in the Iskander [missile],” she said.
"Only thanks to the missile failing to fully detonate, the entire building was not reduced to rubble,” Mathernova said.
She added: "The evidence of this existential battle is right in front of us: Putin is deliberately targeting the country’s lifelines – its government, its energy, its people."
Zelensky's chief of staff discusses Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets with Rubio
Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets with US secretary of state Marco Rubio yesterday and told him a government building that came under attack on Sunday was hit by a Russian ballistic missile.
"I informed him of the constant Russian strikes that attack our cities, our residential buildings with drones and missiles," Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote.
"They kill civilians and children, destroy our infrastructure. For the first time, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian government building - the strike was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile,” he said.
Yermak said he and Rubio discussed US military aid for Ukraine, security guarantees for Ukraine that have been under discussion with Kyiv's allies, and increased pressure on Russia.
On Sunday, after the war's biggest air attack set fire to a government building in Kyiv, US president Donald Trump said he was ready to move to a second phase of restrictions.
Putin awards sanctioned Russian General Gerasimov medal for 'courage'
Russian president Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Courage to General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces and the overall commander of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gerasimov, one of the most powerful men in the Russian military and against whom the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for alleged crimes in Ukraine, is credited as the chief architect of Russia's modern warfare strategy. He turned 70 yesterday.
The Order of Courage, a prestigious state decoration, was given to Gerasimov "for courage, bravery, and dedication displayed in the fulfilment of military duty," according to a decree published on Russia's official legal acts website late last night.
Gerasimov is thought to hold one of the three nuclear briefcases that can transmit orders for a nuclear strike. He played key roles in Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and in Russia's game-changing military support for president Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.
The United States sanctioned him the day after the Russian February 2022, invasion of Ukraine, saying he was among those directly responsible. Putin appointed Gerasimov to lead the Ukraine campaign in January 2023.
Why Russia launched the largest aerial strike of the war so far
Russia launched the biggest aerial strikes of the war so far Ukraine over the weekend, killing four people including a mother and her three-month-old baby.
More than 800 drones and 13 missiles were fired at cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, in the early hours of Sunday 7 September. The strike marked the first attack of the war on the main Ukrainian government building, and is the second major assault on the capital within two weeks.
In response, president Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “a deliberate crime and prolongation of the war” and called on the US to provide a “strong response” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow’s aerial attack on Ukraine is the latest in a streak of record-breaking aerial strikes over the past three months.
Below, The Independent looks at how, and why, Russia has decided to target Ukraine’s cities with such devastating force.
What could Trump’s ‘second phase’ of sanctions against Russia involve?
US president Donald Trump said he is ready to move into a second phaseof Russian sanctions after Moscow hit Ukraine with its largest air attack of the war.
On Sunday, Mr Trump signalled he may finally escalate sanctions on Moscow or its oil buyers, which he has so far delayed to pursue peace talks.
The European Union followed on Monday with confirmation it is coordinating new sanctions with the US, echoing US treasury secretary Scott Bessent’s comments that Washington would need “European partners to follow us” if they were to exert further economic pressure.
After repeatedly vowing to end the war within 24 hours, the US leader has grown increasingly frustrated with Putin as fighting continues to intensify.
Steffie Banatvala reports:
Zelensky's chief of staff discusses Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets with Rubio
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets with US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Monday and told him a government building that came under attack on Sunday was hit by a Russian ballistic missile.
Chief of staff Andriy Yermak, writing on Telegram, also said he and Rubio discussed US military aid for Ukraine, security guarantees for Ukraine that have been under discussion with Kyiv's allies, and increased pressure on Russia.
"I informed him of the constant Russian strikes that attack our cities, our residential buildings with drones and missiles," Yermak wrote.
"They kill civilians and children, destroy our infrastructure. For the first time, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian Government building - the strike was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile."
In a separate post, Yermak said he had held a video conference with the national security advisers of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.
He said the discussion was a continuation of a meeting in Paris last week with Ukrainian allies within the Coalition of the Willing and said "a further strengthening of Ukraine's positions in confronting Russian aggression is necessary."
The European Union's top sanctions official was in Washington with a team of experts to discuss what would be the first coordinated transatlantic measures against Russia since President Donald Trump returned to office.
On Sunday, after the war's biggest air attack set fire to a government building in Kyiv, Trump said he was ready to move to a second phase of restrictions.
Russian-installed official reports Ukrainian attacks on Russian-held parts of Donetsk region
The Russia-installed head of occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said late on Monday that Ukrainian forces had launched heavy drone and missile attacks on two cities in the area, killing two people and injuring 16.
Denis Pushilin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Ukrainian forces had struck targets in the region's main city, also called Donetsk, and in Makiivka, an industrial town further north.
There was no comment from Ukrainian officials on the attacks.
Russian news agencies quoted security officials in the occupied areas as saying that at least 20 drones had been deployed in the two assaults and that air defence units were in action. They said explosions had resounded throughout the city of Donetsk and the air was hanging heavy with smoke.
The popular Russian war blog Rybar said there had also been explosions in Yenakiievo, another Russian-held industrial town, where it said at least one apartment block had been hit.
Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, control a little less than 20 per cent of all of Ukraine's territory and about 75 per cent of Donetsk region.
Russia has formally annexed four regions, including Donetsk, and is engaged in a slow drive westward to capture the rest of the area.
ICYMI: The agonising task of repatriating Ukraine’s war dead
Cooperation between Russia and Ukraine is almost unheard of these days.
But one rare instance where the two warring nations do work together is in repatriating fallen soldiers from both sides of the front line.
The Independent’s Bryony Gooch has spoken to a forensic specialist about the agonising ongoing work to put names to bodies in Ukraine, and how Moscow and Kyiv briefly come together.
