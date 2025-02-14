Ukraine-Russia war latest: US and Russian officials to meet in Munich as Zelensky gives Ukraine peace talks warning
US president hailed ‘great talks’ with both Zelensky and Putin
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Russian and US officials are set to meet in Munich on Friday, with Ukraine also invited to participate, Donald Trump has said.
“They’re having a meeting in Munich tomorrow. Russia’s going to be there with our people,” the US president told reporters at the White House.
“Ukraine is also invited by the way. Not sure exactly who’s going to be there from any country, but high level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States.”
US Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky are also due to sit down on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday to discuss efforts to end the war.
The US president has hailed the “great talks” he had with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, and said discussions to end the war in Ukraine would begin “immediately”.
But Zelensky warned world leaders not to trust “Putin’s claims of readiness to end the war and his announcement caused concern in Europe that a deal could be done over their heads.
Zelensky praises frontline result near Pokrovsk
President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised a "good result" on the frontline of Ukraine's nearly three-year-old war against Russia.
In his nightly video address, the president praised the actions of the 425th separate assault regiment, appearing to indicate the action had taken place near the frontline city of Pokrovsk.
"There is a good result," Mr Zelensky said. "It would be improper to describe the geography. I won't make this political, but I want to congratulate the boys of the 425th separate assault regiment.
Your strength clearly has meaning. Well done!"Russian forces have been advancing towards Pokrovsk for weeks as part of their steady drive through eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, capturing a string of villages.
Ukraine denies participation in today's US-Russia meeting
A Ukrainian official has denied Ukraine's participation in today's joint meeting between US and Russian representatives in Munich.
US president Donald Trump yesterday told reporters that Ukraine has also been invited to the Munich meeting. "Not sure exactly who’s going to be there from any country, but high-level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States," he told reporters.
Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, said there was nothing on the table from Ukraine. "No talks with the Russians are planned in Munich," he said, according to Kyiv Independent.
"Ukraine’s position remains unchanged. Ukraine must first speak with America. Europe must be part of any serious conversation for a genuine and lasting peace. Only a coordinated, unified position should be on the table for talks with the Russians. We don’t meet with Russians at an empty table."
British military chiefs rage over fears of Trump sell out of Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer faces a possible diplomatic breach with Donald Trump over the president’s shock talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine war.
After learning of Mr Trump’s plan to meet Putin in Saudi Arabia to discuss the issue, defence secretary John Healey said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky must have a say.
And British defence figures are said to reacted furiously to claims Ukraine will be forced to give up land to Russia in a peace deal, saying of the US administration’s stance: “The bastards are going to do this”.
Read the full story:
British military chiefs rage over fears of Trump sell out of Ukraine
John Healey says ‘no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine’ in robust warning to Donald Trump
Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate peace for Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron said only Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky could negotiate on behalf of his country with Russia to end the war, warning a "peace that is a capitulation" would be "bad news for everyone".
"The only question at this stage is whether president Putin is genuinely, sustainably, and credibly willing to agree to a ceasefire on this basis. After that, it is up to the Ukrainians to negotiate with Russia," Mr Macron told the Financial Times.
US president Donald Trump on Wednesday separately discussed the war with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Mr Zelensky and told US officials to begin talks on ending the nearly three-year-long conflict.
Mr Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.
The French president said Mr Trump had created a "window of opportunity" for a negotiated solution, where "everyone has to play their role", adding that it is now up to Mr Zelensky to discuss territorial and sovereignty issues.
Zelensky 'will not accept' peace agreement without Ukraine at talks
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not accept any peace agreement that does not include Ukraine in talks.
The Ukrainian president spoke to journalists on Thursday, following a call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
"We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us," Mr Zelensky said as he visited a nuclear power station in western Ukraine.
"I articulate this very clearly to our partners. Any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine, not on other topics, but any bilateral talks about Ukraine without us, we will not accept."
Ukraine has reiterated its plea that no peace deal is possible if it is forced to give up territory to Russia, after the US said supporting Kyiv to retake occupied land was “unrealistic”.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth signaled a dramatic shift in American military policy towards Europe during a speech in Brussels on Wednesday.
“We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine,” Mr Hegseth said. “But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering."
This marks a stark turn from the previous Joe Biden administration’s support for Ukraine to eject Russian forces from its land completely. The hardline stance under the Trump regime has already faced backlash, with accusations that the US is “betraying” Ukraine.
See where the 2014 borders were mapped and read the full story here:
How Ukraine-Russia battle lines compare to pre-war borders ahead of peace talks
Donald Trump’s administration says it believes Ukraine’s hopes of forcing Russia out of occupied territory are ‘unrealistic’
‘Putin will use this to take Europe’: Outraged Ukrainians slam Trump’s peace talks with Russia
Senior officers, veterans, politicians and ordinary soldiers have lashed out at Donald Trump’s plans to meet Vladimir Putin in peace talks that exclude Ukraine.
Ukrainian rap star Oleksandr Yarmak, who is also head of research and development in the country’s new unmanned aerial vehicle force, told The Independent: “Regardless of the plans of Trump and the murderous Putin, we will defend our country.
“If Russia is not punished for its bloody deeds, this world has no future.”
Read the full story here:
‘Putin will use this to take Europe’: Ukrainians slam Trump’s peace talks with Russia
The world is seeing a repeat of Munich 1938, Ukrainians tell world affairs editor Sam Kiley – who recently returned from the country – as they express disgust at Trump’s latest intervention
Trump says US, Russian officials to meet in Munich on Friday, Ukraine invited
Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. and Russian officials would meet in Munich on Friday and that Ukraine was also invited.
"They're having a meeting in Munich tomorrow. Russia's going to be there with our people. Ukraine is also invited by the way. Not sure exactly who's going to be there from any country, but high level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States," Trump told reporters.
When asked for further details, the White House declined comment.
Trump wants to halve US defense spending and let Russia back into G7 after call with Putin
Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inboxSIGN UPI would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy
A decade after Russia was expelled from the Group of Eight for invading and illegally annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, President Donald Trump says he wants to reverse the decision and permit Russia to rejoin the group of the world’s major industrialized democracies, while also slashing America’s defense budget by 50 percent.
Read the full story here:
Trump wants to halve US defense spending and let Russia back into G7 after Putin call
U.S. president also wants to conduct denuclearization talks with Russia and China
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments