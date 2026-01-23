Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin meets Trump envoys late into night ahead of first trilateral peace talks
Zelensky issues scathing criticism of European allies in Davos speech ahead of UAE talks
Russian president Vladimir Putin has held marathon late-night talks with Donald Trump's envoys ahead of the first trilateral peace talks over Ukraine in the UAE.
The talks in Moscow were described as "frank” and “constructive" by the Kremlin, beginning just before midnight local time and lasting nearly four hours.
That timing was an indication of the urgency of the talks before Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators are set to meet for the first time later on Friday in Abu Dhabi.
Putin told Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that “a long-term settlement can't be expected without solving the territorial issue," a reference to Moscow's demand that Kyiv withdraw its troops from areas illegally annexed by Russia.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky said the trilateral talks were scheduled to last two days and involve officials at the “technical level”, adding that “Russians have to be ready for compromises, not just Ukraine”.
Zelensky also lashed out in his speech at European allies for being all talk, no action – his exasperated tone is an indication that he does not believe a ceasefire is imminent.
Not all members of EU are helping Ukraine
European countries, which see their own future defence at stake in Russia’s war in Ukraine on its eastern flank, have provided financial, military and humanitarian support for Kyiv, but not all members of the 27-nation European Union are helping.
Ukraine also has been frustrated by political disagreements within Europe over how to deal with Russia, as well as the bloc's at times slow-moving responses.
Russia's bigger army has managed to capture about 20 per cent of Ukraine since hostilities began in 2014 and its full-scale invasion of 2022.
But the battlefield gains along the roughly 600-mile front line have been costly for Moscow, and the Russian economy is feeling the consequences of the war and international sanctions.
Ukraine is short of money and, despite significantly boosting its own arms manufacturing, still needs Western weaponry. It is also short-handed on the front line. Its defence minister last week reported some 200,000 troop desertions and draft-dodging by about two million Ukrainians.
In pictures: Putin's late night meeting with US officials
Vladimir Putin pulled an all-nighter, sitting down with US envoys for a meeting that stretched on for nearly four hours.
The US delegation included US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who last met Putin in the Kremlin in early December and Josh Gruenbaum, newly appointed as a senior adviser to Trump’s Board of Peace, tasked with addressing global conflicts.
Watch: Witkoff says 'we’re closer to Ukraine peace deal than in years'
Putin says resolving territory dispute is the key issue
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov says Putin has underlined that Russia was "sincerely interested" in a diplomatic solution.
But he stressed that there was no hope of achieving long-term settlement without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed upon in Anchorage.
He added: "Until this is achieved, Russia will continue to consistently pursue the objectives of the special military operation. This is especially true on the battlefield, where the Russian armed forces hold the strategic initiative."
Ukraine offers valuable wartime combat data to allies
Ukraine is poised to establish a system enabling its allies to train their artificial intelligence models using Kyiv's invaluable combat data, meticulously gathered throughout the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.
This significant development was announced by the newly appointed Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.
Mr Fedorov, who recently transitioned from his role as digitalisation minister to spearhead reforms across Ukraine's vast defence ministry and armed forces, has described Kyiv's wartime data trove as a crucial "card" in its ongoing negotiations with other nations.
Putin holds four-hour late-night meeting with US envoys
Ahead of three-way security talks in Abu Dhabi, Vladimir Putin and three US envoys held a meeting that began shortly before midnight and lasted nearly four hours.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters the talks had been useful and extremely frank.
However, it ended without any breakthrough.
He said Russian Admiral Igor Kostyukov would head Moscow's team at the three-way security talks, and investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev would meet separately on economic issues with Steve Witkoff, the envoy of President Donald Trump.
But while outlining the next steps, Ushakov stopped short of hailing any major breakthrough.
"Most importantly, during these talks between our president and the Americans, it was reiterated that without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed upon in Anchorage, there is no hope of achieving a long-term settlement," he said, referring to last year's Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.
Ushakov said Putin underlined that Russia was "sincerely interested" in a diplomatic solution.
He added, however: "Until this is achieved, Russia will continue to consistently pursue the objectives of the special military operation. This is especially true on the battlefield, where the Russian armed forces hold the strategic initiative."
Putin, Ushakov and Dmitriev took part in the talks on the Russian side.
On the US side, Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who last met Putin in the Kremlin in early December, were accompanied by Josh Gruenbaum, newly appointed by Trump as a senior adviser to his Board of Peace, which will seek to tackle world conflicts.
'Europe looks lost,' Zelensky says in scathing attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised his European allies for what he portrayed as the continent's slow and inadequate response to Russia's invasion nearly four years ago and its continued international aggression.
Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Zelensky listed a litany of grievances and criticisms of Europe that he said have left Ukraine at the mercy of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid an ongoing US push for a peace settlement.
"Europe looks lost," Mr Zelenskyy said in his speech, urging the continent to become a global force. He contrasted Europe's response with Washington's bold steps in Venezuela and Iran.
The former comic actor referred to the movie Groundhog Day, in which the main character must relive the same day over and over again.
"Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed. And nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words again," Mr Zelensky said.
He said that Ukrainians too seem caught in that reality in the war, "repeating the same thing for weeks, months and, of course, for years. And yet that is exactly how we live now. It's our life."
Watch: Trump says Zelensky and Putin are 'stupid' if peace deal not agreed
Finnish president dismantles the idea Russia is winning war in Ukraine: ‘Utter strategic failure’
Finnish president Alexander Stubb has branded Russia’s war in Ukraine a “complete strategic failure for Vladimir Putin” in a scathing attack on the Russian leader.
Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Stubb said Putin’s war in Ukraine has only served to strengthen European integration, unity and defence investment.
“This war has become a complete strategic failure for Vladimir Putin,” Mr Stubb said. “He expanded Nato, he made Ukraine European, and he forced European states to increase their defence budgets. And now we are asking ourselves whether we are capable of defending ourselves. My answer is yes.”
Alex Croft reports:
Finnish president dismisses idea Russia is winning in Ukraine: ‘Strategic failure’
One major issue still to be resolved in peace talks, Witkoff says
The Trump administration is pushing for a peace settlement, with its envoys shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow. Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow late on Thursday and sat down for more talks with Mr Putin, the Kremlin said.
One major issue remains to be resolved in negotiations, Mr Witkoff said at Davos, without saying what it was. Mr Zelensky said the future status of Ukrainian land currently occupied by Russia is unresolved but that peace proposals are "nearly ready".
Post-war security guarantees, should a deal be reached, are agreed between the US and Ukraine, although they would require each country's ratification, he said.
Mr Zelensky said there would be two days of trilateral meetings involving the US, Ukraine and Russia due to begin in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.
"Russians have to be ready for compromises because, you know, everybody has to be ready, not only Ukraine, and this is important for us," he said
