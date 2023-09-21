Ukraine-Russia war - live: Poland cuts off weapons and issues warning to Zelensky in major blow for Kyiv
Poland said it would invest in ‘modern weapons’ for its own military instead
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Poland announced it would no longer be transferring “any weapons” to Ukraine amid growing tension between Warsaw and Kyiv over grain imports after Poland extended a unilateral ban on them.
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki also warned Ukraine it would add “more” products to the list of banned imports if it decided to “escalate” the conflict with his country.
But Mr Morawiecki claimed the decision wasn’t related to a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain, which Poland imposed in a bid to protect the interest of Polish farmers this week.
It comes as Russia launched a massive air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and five other cities overnight, injuring at least 18 people and damaging infrastructure facilities across the country.
Vladimir Putin’s troops targeted Kherson, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, an industrial zone in the region of Lviv and the northwest city of Rivne, damaging energy infrastructure across the country, evoking memories of last year’s Russian air campaign which causes sweeping outages ahead of winter.
This week, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly that “humankind no longer pins its hope on the UN” to protect borders.
Deadly Russian airstrikes across six cities including Kyiv
A massive Russian attack on Ukraine hit six cities, damaging residential areas, industrial zones and energy infrastructure.
Where have the strikes hit?
In the southern city of Kherson a strike on a residential building killed two people and injuted five said regional governor Oleksand Prokudin.
Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a nine-year-old girl, after the strike targered residential and commercial buildings, mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.
At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure and hospitalising two, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Seven were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine.
Missiles hit an industrial zone in the region of Lviv, damaging buildings and starting a fire, but there have been no reports of casualties, Mr Klymenko added.
Regional governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, but no further details have been reported.
Ukrainian military confirms Crimea attack
Ukraine’s military said on Thursday its forces had struck a Russian air base in Crimea overnight, confirming an attack that was earlier reported by a Ukrainian intelligence source.
A brief military statement said the Saky air base in western Crimea had been attacked by Ukraine’s defence forces, but gave no further details.
The intelligence source told Reuters the attack was carried out by the SBU security service and navy using drones and Neptune cruise missiles. The attack “hit the target and caused serious damage” to equipment at the air base, the source said.
Russia did not immediately comment on the reports. The Russian military said earlier on Thursday that it had destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, and gave no details on casualties or damage.
Zelensky seeks more air defence systems after Russian attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined his country’s need for more air defence systems on Thursday after Russia launched its biggest attack on Ukraine in weeks.
“Last night, Russian terrorists launched another massive attack. In particular, on infrastructure. Most of the missiles were shot down. But only most of them. Not all of them,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.
“More air defence. More sanctions. More support for Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines,” he wrote during a visit to the United States, where he said air defence systems would be on the agenda of talks.
Poland weapons ban isn’t a sign of Western weakness, US official claims
A US official who recently visited Poland dismissed suggestions that Mateusz Morawiecki’s comments were a sign of cracks in Western solidarity with Ukraine.
The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity about the Polish prime minister’s comments, said:
Russia targeting energy facilities, Kyiv claims
Russia has resumed its campaign of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Kyiv believes, after a power station was hit early this morning.
Energy minister Herman Galushchenko said: “The most difficult season is approaching, which will not be easier than the previous winter. Enemy attacks have already begun.
“Today, after a long break, we had the first enemy attack on an energy facility in western Ukraine. And it is obvious there will be more and more of them closer to winter.”
Pictured: An elderly woman sits near her home in Kyiv where debris from a missile fell
Poland to keep sending ‘previously-agreed weapons deals’
Warsaw has pledged to fulfil existing arms deals with Ukraine after saying it would cut off equipment to its war-torn neighbour.
“Poland will only carry out previously agreed deliveries of ammunition and armaments. Including those resulting from contracts signed with Ukraine,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said.
Ukraine and Slovakia come to grain agreement
Slovakia and Ukraine’s agricultural ministers have agreed to set up a licensing system for trading in grains, which would allow a ban on imports of four Ukrainian commodities to Slovakia to be lifted once the system is set up, Reuters reports the Slovak Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.
Ukraine also agreed to halt a complaint over the import ban that it had filed against Slovakia with the World Trade Organization.
Poland’s agricultural minister is reportedly currently in a phone conversation with Ukraine’s equivalent.
Ship with Ukraine grain back in Turkey under "humanitarian corridor"
The first vessel loaded with grain from Ukraine to sail in and out of the Black Sea using a temporary corridor arrived off Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait on Thursday.
The cargo ship “Resilient Africa”, left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk this week with 3,000 metric tons of grain, Kyiv said.
Ukraine announced last month a “humanitarian corridor” to release ships bound for African and Asian markets and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal this summer that had guaranteed its exports during the war.
