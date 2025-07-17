Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says Trump can succeed with Putin where Biden failed
Zelensky says Putin has been handed a 'window of opportunity' to end his war
Donald Trump can end Russia's war in Ukraine, something that his predecessor Joe Biden was unable to do, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Ukrainian president said he did not want to criticise anyone, “but President Biden was not able to end this war”. “I am confident that President Trump can do it,” he told Newsmax.
Mr Trump is giving Russian president Vladimir Putin a "window of opportunity" to end his war, Mr Zelensky said.
It comes after Russian forces attacked Mr Zelensky's hometown Kryvyi Rih, and other cities in a major drone bombardment.
Russia pounded four Ukrainian cities overnight into Wednesday, injuring at least 15 people in an attack that mostly targeted energy infrastructure, officials said.
The Ukrainian air force said Moscow launched 400 Shahed and decoy drones, as well as one ballistic missile, during the night,
Ukraine has signalled once again its readiness for further peace talks with Russia, although Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha did not provide any specific details.
Trump's sanctions on Russia would drive up oil prices worldwide, says expert
Donald Trump’s threatened 100 per cent secondary tariffs on Russia, if imposed, would drive up oil prices worldwide, an expert on the Russian economy has warned.
“The main task for Western countries is how to reduce Russia’s revenue from oil sales without losing 5 million barrels [of oil] a day coming into the global markets,” said Alexander Kloyandr, a senior fellow at the Centre for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and expert on Russian policy and economy.
“If you remove those 5 million barrels, then oil prices will spike,” he said, adding that if “oil prices are up globally, they will push inflation up”.
Trump’s sanctions on Russia would be ‘extremely painful’ for US, warn experts
Yulia Svyrydenko: Ukraine’s new prime minister who masterminded key Trump deal
President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Yulia Svyrydenko as Ukraine’s new prime minister in the latest reshuffle of his cabinet.
Ms Svyrydenko, 39, has been serving as first deputy prime minister and economic development and trade minister since November 2021. She had been appointed to lead the revival of Ukraine’s struggling economy only months before Russia invaded in February 2022 and made her task more difficult.
Ms Svyrydenko came to global attention earlier this year when she brokered a minerals deal with the US, fulfilling a crucial demand that the Donald Trump administration had set to help Kyiv negotiate with Russia. The deal helped repair damaged ties between Mr Zelensky and the Trump administration.
Meet Ukraine’s new PM who masterminded key Trump deal
Zelensky says he believes Trump can end Ukraine war
Volodymyr Zelensky has said US president Donald Trump can end the war in Ukraine, something that his predecessor Joe Biden was not able to do.
“President Trump is giving Putin a chance to end this war. I really want to believe that he has given him this window of opportunity. And I really want to believe that if Putin doesn't draw conclusions, president Trump will truly apply powerful sanctions that cannot be circumvented,” Mr Zelensky said in an interview to Newsmax.
He went on: “I do not want to criticise anyone. I am grateful to America for all the help in this war. America has supported us and I have always said we are grateful to the White House, grateful for the bipartisan support. It was there and I am grateful that it continues. But president Biden was not able to end this war. I am confident that president Trump can do it.”
Ukraine's foreign minister says Kyiv ready for talks with Moscow
Ukraine is ready for more peace talks with Russia, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said yesterday, but gave no specific date.
Mr Sybiha reiterated Kyiv's call for a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, saying it would be the most effective step to help agree a ceasefire.
"We are ready for such negotiations in any format, in any geography," he said during a visit to Lublin, in Poland.
Russia lost more than 1,000 troops in past day, claims Ukraine
The Ukrainian military has claimed that Russia has lost 1,170 troops in just one day, bringing the wartime casualty total of Russia’s war to more than 1,030,000 people.
Dozens of artillery systems and a handful of tanks, combat vehicles and tankers were also lost over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said.
The Independent could not independently verify the numbers.
ICYMI: Trump says weapons are already being sent to Ukraine
US president Donald Trump said that weapons are already being shipped to Ukraine.
On being asked yesterday about what he thought of Patriot missiles being purchased by the US allies, Mr Trump said: “They are already being shipped”.
He added that the Patriot anti-missile defence systems are coming in from Germany.
“And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full. So what's happening, as you know, is the European Union, if you look, mostly European Union stuff, but let's put it in the form of Nato, it's very similar, but Nato's going to pay us back for everything,” the US president said.
Mr Trump also added that he has not spoken to Russian president Vladimir Putin since sanctions against Russia were announced on Monday.
Patriot-owning nations could meet next week - report
A meeting of Patriot owner nations and Ukraine donors, who want to help bring new Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine could take place Wednesday next week, a source told Reuters.
It comes after Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington will supply Patriot air defence systems, missiles and other weaponry to Ukraine and that the arms would be paid for by other Nato countries.
Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be part of the initiative to fund the Patriot systems, Nato chief Mark Rutte said on Monday.
France has ruled itself out, according to a report in Politico.
France will not join project to buy US weapons for Ukraine - report
France will not assist in a project announced by Donald Trump under which US weapons would be supplied to Ukraine with funding from European countries, Politico is reporting.
Paris will not be joining the initiative to purchase American weapons due to president Emmanuel Macron’s long-term position that Europeans should build their own defence industrial base through local procurement, two French officials familiar with the matter said.
The French government is looking to increase its own defence spending as it cuts other areas of the budget.
Germany, meanwhile, has taken a different stance. Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that purchasing US weapons is one of the only ways to quickly arm Ukraine.
Russian bomb kills two and injures up to 27 in Ukraine's Dobropillia
A strike by Russian forces on a shopping centre and market in Dobropillia, a town near the frontline of the 40-month-old war, killed two people, injured up to 27 and caused widespread damage, officials said.
Vadym Filashkin, governor of eastern Donetsk region, said a 500kg (1,100lbs) bomb was deployed at 5.20pm, when shoppers were out.
He said there were two dead and 22 people injured, with eight nearby apartment blocks and eight cars destroyed. Video posted online showed areas around the shopping centre on fire with smoke billowing skywards.
"Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze as there is a possibility that people are still inside the shopping centre," Mr Filashkin told Ukrainian television.
"The occupier dropped the bomb at a time when Dobropillia was crowded with people. Many were out shopping. The occupier specifically targeted the shopping centre. All nearby shopping centres have been either destroyed or damaged,” he said.
Ukraine's national emergency services put the number of injured at 27.
