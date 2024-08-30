✕ Close Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in attack on journalists’ hotel in Ukraine

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

At least five people, including a 14-year-old girl, have been killed in a reported Russian glide bomb attack on a multistorey apartment black in northeast Ukraine.

The daytime attack hit the 12-storey building and the playground in front of it, with multiple cars catching fire. At least 47 people were wounded.

"Occupiers killed a child right on the playground," local mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger app.

Graphic footage showed swathes of the building on fire with residents heard screaming.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reposted a video of the aftermath of the strike, using the incident to reiterate his calls for Kyiv’s Western allies to allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory.

“The Russian strike on Kharkiv directly on people, on ordinary homes,” he wrote. “This strike was carried out using a Russian guided aerial bomb—a strike that could have been prevented if our Defence Forces had the capability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases.

“We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror.”