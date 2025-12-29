Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump warns of ‘thorny issues’ after crunch peace deal talks with Zelensky
President Trump claimed ‘a lot of progress had been made’ in negotiations at Mar-a-Lago in Florida
Donald Trump has warned of “one or two thorny issues” as he concluded peace talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.
The US president claimed the leaders “could be very close” to agreeing on a deal following crunch talks on his 20-point peace plan.
Mr Zelensky told reporters security guarantees between the US and Ukraine had been “100 per cent agreed”, and that guarantees between the US, Europe, and Ukraine were “almost agreed”.
Mr Trump said he had spoken to Russian leader Vladimir Putin ahead of the meeting.
A Kremlin spokesperson said both Mr Trump and Mr Putin did not want a temporary ceasefire ahead of any agreement, and urged Ukraine to make a decision over the contested Donbas region.
It comes as Moscow warned that any European troop contingents deployed to Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia’s armed forces in comments published by Russia’s state news agency TASS on Sunday.
Mr Putin warned that Moscow would accomplish all its goals by force if Ukraine didn’t want to resolve the conflict peacefully.
Watch: Trump says ‘we’ll get it done’ and shakes hands with Zelensky ahead of peace talks in Florida
Putin critic sentenced to six years in prison by Russian court
A Russian court has sentenced a pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin to to six years in prison on Thursday.
Sergei Udaltsov is the leader of the Left Front movement that opposes Putin and is also affiliated with the Communist Party.
He was arrested in 2024 and accused of justifying terrorism.
You can read more below:
Putin critic sentenced to six years in prison by Russian court
Ukraine is leveraging its powerful – and cheap – new drone killers for air defence
Ukraine is leveraging its powerful – and cheap – new drone killers for air defence
Analysis: Trump uses Zelensky peace talks to indulge in conspiracy theories about 2020 election and the ‘Russia hoax’
Even as he tried to boast once again Sunday about his supposed record of peacemaking, it is becoming increasingly possible that Trump’s very public refusal to give up his hurt feelings could make a solution — or the political will to enact it — all the more difficult.
Trump uses Zelensky peace talks to indulge in conspiracy theories about 2020 election
Russia wants to build a nuclear power plant on the moon in the next few years
Russia is reportedly planning to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon within the next decade.
This ambitious project aims to supply energy for its lunar space programme and a joint research station with China, as global powers intensify their efforts in lunar exploration.
You can read more below:
Russia plans to build a nuclear power plant on the moon in the next few years
Trump hails ‘terrific’ Ukraine peace plan meeting with Zelensky and claims ‘a lot of progress’ made
You can read the full report from today’s events below:
Trump hails ‘terrific’ Ukraine peace plan meeting with Zelensky
Washington and Kyiv will speak again next week, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and President Donald Trump made significant progress in talks, and agreed that US and Ukrainian teams would meet next week to finalise issues aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We had a substantive conversation on all issues and highly value the progress that the Ukrainian and American teams have made over the past weeks,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
Putin envoy says world appreciates Trump peace efforts after Zelensky talks
The world appreciates Donald Trump’s peace efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on X early on Monday after the US president met for peace talks with President Zelensky.
“The whole world appreciates President Trump and his team’s peace efforts,” Mr Dmitriev, Russia's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, wrote on X.
Watch: Trump warns of 'thorny issues' after crunch peace deal talks with Zelensky
Von der Leyen hails 'good progress' made in meeting
EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen has hailed “good progress” made in peace talks on Sunday.
In a post on X she wrote: “We had a good, one-hour-long call with @POTUS, President @ZelenskyyUa and several European leaders to discuss their meeting today on peace negotiations.
“There was good progress, which we welcomed. Europe is ready to keep working with Ukraine and our US partners to consolidate this progress.
“Paramount to this effort is to have ironclad security guarantees from day one.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks