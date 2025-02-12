Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin not preparing for peace, warns Zelensky after Kyiv ballistic missile attack
The ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed one person and injured four others, official said
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Vladimir Putin is not preparing for peace and continues to slaughter Ukrainians despite talk of a ceasefire, Volodymyr Zelensky warned.
The Ukrainian president said Putin was still destroying cities and killing civilians after a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed someone and injured four others.
It comes after US president Donald Trump said he had spoken to Putin over the phone and claimed the Russian leader wanted to end the nearly three-year-long conflict.
"He continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities. Right now, we need unity and support from all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war," Zelensky said.
Emergency services rushed to four districts of the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday after the missile smashed into the historic city.
Meanwhile, Zelensky offered to swap land seized in Russia's Kursk region for the return of occupied Ukrainian territory as part of potential peace negotiations led by Donald Trump.
"We will swap one territory for another," Zelensky said in an interview with the Guardian on Tuesday.
Two Colombian men ‘kidnapped’ by Putin in Venezuela for fighting in Ukraine
Two Colombian men ‘kidnapped’ by Putin in Venezuela for fighting in Ukraine
Alexander Ante, 46 and Jose Aranda, 37, were snatched from Caracas while travelling home from Ukraine
Russia forced to use donkeys to bring ammunition to Putin’s troops in Ukraine as military vehicles run short
Russia forced to use donkeys to bring ammunition to troops in Ukraine
A solider claimed Russia’s defence ministry was supplying donkeys to directly to troops
Zelensky says Europe’s security guarantees mean nothing without US ahead of meeting with Ukraine-sceptic JD Vance
Zelensky says Europe’s security guarantees mean nothing without the US
US president Donald Trump says he will ‘probably’ meet with Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future
Ukrainian drones hit city near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russian officials claim
Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack on Wednesday on the city of Enerhodar near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the Moscow-installed regional governor said.
The plant's management said no safety violations were recorded.
"The radiation background at the site and in the observation area is normal," it said on the Telegram messaging app.
The drones hit a car park roughly 300 metres (yards) from one of the plant's reactors, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on Telegram.
News agency Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Russian forces took control of the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, soon after President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in 2022. All six reactor units are in "cold shutdown" to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident.
Russia and Ukraine regularly accuse each other of shelling the plant and the surrounding areas.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stationed permanent monitors at the site and urged both sides to refrain from attacking it.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned last week that the number of attacks on the plant had increased, adding that it was impossible to determine which side was responsible based on studies of the drone fragments.
'Putin not preparing for peace' - says Zelensky after Kyiv attack
Following the pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv that killed at least one person and injured four, we’re now hearing more from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
He said: "This Russian terror against Ukraine will not stop on its own. Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities."
The attack comes amid hopes for renewed peace negotiations to end the war that Russia launched on Ukraine nearly three years ago.
Donald Trump said that he had been in contact with Kyiv and Putin over a potential deal with the Us president under pressure to bring down spending in the region.
Arms deliveries to Ukraine on agenda for allies' meeting in Brussels today
Later today, UK defence secretary John Healey will chair a meeting of Ukraine’s allies on the country’s defence against Russia.
The Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, which will bring together some 50 nations, is in Brussels.
Ahead of it, Ukraine’s defence minster Rustem Umerov said timely weapons deliveries and joint projects with European partners were on the agenda.
In addition to talking about the need to accelerate air defence, aviation and ammunition shipments, Mr Umerov said he planned to discuss increasing the volume of European-produced arms supplies and expanding Ukrainian production.
The newly appointed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who will also participate in the meeting, said on Tuesday that he would push European allies to spend more on defence.
'Nonsense' - Russia responds to Ukraine's territory exchange proposal
As we’ve been reporting, Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to swap land seized in Russia's Kursk region for the return of occupied Ukrainian territory as part of potential peace negotiations led by Donald Trump.
The idea, however, has quickly been shot down by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.
Mr Medvedev, who served as Russia's president from 2008-2012, dismissed the proposal as “nonsense”.
He said Russia had shown that it can achieve "peace through strength", including through drone and missile strikes which hit Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia forced to use donkeys to bring ammunition to Putin’s troops in Ukraine
Donkeys are being used by Vladimir Putin’s troops to move ammunition and supplies to the frontline in Ukraine amid a shortage of military vehicles, according to Russian soldiers and war bloggers.
The animals were being provided directly to troops by Russia’s defence ministry, a number of unnamed soldiers said on Telegram.
Russian Telegram channel Mayorsky KortiZol published a video on 5 February in which a Russian soldier said he was given a donkey.
Read our full report.
Russia forced to use donkeys to bring ammunition to troops in Ukraine
A solider claimed Russia’s defence ministry was supplying donkeys to directly to troops
Zelensky calls for 'strong steps' on Russia after Kyiv attack
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said "only strong steps and pressure" can stop Russia’s terror in Ukraine after a deadly attack on Kyiv.
"Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities," Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Right now we need the unity and support of all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war."
At least one person has died and four others, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured in early morning missile strikes across Kyiv today.
Emergency services scrambled to douse fires and access damages to buildings in at least four districts of the Ukrainian capital.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments