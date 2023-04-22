Ukraine-Russia war – live: Over 3,000 evacuated in Russian city after undetonated bomb found
It comes two days after Russia accidentally dropped a bomb on the same city
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
Thousands have been evacuated from their homes in the Russian city of Belgorod after an undetonated bomb was found.
Over 3,000 people were evacuated on Saturday two days after Russia accidentally dropped a bomb on the same city, which is located about 25 miles from the border with Ukraine.
It is not known if the bomb came from the same aircraft. However, the undetonated device was found in the same area as the bomb that was accidentally dropped on Thursday evening.
Local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 17 apartment buildings had to be cordoned off “within a radius of 200 metres” of the undetonated bomb.
At least two people were injured after the bomb was dropped on Thursday evening, which left a crater of about 20 metres wide.
Buildings were destroyed and a car was blown on to the roof of a nearby shop.
The Russian defence ministry admitted that one of its fighter jets had “accidentally discharged aircraft ordnance” over the city.
Russia expels German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Russia said on Saturday it was expelling a number of German diplomats in a tit-for-tat move, although Germany did not immediately confirm any expulsions of its own.
Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency said, without citing a source, that Germany was expelling more than 20 Russian diplomats.
A German Foreign Ministry official said Berlin and Moscow had been in contact about their respective representations in the last few weeks, and that the arrival of a Russian government airplane in Berlin was connected to the issue.
Relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have fallen apart since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022 and the West responded with sanctions and with weapons for Ukraine.
“The German authorities have decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“We strongly condemn these actions by Berlin, which continues to demonstratively destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations.”
At least five Russian missiles hit eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, claims local officials
At least five Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and surrounding districts late on Saturday night, causing some damage to civilian buildings, local officials said.
Russia has for months been launching drones and missiles against a wide variety of Ukrainian targets in a bid to damage vital infrastructure.
Regional governor Oleh Sinegubov, writing on Telegram, said one missile hit a house in the village of Kotliary, just to the south of Kharkiv, while another sparked a major fire in the city itself.
Reuters
Lula does not want to ‘please anyone’ with Ukraine views
Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday he did not want to “please anyone” with his views about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking in Lisbon at the start of his first visit to Europe since being elected president, Lula said his aim was to “build a way to bring both of them (Russia and Ukraine) to the table”.
“I want to find a third alternative (to solve the conflict), which is the construction of peace,” he told a news conference.
Last week he said the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, arguing that they were prolonging the war. “If you are not making peace, you are contributing to war,” Lula said.
The White House accused Lula of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who accompanied Lula at the news conference, said their countries’ stances on the war were different.
Portugal is a founding member of Nato and has sent military equipment to Ukraine. Rebelo de Sousa said Ukraine had the right to defend itself and recover its territory.
Lula arrived in Portugal on Friday for a five-day visit as he strives to improve foreign ties after Jair Bolsonaro’s four years in office, during which Brazil’s relations with many countries including its former colonial power frayed.
Reuters
Why Russia’s war in Ukraine is bad news for polar bears, too
For three years, Eric Regehr travelled more than 2,000 miles to what he calls “the end of the world”, reports Dino Grandoni.
Not even the coronavirus pandemic stopped the University of Washington biologist’s research on Wrangel Island, high above the Arctic Circle in Russia. When the pandemic grounded Regehr in 2020, his Russian colleagues continued monitoring the remote island’s polar bears, a carnivore many fear may decline as the world warms.
But after Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine early last year, Regehr’s research in Russia stalled. “It’s bad timing,” Regehr says, “because things are changing fast.”
Russia’s war in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy. But it has been dire for wildlife and those who study it, too. Sanctions and other US policies meant to isolate Russia, along with the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent, have chilled scientific collaboration between American and Russian biologists, leading to nixed research trips, cancelled conservation work, restricted funding and uncollected data related to species at risk of disappearing in the coming decades without human help.
You can read the full story here:
Why Russia’s war in Ukraine is bad news for polar bears, too | Dino Grandoni
The invasion is first and foremost a human tragedy but it is also dire for wildlife, stalling scientific work on the bears and other species threatened with extinction, writes Dino Grandoni
Drone footage shows explosions and smoke over Bakhmut
Russia ‘responding in kind’ to mass expulsion of diplomats from Berlin
Moscow is responding in kind to a mass expulsion of its diplomats from Berlin, Russia’s foreign ministry has said.
“The German authorities took a decision on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continues to defiantly destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations,” the ministry said.
It did not reveal the number of diplomats involved.
“As a reaction to the hostile actions of Berlin, the Russian side decided to mirror the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country,” the ministry said.
Germany’s ambassador in Moscow had been notified about the move on 5 April, the ministry said.
Latvia releases batch of seized Russian fertiliser key to Black Sea export deal
A first batch of Russian fertiliser which Latvia seized last year is being shipped to Kenya by the United Nations’ World Food Programme, Latvia's Foreign Ministry has said.
Russia has cited the seizure as a key stumbling block to its continued participation in a Black Sea grains deal that allows Ukraine to export grains.
A vessel left the port of Riga on Friday with part of the 200,000 tonnes of seized fertiliser, the ministry said.
Several more vessels are due to transport the rest of the fertilizer which was seized in March 2022, a ministry spokesperson said.
Russia has indicated that it will not allow the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to continue beyond 18 May because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports have not been met.
US to commence tank training for Kyiv’s troops
Washington has said that it will soon start training Ukrainian troops to use its Abrams tanks, as Germany announced a deal to establish a hub in Poland to repair tanks deployed in Ukraine.
The tanks pledged by the US in January will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks for Ukrainian troops to begin training, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters after a meeting with allies at the Ramstein Air Base on Friday.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the training would last about 10 weeks and would involve hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.
While the tanks will make a difference in the war, they are no silver bullet, said General Mark Milley, chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Here are more details about the tanks which Western nations have pledged:
How Leopard tanks could give Ukraine a battlefield edge over Russia
Further battalions of Leopard, Abrams and Challenger tanks could eventually be a game-changer, Andy Gregory reports
Pentagon leaks suspect was sharing secrets for longer than previously known, report says
The suspect behind the leak of sensitive documents from the Pentagon was sharing information online for longer than previously known, a recent report revealed.
Jack Teixeira, an air national guardsman, reportedly leaked sensitive material as far back as the beginning of Ukraine’s invasion in 2022, according to a New York Times report reviewing online postings.
The newspaper reported that a profile matching Mr Teixeira posted secret intelligence on the Russian war effort on a chat group on Discord in February 2022.
Pentagon leaks suspect shared secrets for longer than previously known
Profile matching Teixeira posted intelligence on Russian war effort on Discord chat group as early as February 2022
