Liveupdated1724387012

Russia-Ukraine war latest: Drones strike Russian airbase as Putin’s forces suffer significant losses in Kursk

The Marinovka airfield in Volgograd was hit amid a barrage of 28 drones, Russian officials said

Arpan Rai,Alexander Butler
Friday 23 August 2024 05:23
Russian military airbase left ablaze after drone attack

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A Russian military airbase was left ablaze after Ukraine launched a massive drone barrage over Russia in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Marinovka airfield in Volgograd was attacked at around 3.30am on Thursday as Kyiv targeted a storage site for fuel and Putin’s deadly glide bombs.

Up to 28 drones were launched across Russia by Ukraine in the attack, according to the Russian defence ministry, with Moscow claiming the airfield fire was caused by falling debris.

“Most of the drones were destroyed. As a result of the UAV crash, a fire broke out on the territory of a defense ministry facility,” Andrei Bocharov, the region’s governor, said.

It comes as Russian troops suffered “tangible” losses in Kursk as Ukraine carried on pushing forward into the region, according to Kyiv’s army.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelesnky visited Ukraine’s Sumy region where his troops launched a shock incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on 6 August.

Zelensky said he had met his top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during the visit, nearly two weeks after the cross-border offensive.

1724385600

Why is Ukraine destroying bridges in Russia’s Kursk?

Why is Ukraine destroying bridges in Russia’s Kursk?

Russian officials say that a third bridge has been targeted in the Kursk region, causing concern from Moscow military bloggers that troops could be trapped

Alexander Butler23 August 2024 05:00
1724382000

European country to reintroduce compulsory military draft

Another European country to reintroduce compulsory military draft as tensions soar

Other countries in Europe are considering similar measures in response to heightened regional tensions

Alexander Butler23 August 2024 04:00
1724378400

Zelensky needles Putin with largest drone attack aimed at Moscow

Zelensky needles Putin with largest drone attack aimed at Moscow

The attack comes as Ukrainian forces continue to push into Russia’s western Kursk region

Alexander Butler23 August 2024 03:00
1724374800

Ukraine says it sees no Belarusian troop movements near border

Ukraine’s border guard service said on Thursday that Kyiv had seen no signs of Belarusian troop or military hardware movements near their shared border since Minsk announced it was sending additional forces to the area.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday the country had deployed nearly a third of its armed forces along the border, claiming that Kyiv had stationed more than 120,000 troops there.

“We do not see any movement directly near our border - neither equipment nor personnel,” Andriy Demchenko, Ukraine’s border guard service spokesman, told national television.

He added that the situation near the Belarus border “generally has not changed”.

Alexander Butler23 August 2024 02:00
1724371200

Ukraine ratifies the statute for joining the International Criminal Court

Ukraine ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, taking a step toward membership and opening the possibility of more prosecutions of Russian officials for war crimes.

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted Wednesday to ratify the ICC statute.

Membership of the ICC is a requirement for joining the European Union, which Ukraine hopes to do. It was formally accepted as a candidate in June 2022, four months after Russia began its full-scale invasion.

Ukraine ratifies the statute for joining the International Criminal Court

Ukraine has ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Wednesday, opening the possibility of more prosecutions of Russian officials for war crimes

Alexander Butler23 August 2024 01:00
1724364038

Russian guided bombs kill two in Ukraine's Sumy region

A Russian guided bomb attack in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia’s region of Kursk killed two people, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Moscow troops dropped two guided bombs on civilian infrastructure, according to the regional prosecutors’ statement on Telegram.

One person was injured in the attack, it added.

Russia has been pummelling Ukrainian border regions with strikes, and Kyiv said its shock incursion into the Kursk region was aimed at cutting off Moscow’s ability to stage such attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had visited the Sumy region and added there had been a decrease in shelling and in civilian casualties since the Kursk operation.

A Russian guided bomb attack in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia’s region of Kursk killed two people
A Russian guided bomb attack in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia’s region of Kursk killed two people (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)
Alexander Butler22 August 2024 23:00
1724360438

Watch: Zelensky confirms Ukraine strengthens position in Russia’s Kursk region

Zelensky confirms Ukraine strengthens position in Russia’s Kursk region
Alexander Butler22 August 2024 22:00
1724356838

Watch: Ukraine strike destroys second Kursk bridge

Ukraine strike destroys second Kursk bridge
Alexander Butler22 August 2024 21:00
1724353238

Watch: Russian military airbase left ablaze after drone attack

Russian military airbase left ablaze after drone attack
Alexander Butler22 August 2024 20:00
1724349638

Can Ukraine visit change Modi's mind on support for Russia's Putin?

India has chosen to stay on the sidelines since its close ally Russia invaded Ukraine, dismissing pressure from Western nations to join in condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s war while still seeking deeper trade ties with the likes of the US and UK.

This tricky balancing act is one that prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to keep up during his visit to Kyiv this week, the first by an Indian prime minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations over 30 years ago.

Mr Modi was in Poland on Thursday for the first leg of his Europe trip and is expected to depart for the Ukrainian capital by train later in the day, with talks in Kyiv taking place on Friday.

Can Ukraine visit change Modi's mind on support for Russia's Putin?

Analysis: Zelensky may try his hardest to convince the Indian prime minister of the folly of maintaining close ties with Moscow – but Modi shows no signs of giving up his balancing act

Alexander Butler22 August 2024 19:00

