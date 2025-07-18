Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky and Trump consider drone ‘mega-deal’ as Putin’s troops advance on frontline
Zelensky says drones are the key tools that have allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are considering a deal that involves Washington buying battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv purchasing weapons from the US.
The Ukrainian president said his latest talks with Mr Trump focused on a deal that would help each country bolster its aerial technology.
Ukrainian drones have been able to strike targets as deep as 800miles (1,300km) into Russian territory. “The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Mr Zelensky told the New York Post.
The Ukrainian leader said drones were the key tools that have allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years.
"We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners," he said. Ukraine was also in talks with Denmark, Norway and Germany, Mr Zelensky said.
On the battlefront, Russia said its troops have taken control of three villages in three different parts of the frontline running through Ukraine, a claim Kyiv denies.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments