✕ Close Related: Vladimir Putin hints at strikes on West

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Russia’s “massive” attack on energy infrastructure across Ukraine has been condemned by Volodymyr Zelensky as a “vile escalation” as at least one million people have been left without power.

In Russia’s second big attack on Ukraine’s energy grid this month, damage to the energy and other critical infrastructure was reported by officials in Lviv, Volyn, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions in the west, the Mykolayiv and Kherson regions in the south, and Zhytomyr region in the centre.

The Ukrainian President said Russia used cruise missiles with cluster munitions in Thursday's attack, calling it a “vile escalation”.

The strike – the 11th major one on the Ukrainian energy system since March – reinforced fears of long power cuts during the winter months as temperatures across Ukraine hover around zero.

Russia had knocked out about half of Ukraine’s available generating capacity, damaged the distribution system and forced long blackouts.

“Energy infrastructure is once again targeted by the enemy’s massive strike,” Ukrainian energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 79 out of 91 Russian missiles and downed 35 drones, the air force said.

It comes as a former Ukrainian foreign minister said Vladimir Putin will not accept a peace deal pushed by US president-elect Donald Trump, because the Russian president is “obsessed” with “crushing” Ukraine and exposing the weakness of the West.