Ukraine-Russia war – live: Macron urges Xi to ‘bring Putin to his senses’ on nuclear weapons
Two leaders agree in Beijing talks to ‘work hard’ to bring war to an end, says French diplomatic source
France’s president Emmanuel Macron has urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to bring Russia “back to its senses” over its war in Ukraine.
The conflict – and need to avoid a nuclear escalation – was notable on the agenda as Mr Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Beijing, days after Moscow vowed to station part of its arsenal in Belarus. The United States has nuclear weapons stationed with several European Nato partners.
China’s leader agreed that all countries should abide by the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, with a French diplomatic source claiming that Mr Macron and Mr Xi had agreed to “work hard” to bring both parties to the negotiating table.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said it believed that Vladimir Putin has fired Colonel-General Rustam Muradov as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) in Ukraine, marking the most senior Russian military dismissal of 2023 so far.
The group has “suffered exceptionally heavy casualties in recent months as its poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture” the Donetsk town of Vuhledar, the ministry said.
Four civilians ‘killed in artillery strike’ on Donetsk city
Four civilians have been killed in an artillery strike in the Russian-held city of Donetsk, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency has said, citing a reporter on the scene.
RIA said a car park in the city’s Kalininsky district had been hit. The city has been controlled by Ukrainian separatist forces since 2014, but remains close to the front line of Russia's war with Ukraine and regularly comes under fire from Ukrainian forces.
Kremlin voices possibility of Russian security guarantees for Belarus
Russia should consider providing security guarantees for Belarus, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, according to the Interfax news agency.
“The Russian Federation, of course, should consider the possibility of providing security guarantees for Belarus as an ally and as a country with which we are in the most advanced form of integration,” Mr Peskov told reporters, as he answered questions on president Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Moscow.
Putin and Lukashenko ‘did not discuss' moving nuclear weapons to Belarus in today’s talks
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko did not discuss plans to place Russian strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus in their talks on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
“I can’t tell you to what extent this was discussed in yesterday’s conversation. The conversation was really very long, it went well after midnight. But today there was no talk of this,” Mr Peskov told reporters, according to the Interfax news agency.
The plans mark the first time Russia has said it would station nuclear weapons on the territory of another country since the end of the Cold War three decades ago.
Mr Peskov said the deployment of American nuclear weapons at bases in Europe is of concern to the Russian Federation, adding that Russia would respond “appropriately” to these challenges.
Lukashenko threatens that ‘ if necessary’ Belarus and Russia will ‘use all we have to protect our countries’
On the second day of the Belarusian president’s visit to Moscow, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed expanding their economic cooperation and boosting their defence links, which include a plan to station Russia’s nuclear weapons in Belarus.
In opening remarks at Thursday’s talks at the Kremlin, which involved senior officials, following Wednesday’s one-on-one meeting between the two presidents, Mr Lukashenko warned that “if necessary, we will use all we have to protect our countries and peoples.”
“We aren’t blackmailing anyone. It will be so,” he added.
The Belarusian leader cited the importance of close cooperation on defence and asserted that Belarusian factories have developed the expertise to replace Western companies as a source of electronic components for Russian weapons.
“We oriented ourselves toward the West in the past, but now we have come to realise that they aren’t our friends and we need to produce all that ourselves,” Mr Lukashenko said.
Von der Leyen says she encouraged Xi to contact Zelensky
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said that she encouraged China’s Xi Jinping to reach out to Volodymyr Zelensky, during their talks as part of her visit to Beijing.
Ms Von der Leyen was responding to a question from reporters on whether it was realistic that China might pressure Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Wagner chief says no sign Ukraine leaving Bakhmut
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s private Wagner militia, has warned that Ukrainian forces are not abandoning the city of Bakhmut and that his army needed more support from Moscow before trying to advance further.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the prospect of a withdrawal from the city, saying on Wednesday that Kyiv would take the “corresponding” decisions if its forces risked being encircled by Russian troops.
Wagner forces are leading the battle for the city, which has become the bloodiest of the 13-month war, and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said its capture would open up the battlefield and allow Russia to advance further into eastern Ukraine.
But Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has accused Russian military chiefs of ineffectiveness bordering on treason in recent months, said this was still some way off. “It must be said clearly that the enemy is not going anywhere,” he said on his Telegram channel.
Ukrainian troops had organised staunch defences inside the city, particularly along railway lines and in high-rise buildings in the west of the city, and if they fell back would take up new positions in the outskirts and in Chasiv Yar to the west, he said. “That’s why, in my opinion, there’s no talk for now of any offensive.”
Eyes turn to Crimea as Ukraine plans counter-offensive
Dmitry Suslov, an adviser to Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine’s looming counter-offensive is likely to focus on the Sea of Azov and cutting off the illegally annexed peninsula of Crimea.
“If the Kiev offensive fails, the West will be short of weapons and at that point Russia will be able to mobilise 400,000 men for the final attack,” the Russian presidential aide told Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.
In comments that seemed to confirm the importance of Crimea in any Ukrainian counter-offensive, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky told the Financial Times that Kyiv would be willing to discuss the future of the Black Sea peninsula if its forces reached the boundary of Crimea.
“If we will succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue,” Andriy Sybiha said.
State actor involvement in Nord Stream blasts is ‘absolute main scenario’, prosecutor says
The “absolute main scenario” in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines is that a state actor was involved, the Swedish prosecutor investigating the explosions has said.
The blast in the Swedish zone occurred at a depth of 80 meters, which the Swedish prosecutor said made it complicated to investigate.
“We believe it will be rather difficult to determine who did this,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told Reuters, pointing to the fact that the blast in the Swedish zone of the Baltic Sea occurred 80 metres below sea level.
“The people who did this have probably been aware that they would leave clues behind and probably took care so that the evidence would not point in one direction, but in several directions,” he added. “That makes it difficult to clearly point to one actor.”
