The Russian Defence Ministry has said it intercepted and destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones in Moscow in the early hours today, amid reports that their fragments were found two km (1.2 miles) from the ministry’s building.

The ministry accused Ukraine of a “terrorist attack” but said there were no casualties. Two non-residential buildings were also struck, said Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow.

Officials closed all traffic on Komsomolsky and Likhachev Avenues in Moscow’s south where a high-rise office building was struck, according to state news reports.

Kyiv has not confirmed the Russian reports on the drone attacks. It does not claim responsibility for operations on Russian soil, stating that the foreign invading nation is not its target.

This comes just hours after at least one person was killed after a Russian missile struck Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa as it severely damaged an Orthodox cathedral in the city centre – a Unesco world heritage site. Another 20 were injured in the attack on the civilian infrastructure.