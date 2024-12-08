Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian strikes kill 12 as Kyiv unveils new long-range ‘rocket-drone’
Ukraine says new drone can fly more than double the range of ATACMS and Storm Shadows
Russian strikes on two cities in southeastern Ukraine have killed 12 and injured more than 40, local officials have said.
A strike on a car repair shop in Zaporizhzhia turned the facility into a giant fireball and killed 10 people, the regional governor said. Some 24 people were injured, including two children, a local official said.
Some settlements experienced power supply problems after the attack, the governor added.
In Kryvyi Rih, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, also in the southeast, a missile strike on an administrative building killed two people.
It comes as Ukraine showed off a new locally-produced “rocket-drone” which it said could fly 700 km – more than twice the longest range attributed to missiles supplied by Western allies.
The unmanned craft, called “Peklo” - which means hell in Ukrainian - is the second “rocket drone” unveiled by Kyiv as it tries to increase its ability to strike deep into Russia.
On Saturday, Mr Zelensky also met with US-president elect Donald Trump as the pair attended the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Mr Zelensky said: “We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”
Ukraine air force says it destroyed 28 Russian drones overnight
The Ukrainian air force said on Sunday its air defence units shot down 28 of 74 drones launched by Russia overnight targeting Ukraine.
The air force said on Telegram that 46 of the Russian drones were “lost”, likely neutralised by electronic warfare.
Ukraine unveils new ‘rocket-drone’ to boost long-range strikes
Ukraine showed off a new locally-produced “rocket-drone” on Friday which it said could fly 700 km - more than twice the longest range attributed to missiles supplied by Western allies.
The unmanned craft, called “Peklo” - which means hell in Ukrainian - is the second “rocket drone” unveiled by Kyiv as it tries to increase its ability to strike deep into Russia.
Ukraine‘s arms production minister told Reuters in November the “rocket-drone” could be viewed as something akin to a cruise missile, which flies low on a guided path to its target, usually below the speed of sound.
Putin says new Oreshnik hypersonic missile could be deployed in Belarus
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia could deploy its new Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic missile on the territory of its ally Belarus in the second half of next year.
Putin was responding to a request from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a summit in Minsk, where the two leaders signed a mutual defence pact.
“... since we have today signed an agreement on security guarantees using all available forces and means, I consider the deployment of such systems as the Oreshnik on the territory of the Republic of Belarus to be feasible,” Putin said.
“I think this will become possible in the second half of next year, as serial production of these systems in Russia increases and as these missile systems enter service with the Russian strategic forces,” he added in televised comments.
Russia first fired the Oreshnik at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on 21 November, in what Putin cast as a response to Ukraine’s first use of US ATACMs ballistic missiles and British Storm Shadows to strike Russian territory with Western permission.
What is Russia's 'Oreshnik' missile?
Vladimir Putin said Russia had struck Ukraine with a new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile in response to Kyiv’s use of US and British missiles against Russia.
On 21 November, he said Russia had launched an “Oreshnik”, one of its newest intermediate-range missiles, at a defence enterprise in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
Putin said it travelled at 10 times the speed of sound and could not be intercepted. It has a range of around 3,100 miles allowing Russia to strike most of Europe, according to experts.
It appears to have multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles: separate warheads able to hit different targets.
Anatoly Matviychuk, a Russian military expert, said it could carry six to eight conventional or nuclear warheads, and was probably already in service.
Putin signs agreement offering Russia's security guarantees to ally Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Friday to sign a treaty offering security guarantees for Moscow’s closest ally, including the possible use of Russian nuclear weapons to help repel an aggression.
Nato chief warns Trump not to push Ukraine deal that would see Putin ‘high-fiving’ Iran
The new secretary-general of Nato has warned Donald Trump not to push Ukraine to sign a peace deal that would see the leaders of Russia and Iran “high-fiving”.
Mark Rutte also warned such an agreement would create a “dire security threat not only to Europe but also to the US.”
Foreign minister says in interview that Russia will use 'all means' to defend its interests
Russia’s top diplomat said in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released Friday that Moscow doesn’t want a war with the United States but will use “all means” to defend its interests.
Sergey Lavrov argued that while Russia and the US are officially not at war, Washington’s permission for Ukraine to use American longer-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory marked a dangerous escalation.
Ukrainian navy claims Russian-occupied gas platforms in Crimea hit by drones
Ukrainian naval drones have struck and destroyed surveillance systems on Russian-controlled gas platforms in Crimea, vice-admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa said.
“The hunt for the enemy in the Black Sea continues. The occupiers will not stay on our territory — we will get them everywhere,” Neizhpapa said on Saturday in a post on Facebook.
“Naval (drones) delivered precise strikes on Russian targets.”
Recent weeks have seen intensified attacks on Russian assets in Crimea. Strikes have targeted radar stations, and explosions were also reported in Sevastopol and near the Belbek airbase in November.
ICYMI: Putin signs off record Russian defence spending
Russian president Vladimir Putin approved budget plans, raising 2025 military spending to record levels as Moscow seeks to prevail in the war in Ukraine.
Around 32.5 per cent of the budget posted on a government website earlier this month has been allocated for national defence, amounting to 13.5 trillion rubles (over £107 bn), up from a reported 28.3 per cent this year.
Lawmakers in both houses of the Russian parliament, the State Duma and Federation Council, approved the plans.
Trump talks ending Ukraine war with Zelensky in ‘good and productive’ first in-person meeting since US election
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has described his first in-person talks with US-president elect Donald Trump since November’s US election as “productive” as the pair discussed ending the war as soon as possible.
The meeting with Mr Zelensky was brokered and attended by French president Emmanuel Macron, who played a key role in the service at the cathedral amid turmoil in French politics.
