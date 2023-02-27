Ukraine war news – live: Putin will eventually be killed by his inner circle, Zelensky predicts
‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president
Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly claimed that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will one day be killed by his own inner circle.
Speaking in the new Ukrainian documentary “Year”, Mr Zelensky said: “There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside the [Russian] state.”
“And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer,” he said, according to a report by The Times.
The remarks come as Mr Putin claimed to his people that they might not survive as a nation if Ukraine wins the war.
CIA chief William Burns has called the Russian president “too confident” in his military’s ability to grind Ukraine into submission.
Burns said the Russian leader was “quite determined” to continue the war, despite the casualties, tactical shortcomings and economic and reputational damage to his country.
Earlier, Mr Putin hinted that Russia could expand its nuclear arsenal, claiming he had to take account not just the US but all of Nato’s nuclear capabilities.
Russian military aircraft struck in drone attack near Minsk – Belarus
A Russian A-50 surveillance military aircraft has been damaged in a drone attack at an airfield near the Belarus capital of Minsk yesterday, Belarus partisans and members of the exiled opposition said.
“Those were drones. The participants of the operation are Belarusian,” said Aliaksandr Azarov, leader of Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL.
“They are now safe, outside the country,” the leader said on the organisation’s Telegram messaging app and on the Poland-based Belsat news channel.
Front and central parts of the aircraft as well as the radar antenna were damaged as a result of two explosions in the attack at the Machulishchy air base near Minsk, the report added.
The destroyed aircraft has the Nato reporting name of Mainstay and is a Russian airborne early warning aircraft, with airborne command and control capabilities, and the ability to track up to 60 targets at a time.
This is the most successful act of sabotage since the beginning of 2022, said Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Supporters of Ukraine held placards and chanted “glory to Ukraine“ and “thank you USA” during a “Stand with Ukraine” rally in Boston, Massachusetts.
More than 71,500 Russian war crimes recorded, says Ukraine
Russian forces have committed more than 71,500 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of the country, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said.
Prosecutors have been maintaining a running tally of the number of alleged Russian war crimes and last Monday a “people’s court” began a symbolic war crimes trial against Vladimir Putin at The Hague.
In total Russia has committed 71,586 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since 24 February 2022, officials said.
Government rules hampering Ukrainians in bringing families to UK
Ukrainians who have fled the war are struggling to bring loved ones to live with them in the UK because government schemes gave them fewer rights than other refugees.
Ministers gave those fleeing the conflict temporary three-year visas rather than full refugee status, so they cannot organise refugee family reunions:
Ukrainians struggling to bring family to UK because of government rules
Goverment schemes gave Ukrainians three-year visas rather than full refugee status
CIA head accuses Russian counterpart of ‘cockiness’
CIA director William Burns said that Vladimir Putin and his spy chief showed “hubris” and “cockiness” after recent discussions with Moscow, but warned that such attitudes could lead to “blunders” for authoritarian leaders.
Mr Burns sat for a wide-ranging interview with CBS News‘ Margaret Brennan and revealed his perspective on the Russian leaders’ attitude.
Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR, has had a “very defiant attitude”, with a “sense of cockiness and hubris”, Mr Burns said.
Billionaire funds special ambulances for front lines
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, whose great-grandfather emigrated to the US from Ukraine, has pledged $3.25m to help buy more than a dozen ambulances for Ukraine, according to a fellow investor.
Ackman’s donation will fund 15 specially equipped Toyota 4x4 Land Cruiser ambulances and the costs of operating them on the front lines, said investor Whitney Tilson, who is on the advisory board of Ackman’s charity, Pershing Square Foundation.
Tilson has been leading an effort to buy ambulances for Ukraine that will be operated by humanitarian aid group Migrant Offshore Aid Station, which is based in Malta.
The Land Cruisers, which cost about $116,000 each, come with an extended roof that lets medical personnel stand up as they treat patients.
Photos of some of the fighting in Donetsk:
New Ukrainian sanctions on Russians
President Zelensky has announced new sanctions on those who are “involved or help Russia wage war and destroy lives and people”.
He said he had signed three decrees, including one against Russians involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.
Another was on “those representatives of the Russian sports sector who are trying to put sports in the service of aggression” and the third was against “those who help maintain mercenary structures in Russia for the war against Ukraine and all free people”.
He said: “Ukraine’s pressure will continue. The world’s pressure on the terrorist state will continue.”
Putin showed hubris and cockiness, claims CIA chief
