✕ Close Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Poland announced it would no longer be transferring “any weapons” to Ukraine amid growing tension between Warsaw and Kyiv over grain imports after Poland extended a unilateral ban on them.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki also warned Ukraine it would add “more” products to the list of banned imports if it decided to “escalate” the conflict with his country.

But Mr Morawiecki claimed the decision wasn’t related to a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain, which Poland imposed in a bid to protect the interest of Polish farmers this week.

It comes as Russia launched a massive air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and five other cities overnight, injuring at least 18 people and damaging infrastructure facilities across the country.

Vladimir Putin’s troops targeted Kherson, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, an industrial zone in the region of Lviv and the northwest city of Rivne, damaging energy infrastructure across the country, evoking memories of last year’s Russian air campaign which causes sweeping outages ahead of winter.

This week, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly that “humankind no longer pins its hope on the UN” to protect borders.