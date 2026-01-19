Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump envoys to hold talks in Davos as Zelensky says Putin is not interested in peace
Zelensky says sustained Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy grid show Putin is not serious about ending the war
Delegations from Ukraine and the US will continue their efforts to agree a peace deal at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, according to Kyiv's lead negotiator.
The two sides held talks over the weekend in Florida, with the US team led by Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Both Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky will be attending the Davos summit, which begins today, but the White House says there are currently no plans for a bilateral meeting.
Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said talks would continue "at the team level during the next phase of consultations in Davos".
Last night Zelensky said work continued to restore energy infrastructure devastated by targeted Russian strikes, and that such attacks showed Vladimir Putin had no interest in peace.
“If the Russians were seriously interested in ending the war, they would have focused on diplomacy," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
Drone strikes cut power to over 200,000 homes in Russian-occupied Ukraine
More than 200,000 households in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region had no electricity on Sunday, according to the Kremlin-installed local governor.
In a Telegram post, Yevgeny Balitsky said nearly 400 settlements have had their supply cut, due to damage to power networks from Ukrainian drone strikes.
Russia has hammered Ukraine's power grid, especially in winter, throughout the almost four-year war. It aims to weaken Ukrainians' will to resist in a strategy that Kyiv officials call "weaponising winter."
Meanwhile, Moscow has kept up its hammering of Ukraine's energy grid in overnight attacks that killed at least two people, according to Ukrainian officials.
Former Archbishop of Canterbury: Putin is a heretic – he has no holy mission in Ukraine
The former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, has accused Vladimir Putin of “heresy” after the Russian President claimed his invasion of Ukraine was a “holy mission”.
During a speech to mark Orthodox Christmas earlier this month, Putin called his soldiers “warriors” who were acting “as if at the Lord’s behest” and “defending the fatherland”.
Mr Williams, who served as the Archbishop of Canterbury from 2002 to 2012, condemned the use of religion to justify the invasion as “disturbing” and said that Putin’s revanchism directly contradicts the message preached by Jesus Christ.
“I’d certainly say we’re talking about heresy,” he told The Independent. “We’re talking about something which undermines a really fundamental aspect of religious belief, of Christian belief, which assumes that we have to defend God by violence.”
Ex-Archbishop of Canterbury: Putin is a heretic – he has no holy mission in Ukraine
Watch: Europe says tariff threat ‘risks dangerous downwards spiral’ in joint statement
Putin not interested in diplomacy, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was important to outline the dire effects of the Russian strikes as they demonstrated that Russia was not interested in diplomacy.
"If the Russians were seriously interested in ending the war, they would have focused on diplomacy," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
He said Ukrainian intelligence had determined that Russia was conducting reconnaissance on key sites in preparation for strikes, including targets linked to Ukraine's nuclear power stations.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday that there was evidence Russia was considering attacks on power substations supplying nuclear power stations.
Russia planning big boost in drone production, says Ukraine's top military commander
Russia is showing no signs of interest in talks leading to a peace deal and is instead focusing on boosting arms production, including a target of 1,000 drones a day, Ukraine’s top military commander has said.
“On the contrary, we see an increase in intensity of military actions, an increase in the number of offensive enemy groupings, an increase in production of strike weapons, missiles and drones,” General Oleksandr Syrskyi told the online media outlet lb.ua in an interview.
“At the moment, the enemy produces daily 404 ‘Shaheds’ (Iranian-designed drones) of different kinds. And the plans are to increase that. The enemy plans to boost production significantly, up to 1,000 drones a day,” he said.
Watch: Energy grid restoration works 'complicated' due to constant Russian strikes, says Zelensky
Zelensky holds special energy coordination meeting
Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a special energy coordination meeting yesterday, noting that the situation remains most difficult in several areas.
He said Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding regions are the worst hit due to Russian attacks.
Ukraine needs to ramp up electricity imports and acquire additional equipment from its partners, the Ukrainian president said.
Zelensky said he has ordered a separate review in Kyiv to identify buildings that are still without heating.
“Unfortunately, there are discrepancies between city-level and government-level reports even concerning the number of such buildings. The Ministry of Energy and all central government bodies must fully engage to help people,” he said.
Ukraine continuing peace proposal talks with US in Davos
Talks with US officials on a resolution of the nearly four-year-old war with Russia will continue at the World Economic Forum opening this week in the Swiss resort of Davos, Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov said.
In a message on Telegram, Umerov said two days of talks in Florida with a US team including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, president Donald Trump's son-in-law, had focused on security guarantees and a post-war recovery plan for Ukraine.
He gave no indication whether any agreements had been achieved at the meeting.
“We agreed to continue work at the team level during the next phase of consultations in Davos," Umerov said.
The two sides, in the latest of a series of meetings intended to work out the details of an agreement, had "discussed in depth" the two issues, "focusing on practical mechanisms and carrying out and implementing them," Mr Umerov said.
He said his delegation had reported on Russian strikes last week which badly damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure and left hundreds of apartment buildings with no heating or electricity.
Watch: 'Ukraine delegation in US to brief officials on Russian strikes' says Zelensky as he urges diplomatic progress
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks