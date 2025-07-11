Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says he struck deal to supply weapons to Ukraine through Nato
Ukrainian intelligence officer shot dead in Kyiv car park in broad daylight with assailant still at large
Donald Trump has announced that the United States will supply weapons to Ukraine via Nato, with the alliance covering the full cost.
“We’re sending weapons to Nato, and Nato is paying for those weapons, 100 per cent,” Mr Trump told NBC News. He also said he would make a “major statement” on Russia on Monday.
Mr Trump is expected to authorise the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority to send arms worth around $300m from US stockpiles to Ukraine for the first time since returning to office.
Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian intelligence officer was shot dead in broad daylight in a Kyiv car park. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not name the victim, but Ukrainian media identified him as Colonel Ivan Voronych. The agency has been at the forefront of counter-intelligence and cross-border sabotage operations since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio met Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Malaysia. Mr Rubio conveyed Mr Trump’s frustration with Moscow’s lack of flexibility in ending the war. “There’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict,” he told Mr Lavrov.
