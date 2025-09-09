Smoke rises from government building after Russian attack on Kyiv

Russia has said no amount of sanctions will be enough to force it to back down in its war against Ukraine amid threats of new measures from US President Donald Trump.

“No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Petrov told reporters on Monday.

It comes after Trump has said he is ready to push ahead with a new round of sanctions after Russia targeted the main government building in Kyiv for the first time since the Ukraine war began in 2022.

The aerial attack was the largest of the war so far, involving a total of at least 805 drones and 13 missiles fired at cities across Ukraine, killing four people, including a three-month-old baby.

He said European leaders are set to visit the United States this week to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, adding he would speak with Russian president Vladimir Putin “soon”.

Trump did not specify what he envisions as the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, the New York Post reported.

It is the second time Putin has launched a mass Russian drone and missile attack targeting the capital in a span of two weeks, despite claiming to want a peaceful end to the war.