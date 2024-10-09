✕ Close Trump claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war as he meets with Zelensky

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Ukraine faces its toughest winter since Russia’s full scale invasion began in February 2022, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rutte, who became Nato chief earlier this month, was speaking at a joint press conference in Brussels with the President of Findland, Alexander Stubb.

It comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces yesterday launched a hypersonic missile barrage at Kyiv, hours after a Ukrainian strike started a fire at Moscow’s largest oil depot in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian troops were forced to down at least two eight-metre long Kinzhal missiles fired at Kyiv while another hit an airfield 170 miles further west in Starokostyantyniv. The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a nuclear-capable, Russian air-launched ballistic missile, described as a “next-generation” weapon by Putin in 2018.

In the Donbas, Russian forces have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukraine frontline city of Toretsk, Ukraine’s military said last night.

US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said Ukraine will need to be in the room for any peace talks to negotiate a solution to end the Russian invasion.

“Ukraine must have a say in the future,” she told CBS News during an interview on 60 Minutes.