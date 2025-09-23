Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK tells UN it will confront Putin’s planes if they violate Nato airspace

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper has said the UK will confront Russian planes violating Nato’s airspace as she warned Moscow of risking "direct armed confrontation" with the Western alliance.
“We stand ready to take all steps necessary to defend Nato’s skies and Nato’s territory. We are vigilant. We are resolute. And if we need to confront planes that are operating in Nato airspace without permission then we will do so,” she said, addressing Vladimir Putin in her remarks at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
Ukraine and its allies met in New York yesterday to discuss Russian fighter jet and drone incursions into Nato member states Estonia, Poland and Romania’.
Russian incursions into Nato airspace “risk miscalculation” and “open the door to direct armed confrontation between Nato and Russia,” Ms Cooper said.
Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin has offered Donald Trump an extension to a nuclear deal between Russia and the US, a deal the Trump administration has said is “pretty good”.
Ukraine faces a shortage of soldiers. The army is using robots to help
Amidst a battlefield saturated with deadly Russian drones, Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly deploying agile, remote-controlled armoured vehicles to undertake critical tasks and safeguard personnel from hazardous operations.
The Ukrainian army is particularly keen to utilise these "robots on wheels," which resemble miniature tanks, as it grapples with a soldier shortage in a conflict now spanning over three and a half years. These versatile machines are capable of ferrying essential supplies, clearing dangerous mines, and evacuating both the wounded and the deceased.
“It cannot fully replace people,” said the commander of a platoon of the 20th Lyubart Brigade who goes by the call sign Miami and spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military rules.
“I would put it this way: A person can go in there, but for a human it’s (sometimes) far too dangerous.”
Putin offers one-year extension to nuclear arms limit
Vladimir Putin has offered to maintain the limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons set in the 2010 New Start Treaty after it expires in February, if the US agrees to do the same.
The treaty caps the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads for Russia and the US at 1,550 and the number of delivery vehicles - missiles, submarines and bombers - at 700 on each side.
The agreement is the last US-Russia strategic nuclear arms control accord. It allowed for only one five-year extension, which Putin and former US president Joe Biden agreed to implement in 2021.
“Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the central numerical limits under the New Start Treaty for one year after 5 February, 2026," he said.
"Subsequently, based on an analysis of the situation, we will make a decision on whether to maintain these voluntary, self-imposed restrictions,” the Russian president said.
The offer, which comes as Ukraine tries to convince Trump to impose harsher sanctions on Russia, was made public by Putin at a meeting of his Security Council.
Washington has welcomed Putin’s suggestion.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Putin's proposal sounded "pretty good," but she added that president Trump would address the offer himself.
Use Ukraine's counter drone expertise to protect Nato's borders, says Lithuania
Lithuania has called for Ukraine’s wartime military experience of downing Russian drones to be integrated into Nato’s plans for a “drone wall”.
“We have big holes in our EU defence. We lack the right equipment that would allow us to detect drones, to follow them, to track them, and then to destroy them. We lack it," Lithuanian foreign minister Kestutis Budrys told Reuters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Budrys said Ukraine was fighting back drones every night and had the integrated systems to counter drones.
The EU is looking at how to create a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern border – a project infused with urgency by a Russian drone incursion into Poland.
“We have to bring this technology to the front line and to build it there, build it there so that it will be effective together with Ukrainians," Budrys said.
Speaking on Russian incursions into Nato airspace, Budrys said Moscow was using the alliance's hesitations and debate on how to respond to expand the grey zone around the conflict.
“We have to also very clearly articulate and show to Russia that further escalation from their side will bring a harsher response," he said.
Analysts and officials said the incursion exposed gaps in Europe's and Nato's ability to protect against drones, although Polish and Nato forces shot down several of them, albeit using expensive air defence systems and warplanes.
Poland tells Russia: Don't complain if we shoot down one of your planes
Poland has issued a clear threat to Russia over its repeated airspace incursions, saying Moscow should not “whine” if another incident takes place and Nato forces shoot down the offending aircraft or projectile.
“I have only one request to the Russian government. If another missile or aircraft enters our airspace without permission and gets shot down, and the wreckage falls on Nato territory, please don't come here to whine about it. You have been warned,” Poland deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister Radek Sikorski said on X.
Estonia shares photos of Russian airspace incursions
Estonian officials have shared details of Russia’s airspace incursions from Friday at an emergency meeting called by the UN Security Council.
“Russian fighter jets were warned as they neared Estonian and Nato airspace. Despite the warnings, they crossed the border and remained for 12 minutes, and 100km in. That is a lot,” said Margus Tsahkna, the Estonian foreign affairs minister.
“By doing so, Russia – a permanent member of the UN Security Council – blatantly and recklessly violated Estonia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the UN Charter and international law,” he said.
The Estonian official also showed two photos of Russian fighter jets inside the country’s airspace, mapping the direction where they came from.
“All of them carried missiles and they were combat-ready planes,” the Estonian minister said.
Analysis: As US abandons UN, China can move in
As the UK talks up its global vision in New York, Trump abandons the UN
Zelensky says he discussed procurement of weapons with US envoy Kellogg
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed procurement of weapons from the United States with US envoy Keith Kellogg.
"I briefed him (Kellogg) on the situation at the front and the results of the counteroffensive operation near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk,” Zelensky said on X.
He added: “We also touched on the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, including mutually beneficial agreements on drones and on the procurement of American weapons that Ukraine has proposed to the United States.”
