Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump ‘in secret talks’ with Putin’s envoy over Gaza-style peace deal
Trump's special envoy is due to meet Zelensky later today
Donald Trump’s administration has been secretly working with Russia on a new plan to end the war in Ukraine, Axios reported, citing US and Russian officials.
The 28-point plan roadmap is inspired by Trump's plan for the Gaza ceasefire and the proposal would consist of "peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine," Axios reported, citing sources.
Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, is leading the formation of the plan and "has discussed it extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev," said a US official.
Witkoff has also reportedly discussed the plan with Volodymyr Zelensky's security adviser Rustem Umerov and is due to meet Zelensky himself later on Wednesday in Turkey.
Zelensky said he was travelling to Ankara in an attempt to revive talks with Russia on how to end the war in Ukraine. No face-to-face discussions have taken place between Kyiv and Moscow since their delegations last met in Istanbul in July.
Poland scrambles jets after Russian strikes on Ukraine, Polish armed forces say
Polish and allied aircraft were deployed in the early hours today to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, the armed forces of the Nato-member country said.
“Quick-reaction fighter pairs and an early warning aircraft have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar surveillance systems have reached the highest state of readiness," the operational command said in a post on X.
At 4am GMT nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.
Watch: Aftermath of Russia's deadly strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv region
Poland says two responsible for railway blast worked for Russian intelligence
Poland has identified two people responsible for an explosion on a railway route to Ukraine, the country’s prime minister Donald Tusk said.
Mr Tusk said the two suspects are Ukrainians who collaborated with Russian intelligence and then fled to Belarus.
The blast on the Warsaw-Lublin line, which connects the Polish capital to the Ukrainian border, followed a wave of arson, sabotage and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the start of the war in Ukraine.
“The most important information is that... we have identified the people responsible for the acts of sabotage," Tusk told lawmakers, adding that they were Ukrainians who had collaborated with Russian intelligence for "a long time".
“In both cases we are sure that the attempt to blow up the rails and the railway infrastructure violation were intentional and their aim was to cause a railway traffic catastrophe," he said.
Warsaw has said Poland has become one of Moscow's biggest targets due to its role as a hub for aid to Kyiv.
Two Ukrainians who ‘collaborated with Russia’ were behind railway blast, Poland says
Russia temporarily halts flights at Krasnodar airport
Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said it was temporarily halting flights at the Krasnodar airport in southern Russia in the early hours today.
Unofficial Russian and Ukrainian Telegram news channels reported a series of explosions throughout the Krasnodar region, home to the Novorossiisk oil terminal and the Ilsky refinery.
The temporary shutdown of services was enforced to ensure flight safety, Rosaviatsiya said.
Ukraine's Zelensky plans Turkey visit to try to revive peace talks
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he planned to go to Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to revive talks with Russia on how to end the war in Ukraine.
"We are preparing to reinvigorate negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will propose to our partners. Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine's top priority," Zelensky, who was visiting Spain on Tuesday, said about the meetings in Turkey.
No face-to-face talks have taken place between Kyiv and Moscow since they met in Istanbul in July.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Turkish source said that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff would also visit Turkey on Wednesday and join the planned talks there with Zelenskiy. But a separate Turkish foreign ministry source said Erdogan would meet only Zelenskiy in Ankara and not Witkoff.
Trump working with Russia on new Ukraine peace plan – report
The Trump administration has been secretly working and consulting Russia on a new plan to end the war in Ukraine, Axios reported, citing US and Russian officials.
It is a 28-point roadmap inspired by US president Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza ceasefire, the news outlet reported. Similar to the Gaza plan, the proposal would consist of "peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine," Axios reported, citing sources.
The US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is leading the formation of the plan and "has discussed it extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev," Axios reported, citing a US official.
Citing a Ukrainian official, Axios said Witkoff discussed the plan with Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's security advisor, earlier this week in Miami.
A US official also told Axios that the White House had started to brief European officials on the proposal.
The White House has not issued a comment on the report so far.
As Russia strikes Europe again, when will this hybrid war with Nato turn physical?
Russia stands accused of sabotage on Poland’s railways. The Kremlin attacked a gas-loaded tanker on the Romania border, forcing the evacuation of several villages in the country. Moscow has repeatedly flown drones into European airspace, and jets over Estonia.
These, plus waves of sabotage, cyber attacks, and social media propaganda, are acts of war. But they are all part of a hybrid war. And this malevolent blend allows Vladimir Putin to punch well above his weight.
Russia is the prime suspect in Monday’s bombing of the Warsaw to Lublin railway line, a main artery from Poland to Ukraine.
Read the full analysis here from world affairs editor Sam Kiley here:
As Russia strikes Europe again, when will this hybrid war with Nato turn physical?
Spain rolls out $946m Ukraine aid package during Zelensky visit
Spain pledged 817 million euros ($946 million) in military and other aid for Ukraine on Tuesday during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit as he aims to bolster Kyiv's air defences against Russia's invasion.
The bulk of the aid, in which defence equipment will amount to 300 million euros, is part of a 10-year bilateral security and defence agreement signed in May 2024 that envisages an annual 1 billion euros.
As part of the package, Spain will purchase U.S. military equipment worth 100 million euros under NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez told a joint news conference.
It also includes 200 million euros in credit for companies investing in the reconstruction of Ukraine, with a particular focus on energy, transport and water management.
"First, for the Ukrainian army to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine from the invader, secondly to protect the civilian population, and finally to give an impulse to reconstruction," Sanchez said about the package.
He also reiterated Spain's support for using frozen Russian assets in Europe for reconstruction.
US approves potential sale of Patriot air defense system sustainment to Ukraine
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot air defense system sustainment and related equipment to Ukraine for an estimated cost of $105 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractors for the sale will be RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Watch: Zelensky is greeted by Spain's Prime Minister
Watch Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky meet Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments