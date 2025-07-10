Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump warned Putin he will bomb Moscow if Ukraine is attacked as Kyiv faces relentless drone strikes
At least 12 injured in Kyiv as Ukrainian capital faces relentless Russian attacks overnight
Donald Trump threatened to “bomb the s*** out of Moscow” if Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, according to a new book.
“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the s*** out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,” Mr Trump said in the audio, referring to a conversation with the Russian president. “And then [Putin] goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%,” Mr Trump said.
The remark was among several captured in a series of audio tapes from 2024 fundraisers in New York and Florida but it is not clear when the exchange took place. CNN aired the clips on Tuesday night.
This comes as Kyiv faced another relentless night of attacks from Russian drones and missiles, leaving at least 12 injured, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused, US officials said.
The weapons heading into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two officials aware of the developments said.
Russia attacks Ukrainian cities again overnight after record number of strikes yesterday
Russian drones and missiles bore down on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours today, with officials reporting two deaths, 13 injured and fires in apartment and non-residential buildings.
It was also the latest in Russia's escalating attacks with hundreds of drones and missiles straining Ukrainian air defences at a perilous moment in the war and forcing thousands of people to frequently seek bomb shelters overnight.
The overnight attack comes a day after Russia launched a single-night record number of drones targeting its smaller neighbour.
Russia's attack on Kyiv on Thursday rattled the city with explosions, Reuters' witnesses said. Videos showed windows blown out, devastated facades and cars burned down. Kyiv's officials said that damage was reported in six of the city's 10 districts.
Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, known for elegant restaurants, art galleries and vibrant student bars, suffered significant damage to residential buildings, the district's head said on Telegram.
A thick smoke covered parts of Kyiv, darkening the red hues of a sunrise over the city of three million. Air raids in the capital lasted more than four hours, according to Ukraine's air force data.
"After returning home from shelters, keep your windows closed – there is a lot of smoke," Mr Tkachenko said.
In photos: Residents flee as Ukraine comes under massive Russian aerial attack overnight
Russia destroys 14 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia has said its air defence units destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones overnight, its defence ministry said this morning.
Of these, eight were destroyed over the Black Sea region while others were downed over the border region between Russia and Ukraine, including Kursk and Belgorod.
Another day, another US presidential fallout: Trump takes aim at Putin
Another Trump friendship appears to have fallen apart. After the spectacularly public showdown between Donald Trump and his “First Buddy” Elon Musk, this week Trump took aim at former frenemy Vladimir Putin.
“We get a lot of bulls*** thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said of the Russian president during a lively cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
“He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”
Trump’s last (known) call with Putin was on Thursday. But angered by the (somewhat late) realisation that the Russian leader is uninterested in immediately ending his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Trump has since vowed to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv. That reversed a Pentagon decision made just days earlier to stall critical munitions supplies.
This week Mr Trump has set his sights on Mr Putin after publicly knocking Iran and Israel’s heads together, but it remains to be seen if he will lose patience with Netanyahu during his trip to the US, writes chief international correspondent Bel Trew:
Two killed in Kyiv as Russia pounds Ukrainian capital with missiles and drones
At least two people have been killed and 12 have been injured after Russian drones bore down on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours today.
Local city officials reported fires in apartment and non-residential buildings a day after a record number of drones targeted the country.
The head of Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said three people had suffered shrapnel wounds.
Six city districts had been hit, with fires breaking out in various buildings, storage areas and cars and drone fragments falling to the ground in different parts of the city, Mr Tkachenko said.
"The enemy attack is continuing," he wrote. "The defence forces are taking on enemy targets."
Ukraine's military issued warnings on its Telegram channel that the city could also be subject to a missile attack.
Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency crews were at an apartment building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, where falling drone fragments had triggered a fire on the top floor. Another fire was being tackled, also in the city centre.
How reliant is Kyiv on US military assistance?
Since just after the war began in February 2022, the US has provided billions of pounds worth of support to Ukraine. It is the largest single nation supporter in financial terms of Ukraine’s war effort.
The Independent looks at how much support the US has provided to Ukraine’s war effort, why the Pentagon decided to pause shipments and what could happen from here:
Trump threatened to bomb Moscow if Putin attacked Ukraine, new book claims
President Trump threatened to “bomb the s**t out of Moscow” if Russian President Putin attacked Ukraine, according to a new book.
The remark was among several captured in a series of audio tapes from 2024 fundraisers in New York and Florida. CNN aired the clips Tuesday night.
A trio of political journalists – Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf – obtained the tapes and have written about the exchanges in their new book, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.
“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,” Trump said in the audio.
Trump administration resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause
The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused, US officials said.
The weapons heading into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two officials told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been announced publicly. It's unclear exactly when the weapons started moving.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth directed the pause on some shipments last week to allow the Pentagon to assess its weapons stockpiles, in a move that caught the White House by surprise.
A White House official speaking yesterday on the condition of anonymity said there was never a "pause" in shipments, but a review to ensure US military support aligns with its defence strategy.
The official said the Pentagon never announced a pause.
