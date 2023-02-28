Ukraine war news – live: Russia responds to China’s 12-point peace plan for ending war
Russia says it is paying ‘great deal of attention’ to the plan
Russia has claimed it is paying “a great deal of attention” to China’s 12-point peace plan to end the Ukraine war.
The Kremlin responded to the plans on Monday, which were put forward last week by China ahead of the anniversary of the invasion.
Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said: “We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends.
“Of course, the details need to be painstakingly analysed taking into account the interests of all the different sides. This is a very long and intense process.
It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian counterpart will one day be killed by his own inner circle.
Speaking in the new Ukrainian documentary “Year”, Mr Zelensky said: “There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside the [Russian] state.”
“And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer,” he said.
Russia responds to China’s 12-point plan for peace
Russia is paying “a great deal of attention” to China’s 12-point peace plan to end the invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has responded to China’s plan, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying anything that could lead to peace is worthy of attention.
Details of the plan will have to be analysed and for now Russia’s so-called “special military operation” will continue in Ukraine, Peskov confirmed.
Peskov added that he hasn’t seen any specific signs indicating a peaceful ending at this point.
Putin’s fighters trying to encircle Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut
Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are moving ahead to encircle Bakhmut, a small mining city which has been the scene of the hottest fighting since winter, and trying to destroy the fortification built up by the Ukrainian fighters.
"The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions for fortification and defence. Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes," said Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russian fighters are trying to cut the critical ammunition supply lines meant for replenishing Ukrainian forces in the region.
"The southern part of Bakhmut is the only area which can be described as under Ukrainian control. In all other districts, the situation is unpredictable," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in a video commentary, adding: "It is impossible to say where the front line lies."
‘Senseless’ invasion condemned by UN rights chief
The UN rights chief condemned Russia’s “senseless” invasion of Ukraine yesterday at the start of a Human Rights Council session at which countries want to strengthen scrutiny of Moscow’s alleged war crimes and raise China’s treatment of Muslim Uyghurs.
Volker Turk, the United Nations high commissioner, in one of his first speeches to the 47-member council, warned that human rights gains were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example of oppression.
UN secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a separate speech that the war had triggered “massive violations” of rights.
During the meeting, which runs until April 4, many states will seek to extend and deepen the mandate of a U.N. investigation body set up to probe possible atrocities in Ukraine.
Russia accused of ‘genocidal crime'
Russia’s alleged forced transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine is “probably the largest forced deportation in modern history”, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday at an event on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council.
“The most chilling crime is that Russia steals Ukrainian children,” Kuleba said in a video message to a packed room on the opening day of the council in Geneva where Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine are being addressed.
“This is a genocidal crime,” he added.
Zelensky calls for end of ‘aviation taboo'
Mr Zelenskiy said in his speech on Monday that his country can only defend its skies if an “aviation taboo” is ended.
“Our pilots and anti-aircraft units, and other experts of our air force are doing a great job,” he said. “But we will be able to completely protect our skies when the aviation taboo is fully lifted in relations with our partners.”
Situation becoming ‘more difficult’ in Bakhmut
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the military situation is becoming increasingly difficult around the town of Bakhmut, the focal point of Russia’s advances in eastern Ukraine.
“In the Bakhmut sector, the situation is constantly becoming more difficult,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions for fortification and defence. Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes.”
The US welcomes the announcement by Saudi Arabia that it was providing $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and top Ukrainian officials in a surprise visit to Kyiv over weekend.
Ukraine claims to have shot down 11 drones as air raid sounded
The Ukraine ministry of defence claims to have shot 11 out of 14 drones deployed down on Sunday, which includes 9 over Kyiv.
The regional military administration in Kyiv confirmed the air defences were at work last night as alerts sounded across the city.
Two emergency services workers were killed and three more people injured in a drone attack on the city of Khmelnytskyi yesterday, according to the mayor.
US Treasury secretary makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, made a trip to Ukraine today to meet with President Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials to firm up Washington’s support for Kyiv.
In a tweet, Ms Yellen said: “Following @POTUS’s visit to Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine, discuss ways we can continue our support – including through economic assistance – and pay tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian people a year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion.”
Yellen said to the Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal: “America will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.”
Documentary about Ukraine’s search for missing and dead premieres
The Independent’s first feature-length documentary, The Body in the Woods - about Ukraine’s unprecedented search for its missing and dead - has premiered at a Kyiv railway station.
The documentary details the discovery of a body of a young man, found bound, shot and burned beside an abandoned Russian camp in the woods outside Kyiv, and international correspondent Bel Trew’s search to find out who he was and what happened to him.
