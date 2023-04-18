Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin visits occupied Kherson as G7 condemns nuclear plan
Russian president attends military command meeting in Kherson
FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect
Vladimir Putin has visited security forces in parts of occupied Ukraine, as G7 foreign ministers in Japan condemned a Russian plan to station nuclear weapons in Belarus.
The Kremlin said early on Tuesday that Mr Putin visited the Kherson and Luhansk regions, attending a military command meeting and visiting a national guard headquarters.
In Kherson, the Kremlin said he heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army group as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk are three regions that Mr Putin proclaimed annexed last September, which was rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies.
Meanwhile, G7 foreign ministers condemned Russia’s plan to station nuclear weapons in Belarus as "unacceptable".
Stepping up pressure on Kyiv and its Western supporters, Mr Putin said last month said Russia would station shorter-range, so-called tactical nuclear weapons in close ally Belarus, which also borders Ukraine.
"Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable," the ministers said in a communique on Tuesday.
Vladimir Putin has visited military headquarters in Russian-controlled Ukraine, the Kremlin said this morning, where he discussed the war with a general from Russia’s airborne troops who has reportedly taken up a powerful new role in the invasion.
Moscow claims to have annexed four Ukrainian regions but its forces are locked in a grinding artillery battle in the eastern Donbas with heavy losses on both sides, while they have been forced to pull back in southern Kherson, which Mr Putin visited.
Dressed in a heavy blue jacket, Mr Putin, 70, was shown on Russian state television descending from a military helicopter in Russian-held Ukraine and greeting senior military commanders.
The Kremlin said Mr Putin attended a military command meeting in Kherson region. He heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army group and other senior officers on the situation in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
“It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information,” Putin told the commanders, including colonel-general Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s airborne troops.
British military intelligence said on Sunday that Teplinsky had been given a major role in the war.
“Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s corps of airborne troops, the VDV, has highly likely returned to a major role in Ukraine,” British military intelligence said. “Teplinsky is likely one of the few senior Russian generals widely respected by the rank-and-file.”
Putin 'turning back to Wagner' amid Russian military failures in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is again helping the Wagner Group of mercenaries by providing arms and ammunition along with political recognition after the conventional Russian military forces failed to meet a 1 April deadline to capture Luhansk and Donetsk, experts monitoring the war said.
“Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is seemingly regaining some favour with Russian president Vladimir Putin, likely as a result of the Russian conventional military’s inability to accomplish the tasks Putin had set for it during the winter offensive in Donbas,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
It added that the Wagner forces are likely “receiving reinforcements, ammunition, and political recognition – which is a stark deviation from the Kremlin’s previous efforts to expend Wagner forces and Prigozhin in Bakhmut since at least January 2023”.
On the battle field, Wagner has been asked to train mobilised personnel to reinforce Wagner’s positions in Bakhmut.
“Prigozhin also confirmed that Russian airborne forces (VDV) are operating alongside Wagner and indicated that Wagner is actively receiving artillery shells. Prigozhin advocated for Wagner to receive more artillery shells, which indicates that Prigozhin has reestablished his supply of ammunition from the Russian ministry of defence,” the US-based think-tank said.
“The extent of Putin’s trust and favour for Prigozhin is unclear at this time, but it is likely that Putin halted the Russian MoD’s efforts to avenge Wagner by denying Wagner reinforcements and ammunition,” the ISW said.
Who is Evan Gershkovich and what does Russia accuse him of?
Who is Gershkovich?
Hired by the Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian-speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
What were the circimstances of his arrest?
The FSB security service said on March 30 it had arrested him for trying to gather secrets about Russia’s military-industrial complex during a trip to Yekaterinburg, 1,400 km (880 miles) east of Moscow. His newspaper said it last heard from him the previous day when he arrived at a steakhouse in the city. He was brought back to the capital and charged with espionage, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He has denied the charge, which is also rejected by his newspaper.
What do the United States and Russia say about the case?
President Joe Biden has called Russia’s treatment of Gershkovich “totally illegal”. The United States last week officially designated him as wrongfully detained, effectively saying that the spy charges were bogus and the case was political. The Kremlin says Gershkovich was “caught red-handed”, but Russia has yet to publish any evidence to support that.
Where is he being held?
Gershkovich is in pre-trial detention at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, where the FSB and its predecessor, the Soviet KGB, have traditionally held those suspected of spying or other grave crimes. U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy was able to visit him there for the first time on Monday but gave few details, except that he was healthy and bearing up well. In a handwritten letter dated April 5 to his parents, Gershkovich said he was reading, writing, taking exercise and “not losing hope”.
What happens next?
Tuesday’s hearing is essentially procedural - about how Gershkovich should be detained as he awaits trial, not about the substance of the charges. Investigators are still working on the details of the case, which could drag on for months or years if the example of fellow American Paul Whelan is anything to go by. Whelan, a former Marine, was arrested in December 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo and jailed for 16 years in June 2020 on spying charges. He too is designated by Washington as wrongfully detained.
Reporter Evan Gershkovich will appeal arrest
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will appeal on Tuesday against his arrest and detention in a former KGB prison in Moscow on charges of espionage, according to court documents.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
Gershkovich, the first U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, and the Journal have denied he was involved in espionage, as has Washington.
According to a public Russian judicial document, a Russian court will hear on Tuesday a complaint filed by Gershkovich against the decision to keep him in custody in Lefortovo prison while the case is being investigated.
G7 ministers stress unity amid tensions with China and Russia
The G7 drew together on Tuesday to criticise China’s coercion of Taiwan and Russia’s threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, promising to intensify sanctions on Moscow for its war on neighbouring Ukraine.
“The strength of the solidarity between the G7 foreign ministers is at a level not seen before,” Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference after hosting a meeting of the group in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa.
The show of unity comes after French president Emmanuel Macron this month said the European Union should reduce its dependency on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a Taiwan crisis.
Beijing views Taiwan as Chinese territory and has not renounced the use of force to take the democratically governed island.
Russia increases shelling, air strikes in Bakhmut - Ukrainian general
Russian forces are stepping up their use of heavy artillery and air strikes in the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the commander of Ukraine‘s ground forces said on Tuesday.
Fighting in and around Bakhmut has for months been the epicentre of the war in Ukraine.
“Currently, the enemy is increasing the activity of heavy artillery and the number of air strikes, turning the city into ruins,” General Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a statement.
He said Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, remained committed to taking Bakhmut “at any cost” but was suffering significant losses in the battle for the city.
Reuters could not confirm the battlefield situation. Russia says Ukrainian forces have also suffered heavy losses in Bakhmut.
Poland and Ukraine to resume grain transit talks
Poland and Ukraine will resume negotiations early on Tuesday to try to reopen the transit of food and grains, the Polish agriculture minister told public radio station PR1.
Reuters reported two countries held talks on Monday over bans by central eastern European countries seeking to shelter their farmers from the impact of an influx of cheaper Ukrainian grain.
Some Black Sea ports were blocked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and large quantities of Ukrainian grain has been trapped in Central Europe because of logistical bottlenecks.
“We are talking with the EU as well as with Ukraine to find solutions. We want these products to go to Europe, but go deep into Europe,” agriculture minister Robert Telus said.
“We talked yesterday, there were long talks. Today we are also sitting down for talks...These are typically technical talks to find a solution and let this transit go to Europe,” he added.
Russian strategic bombers 'carry out patrol flights’
Russia’s defence ministry has said this morning that two Russian strategic bombers - those capable of carrying nuclear warheads - carried out routine patrol flights over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea, off Russia’s Far East.
The statement was reported by the TASS news agency.
Egypt made a U-turn on rockets for Russia, offered shells to Ukraine instead – US leak
A new Pentagon leak has found that Egypt revoked its plans to share thousands of rockets with Russia after talks with senior US officials and instead offered to provide artillery shells for Ukraine.
The idea to give rockets to Vladimir Putin was ditched in early March by Egyptian president Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, reported the Washington Post.
The US ally then decided to sell 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine via Washington despite the ammunition stockpiles running low in the US.
Egypt’s president had reportedly ordered 40,000 rockets to be discreetly shipped to Russia, according to some of the classified US intelligence documents that were recently leaked on social media.
Discussions between high-level Egyptian officials about the sale of weapons to Russia were found in the series of classified files, reported The Washington Post.
The leaked documents made their way to gaming social media platform Discord in February and March.
EU investigates after 3 countries ban Ukraine grain imports
Slovakia became the third European Union country to ban food imports from Ukraine on Monday, deepening the challenge for the bloc as it works to help Ukraine transport its grain to world markets, reports Vanessa Gera.
Slovakia followed Poland and Hungary, both of which announced bans Saturday on Ukrainian food imports until 30 June. They did so in response to rising anger from farmers who say that a glut of grain in their countries is causing them economic hardship.
The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, manages trade on behalf of the 27 member countries and objects to them taking unilateral or uncoordinated measures.
