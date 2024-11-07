Ukraine-Russia latest: Trump ‘to call Putin’ as Biden plans final surge in military aid to Kyiv
Biden rushing to get billions more in aid to Ukraine before he exits office in January
Donald Trump is now likely to call Russia’s Vladimir Putin and tell him to “stop the war”, a former American diplomat has said.
The incoming US president is “going to make a phone call to Putin as quickly as possible and tell Putin that he needs to stop the war, that the fighting has to stop, and that there has to be peace,” Kurt Volker, former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations, said.
Mr Trump does not want to see the Ukraine war continue once he is actually in office, he said, while emphasising that Putin would inevitably have “demands” and that this would only be the start of the conversation.
Ukrainian war-time president Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Mr Trump, who will return to the White House, and urged the Republican to keep supporting Kyiv against Mr Putin’s invasion.
The current US administration, expecting a more frugal handling of Ukraine from Mr Trump, is now rushing military aid worth $9bn to Kyiv before Joe Biden exits office in January.
“The administration plans to push forward... to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible” before Trump enters office, a senior Biden administration official said.
In pictures: Ukrainian soldiers fight near Kreminna
Russia confirms military pact with North Korea and deployment of 10,000 troops
Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, has ratified a military agreement with North Korea that promises mutual assistance in the event of an attack.
The treaty, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to Pyongyang in June, states that both countries would provide military support “by all means” if either is attacked.
The deal marks the most significant military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang since the Cold War.
The treaty had already been ratified by the lower house, the State Duma, on 24 October.
This comes amid growing concerns over North Korean involvement in Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine.
On Monday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed reports that up to 10,000 North Korean troops had been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region.
These troops are reportedly preparing to join Russian forces in Ukraine, marking the first large-scale deployment of North Korean forces in a foreign conflict since the Korean War in 1950.
In full: Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, hoping for a “strong bipartisan support” his country in its fight against Russia.
It comes after concerns were voiced among Ukraine’s allies that US support for Ukraine could wane under a Trump presidency.
Mr Zelensky said: “I appreciate president Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.
“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.
“We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.
“Ukraine, as one of Europe’s strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies.
“I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic partnership with the United States.”
North Korean troops engaged in combat in Kursk for first time, US officials say
North Korean troops were engaged in combat in Russia’s Kursk in recent days for the first time, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said they took part in combat on 4 November.
The officials did not say whether there were any North Korean casualties and did not provide further details on the engagement.
Trump will call Putin to ‘stop the war’, says ex-US ambassador
Donald Trump is now likely to dial his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and tell him to “stop the war”, a top former American diplomat has said.
“I think he’s going to make a phone call to Putin as quickly as possible and tell Putin that he needs to stop the war, that the fighting has to stop, and that there has to be peace. And that will start a discussion about how that actually happens. And what I expect to happen is that Putin will have demands,” Kurt Volker, former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations, told The Kyiv Independent.
“Putin will say ‘I need this, I need this, I need this.’ And I think Trump will say ‘no, you stop the war.’ But I do think it happens quite quickly, I don’t think Trump wants to see this war continue once he’s actually in office,” Mr Volker said.
South Korea not ruling out supplying weapons to Ukraine
South Korea is not ruling out supplying Ukraine with weapons, following North Korea’s deployment of troops to support Russia in its war, president Yoon Suk Yeol said this morning.
North Korea’s involvement in the Ukraine war presented a threat to the South, as Pyongyang gets much-needed combat experience, which its military lacks, and gets rewarded by Moscow with sensitive military technology transfers, Mr Yoon said.
Zelensky confirms first battles with North Korean soldiers
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the first battles between the Ukrainian military and North Korean troops “open a new page in instability in the world” after his defence minister said a “small engagement” had taken place.
Mr Zelensky, in his nightly video address, thanked those in the world who, he said, had reacted to the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia last month “not just with words ... but who are preparing actions to support our defence”.
“The first battles with North Korean soldiers open a new page of instability in the world,” he said.
He said that Ukraine, acting with the rest of the world, had to “do everything so that this Russian step to expand the war with real escalation fails.”
Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov confirmed in an interview with South Korean television that the first engagement had occurred with North Korean troops, an escalation in a conflict that began when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Nato chief warns of ‘deeply dangerous’ moment for world
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte has called North Korea’s troops fighting in Europe a “turning point”, warning the world of a “deeply dangerous” moment.
“This dangerous expansion of the conflict escalates the war and demonstrates that our security is not regional, it is global,” he wrote for Politico.
“These deepening military and economic ties between a reckless Russia and an emboldened North Korea don’t just threaten Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security, they are deeply dangerous for global security,” the Nato chief said.
Calling the Russian invasion ill-judged, Mr Rutte said: “On every front, Putin is failing to achieve his strategic objectives through this illegal and ill-judged war of aggression. While we seek a just and lasting end to the conflict, he’s only prolonging and expanding it.
“President Vladimir Putin’s litany of failures since starting this senseless war has only made Russia more reliant on its authoritarian friends in Asia: China, Iran and North Korea,” he said.
Putin shortening training of North Korean troops for frontline, says Ukrainian minister
The training period before North Korean soldiers join the fight in Vladimir Putin’s invasion has been cut short, Kyiv says.
North Korean troops were expected to undergo a month’s training, Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov said, but that “is now being shortened to... two weeks or one week so that they could get engagement in the battlefield”.
North Korean personnel will finish deploying within a few weeks once they complete training in the Russian Far East, experts have said.
A total of 15,000 troops could be deployed along northeastern, eastern and southeastern parts of the 1,000km (600-mile) frontline in Ukraine, according to Mr Umerov.
Russia has declined to acknowledge that North Korean troops are operating in its territory, but Putin last week did not deny reports of their presence. He said it was up to Russia how to implement its defence pact with Pyongyang.
Biden rushes assistance to Ukraine amid fears of Trump
The White House plans to rush billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine before president Joe Biden leaves office in January, sources said yesterday, hoping to shore up the government in Kyiv before president-elect Donald Trump’s 20 January inauguration.
The Biden administration aims to send at least $9bn in military aid to Ukraine.
“The administration plans to push forward... to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible” a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity, before its term ends in January.
Mr Trump has been critical of Biden’s assistance for Ukraine, fueling concern about the future of support for president Volodymyr Zelensky’s government under a Republican-controlled White House, Senate and possibly the House of Representatives.
