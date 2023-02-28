✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

Russia has claimed it is paying “a great deal of attention” to China’s 12-point peace plan to end the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin responded to the plans on Monday, which were put forward last week by China ahead of the anniversary of the invasion.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said: “We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends.

“Of course, the details need to be painstakingly analysed taking into account the interests of all the different sides. This is a very long and intense process.

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian counterpart will one day be killed by his own inner circle.

Speaking in the new Ukrainian documentary “Year”, Mr Zelensky said: “There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside the [Russian] state.”

“And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer,” he said.