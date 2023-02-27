✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly claimed that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will one day be killed by his own inner circle.

Speaking in the new Ukrainian documentary “Year”, Mr Zelensky said: “There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside the [Russian] state.”

“And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer,” he said, according to a report by The Times.

The remarks come as Mr Putin claimed to his people that they might not survive as a nation if Ukraine wins the war.

CIA chief William Burns has called the Russian president “too confident” in his military’s ability to grind Ukraine into submission.

Burns said the Russian leader was “quite determined” to continue the war, despite the casualties, tactical shortcomings and economic and reputational damage to his country.

Earlier, Mr Putin hinted that Russia could expand its nuclear arsenal, claiming he had to take account not just the US but all of Nato’s nuclear capabilities.