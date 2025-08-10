Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump ‘open to’ Zelensky attending Alaska summit with Putin
Joint statement from European leaders says ‘Ukraine has freedom of choice over its own destiny’
Donald Trump has said he will meet with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine.
The Russian president is expected to use the summit to set out his demands for a ceasefire deal, which includes Ukraine giving up two eastern regions and its sovereignty of Crimea.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, the US president admitted any peace deal may involve “some swapping of territories”.
Reacting to the announcement, Volodymyr Zelensky said "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier”, and warned that any negotiations must include Kyiv.
According to reports, the White House is now considering inviting Mr Zelensky to Alaska.
A senior White House official has said that Trump “remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin”.
A joint statement from European leaders – representing the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Finland and the European Commission – backed a ceasefire but warned that “international borders must not be changed by force”.
Russia says it downed 121 Ukrainian drones overnight as strike kills one in Saratov
Russian air defence units shot down 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, including eight over the Saratov region, the country’s defence ministry said on Sunday.
In Saratov, one person was killed and several others injured after debris from a destroyed drone damaged three residential apartments and an industrial facility, according to regional governor Roman Busargin, who posted on the Telegram messaging app.
One person was hospitalised, and residents were evacuated from the affected buildings.
The type of industrial site hit has not been officially confirmed, but Ukrainian media reported that an oil refinery in the city of Saratov caught fire following the attack.
Russia’s SHOT Telegram channel reported around eight explosions over Saratov and nearby Engels, while flights to and from Saratov were temporarily halted for two hours to ensure air safety, the aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.
Vance’s UK talks make ‘significant progress’ ahead of Trump-Putin summit, says US official
US vice president JD Vance’s meetings with senior Ukrainian, US, and European officials in the UK on Saturday led to “significant progress” toward President Trump’s goal of ending the war in Ukraine, a US official told Axios.
The talks were held at Chevening House in Kent with foreign secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian officials including Andriy Yermak, and representatives from European allies. The in-person meeting was arranged following a series of conference calls between US, Ukrainian, and European officials in the days leading up to the talks.
The discussions come ahead of the planned summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15 August.
According to Axios, some Nato and Ukrainian allies had privately expressed concerns that Trump might accept Putin’s proposals without fully considering its allies' positions.
Donald Trump must not reward Vladimir Putin’s aggression
Donald Trump understands symbolism and imperial delusions, so Alaska is a fitting location for his meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday. The US president will know that in Mr Putin’s eyes, Alaska ought to be Russian territory, sold in a moment of weakness by Alexander II.
Just as, in Mr Trump’s mind, Canada and Greenland ought to be part of the United States.
The theatre of the summit, then, is all set. But some of the cast will be missing. By agreeing to a meeting of just the two of them, Mr Trump appears to be convening a conspiracy to carve up Ukraine in the absence of its leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Reactions in Kyiv to idea of Ukraine ceding territory range from scepticism to quiet resignation
On the streets of Kyiv, reactions to the idea of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia ranged from scepticism to quiet resignation.
"It may not be capitulation, but it would be a loss," said Ihor Usatenko, a 67-year-old pensioner, who said he would consider ceding territory "on condition for compensation and, possibly, some reparations."
Anastasia Yemelianova, 31, said she was torn: "Honestly, I have two answers to that question. The first is as a person who loves her country. I don't want to compromise within myself," she told the AP. "But seeing all these deaths and knowing that my mother is now living in Nikopol under shelling and my father is fighting, I want all this to end as soon as possible."
Others, like Svitlana Dobrynska, whose son died fighting, rejected outright concessions but supported halting combat to save lives.
"We don't have the opportunity to launch an offensive to recapture our territories," the 57-year-old pensioner said, "But to prevent people from dying, we can simply stop military operations, sign some kind of agreement, but not give up our territories."
Russian drone strike hits civilian bus near Kherson as Ukraine evacuates residents
A Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone struck a civilian bus in the suburbs of Kherson on Saturday morning, killing two people and injuring 19 others, local authorities have said.
The strike took place around 8am local time. Sixteen people were taken to hospital, with two in serious condition. The victims, aged between 23 and 83, suffered shrapnel and blast injuries.
As police recovered the victims’ bodies from the bus, a second Russian FPV drone hit the area, injuring three officers with concussions, according to Ukraine’s National Police.
The attack comes amid escalating Russian strikes across Kherson Oblast. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said 36 settlements were hit in the past day, leaving one person dead and three injured, including a child.
Ukrainian authorities have been evacuating hundreds of residents from the Korabel district of Kherson city, which has been cut off from the rest of the city after Russian forces heavily damaged the only bridge connecting the area last week.
According to Politico, only 600 of the 1,800 residents remain in the island district, with at least 200 set to be evacuated on Friday. “Russians continue to attack the bridge and the area during evacuation,” said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration.
Zelensky warns he will not give up land as Trump to meet Putin in Alaska
Trump's efforts to pressure Russia to end war delivered no progress so far
Before Donald Trump announced his summit with Vladimir Putin, his efforts to pressure Russia into stopping the fighting had delivered no progress.
The Kremlin's bigger army is slowly advancing deeper into Ukraine at great cost in troops and armour while it relentlessly bombards Ukrainian cities.
Exasperated that Putin did not heed his calls to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, Trump had moved up an ultimatum to impose additional sanctions on Russia and introduce secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil if the Kremlin did not move toward a settlement.
The deadline was Friday. But the White House did not answer questions that evening about possible sanctions after Trump announced the meeting with Putin.
Drone attacks cause major flight delays at Russia’s Sochi airport
Dozens of flights were delayed at Sochi Airport on Saturday following reported drone attacks in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, according to a report by The Kyiv Independent.
Russia’s defence ministry said its air defences shot down 10 drones over the region. In response, airspace over Sochi was closed twice on Friday, with restrictions continuing into the next day.
By Saturday morning, 57 flights had been delayed and one cancelled, according to independent outlet Meduza, citing data from a flight-tracking app.
The disruption extended beyond Sochi, affecting airports in Krasnoyarsk, Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Novokuznetsk, and Norilsk. Around 1,000 passengers were left waiting, according to Russia’s West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office.
Ukraine has not commented on the reported drone strikes, but Russia regularly grounds flights or shuts airspace in response to Ukrainian drone activity. Last month, at least one Russian airport faced temporary closure nearly every day.
Vance and Lammy meet with senior Ukrainian officials in Kent
Senior Ukrainian officials met with foreign secretary David Lammy and the US vice president JD Vance on Saturday for security talks at Chevening House in Kent, ahead of Donald Trump’s upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Andriy Yermak, head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, and Ukraine’s national security and defence council secretary Rustem Umerov attended the meeting, along with European national security advisers.
Lammy posted photos from the gathering, describing it as part of efforts to support a just peace for Ukraine.
The hours-long talks focused on Trump’s proposed peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. A US official said the meeting produced “significant progress” towards Trump’s goal of ending the war, though no concrete agreements were announced.
In his evening address, Zelensky called the discussions “constructive”.
“All our messages were conveyed. Our arguments are being heard. The risks are being taken into account. The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together – and only together – with Ukraine. This is fundamental.”
