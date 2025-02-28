Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump vows to get ‘digging’ for minerals in Ukraine and heaps praise on Zelensky
UK prime minister has arrived in the White House to meet Donald Trump for crunch talks on US support for Ukraine
Donald Trump has vowed to begin “dig, dig, digging” for minerals in Ukraine after a “historic” minerals deal is signed between Washington and Kyiv.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Mr Trump in the White House tomorrow to discuss the deal and a potential settlement in the war with Russia.
“I think it's going to be great for Ukraine. We're going to be at the site, and we'll be digging. We’ll be dig, dig, digging,” Mr Trump said of the minerals deal, which will see the US and Ukraine jointly develop mineral resources in the country.
“The American taxpayers will now effectively be reimbursed for the money and hundreds of billions of dollars poured into helping Ukraine defend itself,” he added.
Speaking during a press conference with British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, the president also heaped praise on Mr Zelensky - despite branding him a “dictator” during an unhinged Truth Social rant just last week.
“We're going to get along really well,” Mr Trump said on Thursday. “We have a lot of respect, I have a lot of respect for him.
“We've given them a lot of equipment and a lot of money, but they have fought very bravely, no matter how you figure, they have really fought,” he added.
Starmer warns Ukraine deal can’t reward ‘the aggressor’ as Trump reiterates trust in Putin
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday said any eventual peace deal to end Russia’s three-year-old war against Ukraine must not end up providing any sort of windfall for Moscow as he met with President Donald Trump at the White House.
Speaking during a joint press conference alongside Trump in the East Room following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, Starmer recalled the Anglo-American alliance that brought about victory in Europe to end the Second World War, and said he welcomed what he described as Trump’s “deep and personal commitment to bring peace and to stop the killing” in Ukraine.
“You've created a moment of tremendous opportunity to reach a historic peace deal, a deal that I think would be celebrated in Ukraine and around the world. That is the prize,” he said.
But Starmer warned that the U.S. and U.K. “have to get it right” when it comes to hammering out terms of any settlement, invoking the British call to “win the peace” after the hard-win victory over Hitler.
“That's what we must do now, because it can't be peace that rewards the aggressor or that gives encouragement to regimes like Iran,” he said, adding later that both he and Trump agree that history “must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader.”
Putin would keep his word on a Ukraine peace deal, says Trump
Donald Trump has said that Vladimir Putin would “keep his word” on a peace deal agreed for Ukraine and backed up the claim by saying that the US workers extracting critical minerals in the country would act as a security guarantee against another invasion from Russia.
“We’ll be working there. We’ll have a lot of people working and so, in that sense, it’s very good. It’s a backstop, you could say. I don’t think anybody’s going to play around if we’re there with a lot of workers and having to do with rare earths and other things which we need for our country,” he said.
US treasury's Bessent says Ukraine economic deal on minerals and oil is done, no more negotiation
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said an economic framework agreement with Ukraine was complete, covering critical minerals, oil and gas and infrastructure assets.
Mr Bessent told Fox Business that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and president Donald Trump would sign the deal today, with no more negotiations on that issue.
"It is a deal on strategic minerals, oil and gas and infrastructure assets. And it's really a win-win," Mr Bessent said.
"It shows the American people that there is upside here for them. That we have not squandered the money."
UK's Starmer says ending Russia's war in Ukraine 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'
Prime minister Keir Starmer applauded his push to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine following private talks with US president Donald Trump.
Sir Keir said "it can't be peace that rewards the aggressor”.
"History must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader," the prime minister told reporters, with Mr Trump by his side.
Sir Keir’s trip, coming a few days after French president Emmanuel Macron's own visit to Mr Trump, reflects the mounting concern felt by much of Europe that Mr Trump's aggressive push to find an end to the war signals his willingness to concede too much to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Moscow airport temporarily suspends arrivals and departures
Moscow's Sheremetevo Airport temporarily suspended arrivals and departures early today to ensure the safe operation of all air traffic, news agencies quoted Russia's aviation authority as saying.
"To ensure the safety of all civil aviation flights, temporary restrictions were imposed as of 2.41am (2341 GMT) on operations at Sheremetevo Airport," TASS quoted the authority's statement as saying.
"The airport is temporarily not allowing arrivals or departures,” it said.
Trump shuts down The Independent's reporter over Canada question
Donald Trump cut off The Independent's White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg as he pressed Sir Keir Starmer about the US president’s desire to make Canada the 51st state.
Speaking at the leaders’ joint press conference on Thursday, the UK prime minister was asked about what he thinks of the Republican’s move to annex the country.
Sir Keir responded: “I think you're trying to find a divide between us that doesn't exist. We're the closest of nations, and we had very good discussions today.”
The White House later accused Mr Feinberg of “trying to goad the leaders into division” in a statement on X stating that Mr Trump was not cutting off Mr Starmer speaking.
Starmer lays the ground for warmer relations between Trump and Zelensky ahead of Friday summit
Keir Starmer didn’t barn storm the White House – he barn-owled his way into the Oval Office wisely giving the big bird confidence enough to spread his wings in welcome.
Sir Keir’s title has never mattered so much. He perched on a White House chair upholstered in gold and produced a letter embossed with the Royal crest from his breast pocket. It contained a letter of invitation for a second state visit to the United Kingdom, personally signed by King Charles II.
The royal moniker was painted with a thick black broad nib the 47th president would recognize.
Sam Kiley writes:
Starmer lays the ground for warmer relations between Trump and Zelensky
Putin warned "Western elites" against undermining US-Russia talks
Vladimir Putin warned "Western elites" against undermining US-Russia talks ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's successful meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday.
The UK prime minister visited Washington to push the reluctant US president to provide a US “backstop” to prevent the Russian leader from launching a fresh assault on Ukraine after any peace deal.
Trump, who has launched efforts with Russia to find a quick peace deal to end the invasion, has falsely accused Volodymyr Zelensky of being a “dictator” before later publicly backtracking on his words.
Trump backtracks on Zelensky 'dictator' remark
Donald Trump appeared to make a U-turn after previously describing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator”.
The US President was quizzed about his relations with Zelensky and Vladimir Putin during an Oval Office meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday.
He was also asked about his comments calling the Ukrainian president a “dictator” earlier this month.
“Do you still think President Zelensky is a dictator?”, a reporter asked Trump.
The president replied: “Did I say that?
“I can’t believe I said that. Next question please.”
