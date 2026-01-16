Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky hits back after Trump blames him for holding up peace talks
Putin's relentless attacks show Russia is not interested in peace, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Donald Trump's claim that he is preventing an end to the Ukraine war, saying Kyiv will "never be an obstacle to peace".
The Ukrainian president spoke to Nato secretary general Mark Rutte on Thursday and said they discussed "diplomatic work with America". And he pointed to Russia's ongoing "attempt to destroy Ukraine" with missiles and drones as evidence that Putin has no interest in stopping his invasion.
Earlier, Trump was asked why US-led negotiations had not yet resolved Europe's largest land conflict since the Second World War. He responded: "Zelensky”. He added that Putin “is ready to make a deal” while “Ukraine is less ready to make a deal”.
Ukraine continues to face attacks on its energy infrastructure, as Russia weaponises the bitter cold that grips the country each winter. Zelensky has declared an energy state of emergency, saying more work needs to be done to recover quickly after Russia's strikes.
The UK on Friday announced it would provide Ukraine with a new £20m package of emergency support for its energy sector.
Zelensky rebuts Trump: 'Ukraine will never be a stumbling block to peace'
Zelensky and Kyiv mayor spar over Russian strikes on capital city
Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed the Kyiv city administration for how it has dealt with the crisis caused by Russian strikes in peak winter weeks as he declared a state of emergency.
“Unfortunately, Kyiv has done much less — very little has been done in the capital,” Zelensky said in his regular evening address after a special meeting on energy situation. “And even these days, I don’t see any urgency. We need to urgently rectify this now.”
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko took to Telegram to respond to Zelensky.
“What ‘intensity’ in the work in Kyiv in an emergency situation does the president not see, in particular, in recent days, as he said?” the top official said, adding that “utility workers are working around-the-clock in the bitter cold to repair critical infrastructure.”
“Such statements, first and foremost, negate the selfless work of thousands of people, specialists,” Klitschko said, calling Zelensky’s criticism “nothing but hate”.
“At least I am speaking honestly and warning people about the extremely difficult situation. And I don’t care about any ratings or illusory elections,” the mayor said.
Zelensky hits back at Trump over peace remark: 'Not an obstacle'
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace, pushing back against comments made a day earlier by US president Donald Trump.
“We also talked about diplomatic work with America. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to a telephone conversation with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.
In his comments, Zelensky said Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian energy sites and other targets demonstrated that Moscow did not want peace.
“It is precisely Russian missiles, Russian 'Shaheds,' (drones) and Russia's attempt to destroy Ukraine that are clear evidence that Russia is not interested in agreements at all," he said.
Ukraine killed 27 Russian soldiers for every loss in Kupiansk
At least 27 Russian soldiers were killed for each Ukrainian soldier lost in the battle to regain the key city of Kupiansk, a recent intelligence assessment provided to the British military showed.
The kill ratio of 1:27 was given to British officials in a briefing with Ukrainian officials last week. The briefing was to share Kyiv’s ability to win back territory despite Moscow’s “meat grinder” tactics on the battlefield with sheer force of numbers.
As many as 200 Russian soldiers were surrounded by advancing Ukrainians in the battle for the northern city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv before Christmas, a defence source told The Times.
Ukraine last month regained the city and said it controlled nearly 90 per cent of the strategic northeastern town of Kupiansk.
UK commits extra £20m to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure
The UK has announced a new emergency energy support of £20m for Ukraine after president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a state of emergency in the wake of relentless Russian attacks on the country’s power infrastructure.
The new emergency funding will be used to repair, restore and protect Ukraine’s power grid this winter, officials said this morning.
“Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children and schools have been left without heat and power as temperatures across Ukraine plummet to -20c,” the FCDO said in the announcement today.
It added: “The new support announced today will help respond to urgent needs to keep heat and power available for millions of families, children and the elderly after President Zelensky announced a state of emergency in Ukraine following prolonged attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.”
Recap: Spanish defence minister sceptical about peace for Ukraine
Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday she was sceptical about the prospects of Ukraine and Russia reaching a ceasefire agreement, adding that Russia would not accept foreign troops on a peace mission there.
"(Russian president Vladimir) Putin does not seem to want peace," Robles told an event in Madrid.
Recap: IMF chief meets top Ukrainian officials
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva met with top Ukrainian officials in frosty, snow-covered Kyiv on Thursday and inspected energy infrastructure damaged in Russian strikes as Ukraine nears the fourth anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion on February 24.
Central bank chief Andriy Pyshnyi greeted Georgieva in front of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in a square in central Kyiv, where burnt-out Russian tanks are on display. Together, they placed flowers at a memorial wall bearing portraits of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers killed while fighting Russia.
The IMF managing director met with Pyshnyi, prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko and finance minister Serhii Marchenko after her arrival, followed by an afternoon meeting with president Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day, an IMF official said. She was also due to meet with business executives during the one-day visit.
Watch: Emergency workers extinguish Kharkiv fires after Russian strike
Russia expels another British diplomat amid accusations of spying
Watch: Zelensky rebuts Trump: 'Ukraine will never be a stumbling block to peace'
