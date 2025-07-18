Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky and Trump consider drone ‘mega-deal’ as Putin’s troops advance on frontline

Zelensky says drones are the key tools that have allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years

Arpan Rai,Jabed Ahmed
Friday 18 July 2025 04:21 BST
Comments
Zelensky thanks Trump after US president threatens Putin with sanctions if no peace in Ukraine in 50 days

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are considering a deal that involves Washington buying battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv purchasing weapons from the US.

The Ukrainian president said his latest talks with Mr Trump focused on a deal that would help each country bolster its aerial technology.

Ukrainian drones have been able to strike targets as deep as 800miles (1,300km) into Russian territory. “The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Mr Zelensky told the New York Post.

The Ukrainian leader said drones were the key tools that have allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years.

"We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners," he said. Ukraine was also in talks with Denmark, Norway and Germany, Mr Zelensky said.

On the battlefront, Russia said its troops have taken control of three villages in three different parts of the frontline running through Ukraine, a claim Kyiv denies.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in