Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed and urges US to approve aid
Zelensky disputed Vladimir Putin’s claim Ukraine had lost between 150,000 and 300,000 soldiers since 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Zelensky said that the number was far lower than estimates given by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
He said at the Ukraine Year forum in Kyiv: “31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about.
“But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us.”The Ukrainian leader said that he wouldn’t disclose the number of troops that were wounded or missing.
He also said that “tens of thousands of civilians” had been killed in occupied areas of Ukraine, but said that no exact figures would be available until the war was over.
“We don’t know how many of our civilians they killed. We don’t,” he said.
It comes as the president urged the US to approve their aid package within a month after reports of significant delays to arms deliveries.
Ukraine must maintain unity with Poland but also defend its businesses, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that it was important for Ukraine to maintain close relations with Poland, but that Kyiv was also ready to defend businesses that have been hurt by border blockades established by Polish protesters.
“It is unfair to use Ukraine for pressure on European institutions... It is important for us to preserve unity, and if no steps are found (for a resolution), we will protect our business,” the Ukrainian leader told a news conference.
Zelenskiy warns Ukrainian unity at ‘most difficult’ moment
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that Ukraine had reached the hardest stage for maintaining unity which was crucial for the war effort against Russia.
“Now is the most difficult moment for our unity, and if we all fall apart, from the outside and God forbid inside, then this will be the weakest moment. It has not happened yet,” the Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Kyiv.
Ukraine has plan for new offensive against Russia, says Zelensky
Ukraine has a “clear” plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, adding that he could not disclose details publicly.
Zelensky told a news conference in the capital Kyiv that troop rotations were critically important for the war effort and that Ukraine needed to better prepare its reserve forces.
Ukraine deputy PM says 160 tons of Ukrainian grain destroyed in Poland
Some 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station in an act of “impunity and irresponsibility”, a senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday.
“These pictures show 160 tons of destroyed Ukrainian grain. The grain was in transit to the port of Gdansk and then to other countries,” Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov posted on X along with photos of mounds of grain spilled out from train wagons.
“The fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations. The fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility.”
Ukraine security chief says 47 Russian spy networks uncovered last year
Ukrainian authorities uncovered 47 Russian spy networks operating inside the country last year, a senior security official said on Sunday.
Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, made the remark during a televised conference in Kyiv, adding that more than 2,000 suspected “traitors” have been arrested since Moscow’s full-scale invasion began.
Ukraine needs U.S. Congress to approve aid within a month, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he was certain that the U.S. Congress would approve a major new batch of military and financial assistance and that Ukraine needed that decision to be made within a month.
“There is hope regarding Congress, and I am sure that it will be positive... They know that we need support within a month,” the Ukrainian leader told reporters at a news conference in Kyiv.
ICYMI - King Charles praises Ukraine’s bravery in face of Putin’s ‘indescribable aggression’ on anniversary of war
The King has praised the “determination and strength” of the Ukrainian people in a message marking the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
He said: “Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression.”
Charles added he is “greatly encouraged” by the efforts of the UK and its allies in supporting Ukraine “at this time of such great suffering and need”.
King Charles praises Ukraine’s bravery on anniversary of war
‘Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression’
Watch - Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson and more stars send message of support to Ukraine
Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson and more stars send message of support to Ukraine
Celebrities including Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson, Mark Hamill and Bono have sent messages of support to Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion. A video sharing their messages was released on Saturday 24 February by UNITED24, a platform launched by Volodymyr Zelensky for collecting charitable donations for Ukrainians. “You have our love, our respect, our support and our gratitude,” De Niro says. “We will support you as long as necessary, stay strong. We will always stand right next to you,” actor Kevin Bacon adds.
