The US and South Korea have called on North Korea to withdraw its troops from Russia that are reportedly already inside Ukraine.

“Should DPRK’s troops enter Ukraine in support of Russia, they will surely return in body bags. So I would advise Chairman Kim to think twice about engaging in such reckless and dangerous behaviour,” Robert Wood, US envoy to the UN, said.

South Korea and its allies have claimed that North Korea has sent at least 11,000 soldiers to Russia, with more than 3,000 of them now deployed close to the frontlines in Ukraine, a presidential official in Seoul said on Wednesday.

The US said some of the North Korean soldiers were in Kursk, a border region where the Russian forces have been fighting off a Ukrainian incursion since August. A couple of thousand more were heading there, the Pentagon said.

This came as Ukraine drafted 160,000 more people in anticipation of grinding warfare and a frozen battle zone in the upcoming winter, the third such under Russian invasion.