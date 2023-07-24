Ukraine war – live: Russia says Kyiv’s ‘terrorist’ drone attack on Moscow thwarted
Russian attacks continue on Odesa and other Ukrainian food export facilities nearly daily over past week
UN worries Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports will cause hunger and starvation
The Russian Defence Ministry has said it intercepted and destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones in Moscow in the early hours today, amid reports that their fragments were found two km (1.2 miles) from the ministry’s building.
The ministry accused Ukraine of a “terrorist attack” but said there were no casualties. Two non-residential buildings were also struck, said Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow.
Officials closed all traffic on Komsomolsky and Likhachev Avenues in Moscow’s south where a high-rise office building was struck, according to state news reports.
Kyiv has not confirmed the Russian reports on the drone attacks. It does not claim responsibility for operations on Russian soil, stating that the foreign invading nation is not its target.
This comes just hours after at least one person was killed after a Russian missile struck Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa as it severely damaged an Orthodox cathedral in the city centre – a Unesco world heritage site. Another 20 were injured in the attack on the civilian infrastructure.
Drone fragments found near Russia's defence ministry building
Fragments of a drone were found in central Moscow today, some 2km (1.2 miles) away from the defence ministry’s main building, Russian emergency services said.
Komsomolsky Avenue from the centre of Moscow towards the outskirts of the city was closed, said RIA news agency, citing Moscow’s Department of Transport.
At least two loud explosions were heard by witnesses before the drone fragments were found, according to the reports.
No casualties have been reported so far, the emergency services said.
Residents of several districts in Moscow’s southwest and south reported the sounds of explosions, according to the messages on Russia’s FSB-linked Telegram channels.
NATO-Ukraine Council will meet on Wednesday, says Zelenskiy
The NATO-Ukraine Council is set to meet on wedneday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.
It is expected that Black Sea security will be top of the agenda, following Russia’s with withdrawal from a year-old deal overseeing grain exports from Ukrainian ports, and the recent bombing of Odesa.
The meeting was first requested by Zelenskiy in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday.
Zelenskiy said on Sunday the meeting was among several events Ukraine was preparing for in the coming week that would strengthen the country’s defense.
He said new support packages were being prepared, which will include more air defense, artillery, and long-range weapons.
Meloni: Italy ready to assist with the Transfiguration Cathedral rebuild
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that Italy is ready to assist Ukraine with the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa.
In a statement, Meloni said: “The attacks on Odesa, the deaths of innocent people, and the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral deeply sadden us.
“Italy, with its unique experience in restoration in the world, is ready to join the reconstruction of the cathedral and other treasures of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.”
Right-wing Prime Minister Meloni has emerged as a staunch supporter of Kyiv, despite some of her conservative coalition allies previously maintaining close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine says Odesa cathedral has been “destroyed twice”: By Putin and Stalin
Odesa’s Transfiguration Cathedral has now been “destroyed twice,” said Ukraine‘s defence ministry: By Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
The original early 19th-century cathedral was demolished in 1936 as part of Stalin’s anti-religious campaigns, and rebuilt when Ukraine gained independence from Moscow in 1991.
The most recent attack has seen parts of the building were destroyed, with floors covered in rubble and chunks were ripped off the cathedral’s ornate walls.
Russia has attacked Odesa with missiles and drones several times since it withdrew on Monday from a year-old deal that had allowed for safe exports of Ukraine‘s grain from Black Sea ports.
Odesa’s ports were the departure point for grain leaving Ukraine in the Turkey and UN-brokered agreement.
ICYMI: Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken said Ukraine has taken back about 50% of the territory that Russia seized, although Kyiv’s counteroffensive will extend several months.
“It’s already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized,” Blinken said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.
“These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough,” he said, adding: “It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking I think at several months.”
Ukraine has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has not had a major breakthrough against heavily defended Russian lines.
When asked if Ukraine will get U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, Blinken said he believed it would. “And the important focus is on making sure that when they do, they’re properly trained, they’re able to maintain the planes, and use them in a smart way.”
New video: The outdoor service held at the Transfiguration Cathedral following today’s bombing
New video footage is circulating on social media of an outdoor service held at the Transfiguration Cathedral, after it was bombed in the early hours of Sunday.
Crowds of people are seen to light candles in front of the cracked edifice of the bombed-out cathedral.
Archdeacon Andrii Palchuk held the service after volunteers helped put out fires and clear rubble inside.
The congregation gathered outside in front of a sacred icon that had “miraculously survived”, Palchuk said.
Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy has called for more air defence systems, following the latest attack on Odesa.
“Ukraine needs a full-fledged sky shield – this is the only way to defeat Russian missile terror”, the Ukrainian president said in a Tweet.
“Thanks to the help of our partners and the air defense systems provided to Ukraine, our defenders of the sky have saved thousands of lives.
“But we need more air defense systems for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities.”
Putin’s troops unleash missile strikes on Odesa as Orthodox cathedral damaged
At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in early morning missile strikes on the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, according to officials.
Four children were among those wounded, while blasts also severely damaged 25 landmarks across the city, including the historic Transfiguration Cathedral.
Read our latest report on what has happened in Ukraine today below.
Putin’s troops unleash missile strikes on Odesa as Orthodox cathedral damaged
At least one person has been killed and 22 others wounded in early morning strikes on the Black Sea port
