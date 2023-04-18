✕ Close FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect

Vladimir Putin has visited security forces in parts of occupied Ukraine, as G7 foreign ministers in Japan condemned a Russian plan to station nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The Kremlin said early on Tuesday that Mr Putin visited the Kherson and Luhansk regions, attending a military command meeting and visiting a national guard headquarters.

In Kherson, the Kremlin said he heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army group as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk are three regions that Mr Putin proclaimed annexed last September, which was rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies.

Meanwhile, G7 foreign ministers condemned Russia’s plan to station nuclear weapons in Belarus as "unacceptable".

Stepping up pressure on Kyiv and its Western supporters, Mr Putin said last month said Russia would station shorter-range, so-called tactical nuclear weapons in close ally Belarus, which also borders Ukraine.

"Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable," the ministers said in a communique on Tuesday.