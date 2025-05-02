US vice president JD Vance said the war in Ukraine is not coming to an end “any time soon” despite president Donald Trump’s team finalising a long-awaited deal to give America access to key Ukrainian mineral resources.
Speaking on Fox News’s “Special Report with Bret Baier” show, Mr Vance said it is now up to the Russians and Ukrainians to stop this “brutal, brutal conflict”.
Hours earlier, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister revealed key details of the “historic” minerals deal which was reached on Wednesday following months of negotiations. The deal includes no security guarantees but implies America will have a greater interest in protecting its investment in the country.
Yulia Svyrydenko, who signed the agreement alongside US treasury secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, says the deal will have a number of knock-on effects for Ukraine. It creates a joint fund for the US and Ukraine to invest in the country’s reconstruction, with a draft saying Washington would get preferential access to new Ukrainian resource deals.
There would need to be a real breakthrough on the war in Ukraine very soon or US president Donald Trump is going to have to decide how much more time to dedicate to the matter, US secretary of state Marco Rubio told Fox News last night.
"I think we know where Ukraine is, and we know where Russia is right now... They're closer, but they're still far apart," he added during an interview on Fox News' Hannity show.
Russia greeted a mineral deal signed between the United States and Ukraine with glee through gritted teeth.
Dmitri Medvedev, the former president, said the deal means Ukraine “will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country”. It does not.
It does mean that, for the first time this year, the US now sees Ukraine as a financial asset.
The US-Ukraine mineral deal is good for both countries and the first sign that Mr Trump may turn away from Mr Putin, world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the Ukraine and US minerals deal as a “truly equal partnership” which will create “substantial investment” in his country.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, signed the agreement alongside US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Wednesday.
In a new video address, released yesterday, president Zelensky thanked Donald Trump for the deal.
Maybe Volodymyr Zelensky had some “cards” after all. Contrary to the worst fears aroused after his infamous encounter in the Oval Office in February, the president of Ukraine appears to have secured a remarkably fair and generous minerals deal from the United States.
The “Art of the Deal” may have been Donald Trump’s abiding contribution to literature, but it is Mr Zelensky, it now seems, who used his personal diplomacy with the US president during the funeral for Pope Francis to excellent effect. Free of the barracking and malign influence of vice-president JD Vance – and away from the Russian-inspired propaganda relayed by some of his advisers – Mr Trump was able to listen to his Ukrainian counterpart's case directly.
The deal, as now signed and published, is far superior to earlier versions – not just for Ukraine, but also for the United States. The initial versions were grotesquely exploitative, reducing Ukraine to a vassal state – and so impoverishing and weakening the country that it rendered the agreement unsustainable.
The war in Ukraine is not going to end "any time soon," US vice president JD Vance told Fox News last night.
It is "going to be up to the Russians and Ukrainians now that each side knows what the other's terms for peace are. It's going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict," Mr Vance said in the interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.
"It's not going anywhere, Bret. It's not going to end any time soon," Mr Vance added.
