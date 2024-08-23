✕ Close Russian military airbase left ablaze after drone attack

A Russian military airbase was left ablaze after Ukraine launched a massive drone barrage over Russia in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Marinovka airfield in Volgograd was attacked at around 3.30am on Thursday as Kyiv targeted a storage site for fuel and Putin’s deadly glide bombs.

Up to 28 drones were launched across Russia by Ukraine in the attack, according to the Russian defence ministry, with Moscow claiming the airfield fire was caused by falling debris.

“Most of the drones were destroyed. As a result of the UAV crash, a fire broke out on the territory of a defense ministry facility,” Andrei Bocharov, the region’s governor, said.

It comes as Russian troops suffered “tangible” losses in Kursk as Ukraine carried on pushing forward into the region, according to Kyiv’s army.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelesnky visited Ukraine’s Sumy region where his troops launched a shock incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on 6 August.

Zelensky said he had met his top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during the visit, nearly two weeks after the cross-border offensive.