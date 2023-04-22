Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin ‘accidentally’ bombs own city
Fighter-bomber jet Sukhoi Su-34 ‘discharges’ ammunition over Belgorod
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
A Russian supersonic warplane accidentally fired on its own city late last night, causing a large blast and damaging buildings.
“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the Russian defence ministry said, according to Tass news agency. It was not immediately clear what kind of munition was released from the jet.
Local authorities confirmed two women were injured in the incident and some buildings have been damaged.
The city of Belgorod lies just east of the border with Ukraine and has previously been hit by Russian misfire.
On the battlefield, a video has been shared by Ukrainian battalion DaVinci Wolves showing an armed fight from trenches in Bakhmut between its soldiers and Russian troops.
The 11-minute long video captures scenes from the bloodied battle with bullets being fired into dug up trenches as the soldiers fire back on Russian positions.
Ukraine war latest
* The U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.
* Six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks destined for Ukraine left Spain by ship, according to a naval monitoring website.
* Ukraine pressed allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition as the U.S. hosted a meeting at the Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday to discuss stepped up support to repel the Russian invasion.
* Russia’s Defence Ministry said assault troops were fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the embattled Ukrainian city still held by Kyiv’s forces.
* Ukraine said Russian forces had made some advances in their fight for Bakhmut but the situation was under control.
Minister: Ukraine will win war of technologies
As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for advantage with their drones and satellite communications.
While the two sides have kept pace with one another thus far, Ukraine’s minister in charge of technology told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he was confident his country had the motivation and abilities to out-innovate Russia in the end.
More on this story here:
Minister: Ukraine will win war of technologies
As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for advantage with their drones and satellite communications
Zelensky says Kyiv preparing new units for front line
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that Kyiv was actively preparing new units that had yet to appear on the front line amid heavy fighting in Bakhmut.
Russia’s assault on Bakhmut relies heavily on the Wagner Group private army, whose commander Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday expressed concern about a Ukrainian counter attack.
“Today we are killing those who were trained in Ukraine but the ones coming from Germany will be technologically educated,” he said in an audio recording released on Telegram, an apparent reference to Ukrainians who will be trained in Germany to use Abrams tanks provided by the United States.
“The West has handed over 230 tanks and 1,500 other armoured vehicles. This, too, is enough to provide serious opposition.”
Ukraine, he predicted, would strike when the ground had firmed up after spring rains.
“They will attack ... they will come and try to tear us apart, and we must resist,” he said.
Photo of pregnant woman in bombed-out Mariupol maternity hospital wins World Press Photo award
A gut-wrenching photo of a pregnant woman in a bombed-out Mariupol maternity hospital has won the World Press Photo award this year.
The winning photo shows 32-year-old Iryna Kalinina, an injured pregnant woman being carried from a maternity hospital that was damaged during a Russian airstrike in Mariupol in March last year.
Her baby – named Miron after the word for “peace” – was stillborn. The World Press Photo website said Kalinina died half an hour after giving birth.
My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Photo of pregnant woman in bombed-out Mariupol hospital wins World Press Photo award
Jury says Evgeniy Maloletka’s photo ‘highlights the murder of future generations of Ukrainians’
Six Leopard tanks leave Spain en route to Ukraine
Six Leopard 2A4 tanks destined for Ukraine left Spain by ship on Friday, according to a naval monitoring website, part of Western military aid for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion.
The German-made Leopard tanks and armoured personnel carriers were driven onto a cargo vessel, Reuters witnesses said. The ship will go to Poland and the hardware transferred to Ukraine, which is expected to launch a spring counteroffensive. It was unclear when the equipment would arrive.
Spanish defence minister Margarita Robles said this month that Spain will send 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks. The military is repairing the remaining four. Spain has also trained 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics.
Aftermath of explosion as Russian warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine
Aftermath of explosion as Russian warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine
A Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod, Russia, near Ukraine late on Thursday 20 April, causing an explosion and damaging buildings. Local authorities reported a large blast in the city, which lies just across the border from Ukraine. The regional governor said two women had been injured when a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane accidentally discharged aviation ammunition. The Su-34 is a supersonic fighter-bomber jet. Video footage from the site showed piles of concrete on the street, several damaged cars and a building with broken windows. One shot showed what appeared to be a car upside down on the roof of a store. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Watch: All Nato members agree Ukraine will join, Stoltenberg says
Abrams tanks will make difference in Ukraine war but no silver bullet, says US general
The US decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, US army general Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.
Milley’s remarks came as the United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.
“I’m biased, but I think the M1 tank’s the best tank in the world ... I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference,” Milley, the top US general, said after a meeting of Ukraine‘s allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
“But I would also caution there’s no silver bullet in war.”
Russian official warns of ‘uncontrollable’ arms race
A Russian official warned on Friday of an “uncontrollable” arms race involving multiple nuclear powers, the state-owned RIA news agency said.
“In essence, we are witnessing a missile arms race with consequences that are hard to predict. Tens of billions of dollars are being invested in improving missile technology. This process is taking on an uncontrollable character,” Grigory Mashkov, ambassador-at-large, was quoted as saying.
RIA said Mashkov referred in a magazine interview to China’s rapid expansion of its missile systems and to the nuclear capabilities of Israel, India and Pakistan.
Atomic scientists said in January that the “Doomsday Clock” - a notional measure of the risk of mankind’s extinction - had ticked closer to midnight than ever before as a result of rising nuclear tensions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has claimed four regions of Ukraine as its own territory and placed them under its nuclear umbrella, in moves condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations. President Vladimir Putin has said repeatedly that Russia would use all means at its disposal to defend its “territorial integrity”.
In February, Putin announced Moscow was suspending the New START treaty with the United States, which limits each side’s deployed nuclear warheads, saying Washington was trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine.
Earlier, RIA quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying a “vacuum” could arise in strategic stability once New START expires in 2026. It was not clear whether this was a ministry statement or a comment from Mashkov’s interview.
RIA also quoted the ministry as saying Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities including in its Kaliningrad region, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
Analysis: How ‘Putin’s chef’ and his Wagner Group cronies are cashing in on conflict around the world
They’ve drawn most attention in eastern Ukraine, but it seems wherever war breaks out – from Syria to Sudan – this group of mercenaries can be found profiting from bloodshed. Now, leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rift with the Kremlin could make them even more dangerous, writes World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta.
How ‘Putin’s chef’ and his Wagner Group cronies are cashing in on conflict
They’ve drawn most attention in eastern Ukraine, but it seems wherever war breaks out – from Syria to Sudan – this group of mercenaries can be found profiting from bloodshed. Now, leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rift with the Kremlin could make them even more dangerous, writes World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies