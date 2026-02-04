Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says Putin ‘kept his word’ despite massive attack on eve of peace talks
Zelensky says Russia's massive attack on Kyiv and other cities has impacted his team's preparations for today's peace talks
US president Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin “kept his word” by halting attacks on major Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure for one week – even though he then unleashed one of the biggest aerial attacks of the war.
Trump refused to criticise Putin despite Russia's massive attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday, which included a record number of ballistic missiles.“(The pause) was for Sunday to Sunday," the US president said, speaking to reporters at the White House yesterday. "It opened up and (Putin) hit them hard... He kept his word on that. One week is a lot — we will take anything,” he said.
On being asked if he was disappointed with Putin, Trump said he wants Putin “to end the war”.
Russia's major attack came just a day before Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations sit down for a second round of three-way peace talks in Abu Dhabi today.
Volodymyr Zelensky says the attack has changed the approach his team will take to the talks, and accused Moscow of using Trump's ceasefire request to stockpile munitions rather than prepare for peace.
Russia's northern fleet undiminished by war, warns senior UK Navy officer
General Gwyn Jenkins, the Royal Navy's First Sea Lord, has warned that Russia is maintaining its high level of spending on its Northern Fleet in spite of its losses in Ukraine, thereby posing an ongoing threat to Western powers.
“Russian investment in their Northern Fleet, and in particular, in their subsurface capabilities, is undiminished," Gen Jenkins told a naval conference in Paris.
“So despite the horrendous cost in terms of national resource and blood to Russia, of their egregious invasion of Ukraine, they have continued to pump resource into their Northern Fleet and their subsurface capabilities," he added.
Ukraine lambasts ‘infantile and irresponsible’ Gianni Infantino for trying to overturn Russia ban
Ukraine’s sports minister has branded Fifa president Gianni Infantino “infantile” and “irresponsible” for his desire to overturn Russia’s ban from world football.
Fifa’s ruling executive and European football’s governing body Uefa imposed a global ban on Russia at the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when other European nations said they would refuse to play or host Russia’s matches.
Four years later, Vladimir Putin shows no signs of backing down and the war is still raging, but Infantino has signalled his intention to bring Russia back into the fold, saying the ban has been a failure.
What to expect as top envoys head to Abu Dhabi for Ukraine peace talks
The US, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are hours away from their second round of peace talks to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
While the talks have been shrouded in anger over Moscow’s latest attack on Ukraine, Zelensky sharpened his tone from previous days and said the work of Ukraine's negotiators would be "adjusted accordingly" after Russian army exploited the US-backed ceasefire.
Ukraine's lead negotiator said Ukrainian officials would first hold bilateral talks with US officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss US security guarantees for any peace deal and a post-war reconstruction package, and later hold a trilateral meeting involving Russian negotiators.
Territory remains the main sticking point, with Ukraine resisting Russia's demands that it cede the remaining 20 per cent of eastern region of Donetsk that Moscow has been unable to conquer since its 2022 invasion.
Zelensky has previously said Ukraine, which is struggling to stop grinding Russian battlefield advances, was ready for "substantive" talks. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the failure to agree a peace deal.
Kremlin welcomes Fifa chief's remarks over Russian football ban
The Kremlin has welcomed remarks by Fifa president Gianni Infantino who said Russia's four-year ban from international soccer tournaments should be lifted after it has "achieved nothing".
Russian clubs and the national team have been suspended from Fifa and Uefa competitions since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.
Asked about Infantino's comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said they were "very good" and that it had been a mistake to politicise sport.
Peskov said that Russia's soccer team should now have its rights to compete completely restored.
Second round of trilateral peace talks to begin amid recriminations over Kyiv attack
The second round of talks between Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations will begin in Abu Dhabi later today amid tensions over one of Moscow’s biggest air attacks on Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has already confirmed that the work of Ukraine’s negotiating team will be adjusted after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, which involved a record number of ballistic missiles.
“Each such Russian strike confirms that attitudes in Moscow have not changed: they continue to bet on war and the destruction of Ukraine, and they do not take diplomacy seriously. The work of our negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly,” he said on X, but offered no details.
“The Russian army exploited the US proposal to briefly halt strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait until the coldest days of the year, when temperatures across large parts of Ukraine drop below minus 20 deg C,” he said.
The first round of trilateral talks in late January brought no movement on territorial issues, with Moscow demanding Kyiv cede more land in east Ukraine, which it refuses to do.
Kyiv power plant badly damaged, says Ukrainian energy minister
A power plant in Kyiv's eastern suburbs has been seriously damaged in overnight Russian attacks, prompting officials to redirect resources to restoring heating to thousands of residents, Ukraine’s energy minister Denys Shmyhal said.
Shmyhal, writing on Telegram after a meeting devoted to energy issues, said the plant in Darnytskyi had been used strictly for providing heating for people and was heavily damaged.
He described the problems facing Ukraine's energy system as serious and said repairs would take "a considerable time."
"This is a war crime by Russia”.
"Given the critical situation, the meeting discussed urgent ways to stabilise the situation," he wrote.
"A redistribution is being carried out of repair crews and equipment... and we are considering options for redirecting reserve heating supplies to buildings subject to longer outages,” he said.
Russian army exploited Trump's ceasefire proposal, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of exploiting a US-backed energy truce to stockpile munitions and using them to attack Ukraine with hundreds of drones and a record number of ballistic missiles, a day before peace talks.
"It was a deliberate attack against energy infrastructure, involving a record number of ballistic missiles," Zelensky wrote on X, a day after saying Moscow had largely observed the moratorium agreed by the two sides on energy facilities.
"The Russian army exploited the US proposal to briefly halt strikes - not to support diplomacy but to stockpile missiles."
Zelensky said Ukraine was waiting for the US reaction to Russia's overnight attack that damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as it was Washington that requested the short-lived ceasefire.
