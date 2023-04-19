Ukraine-Russia war – live updates: Kyiv shoots down 10 Shahed ‘kamikaze’ drones in Odesa attack
Fire broke out at ‘recreational’ site after two drones get past defences, say local officials
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 10 out of 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones sent by Russia to target Odesa overnight.
Two of the drones caused a fire after hitting a “recreational infrastructure facility” in the southern Ukrainian coastal region, the local administration said, adding that no casualties were reported.
Earlier, Washington’s second-highest diplomat warned Nato must stay alert to signs Vladimir Putin is planning to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
“We have all watched and worried that [Mr Putin] would use what he considers a non-strategic tactical nuclear weapon or use some demonstration effect to escalate, but in an managed risk escalation,” Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, said, adding: “It is very critical to remain watchful of this.”
The Russian president’s 25 March announcement that he was preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus “is his effort to use this threat in a managed way,” Ms Sherman said.
Mr Putin yesterday visited partially occupied Kherson in Ukraine, in a trip mocked by Kyiv as “a ‘special tour’ of the mass murders”.
Watch for signs Putin planning tactical nuke strike, says top US diplomat
The US and Nato must keep watch for signs Russian president Vladimir Putin is planning a tactical nuclear weapon strike in Ukraine, the second-highest US diplomat said.
Mr Putin could launch such an attack in a “managed” escalation of his invasion, Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, said during the opening session of an annual Nato arms control conference that was being held in North America for the first time since its inception in 2004.
“We have all watched and worried that Vladimir Putin would use what he considers a non-strategic tactical nuclear weapon or use some demonstration effect to escalate, but in an managed risk escalation,” Mr Sherman said. “It is very critical to remain watchful of this.”
The Russian president last month announced he was preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus “is his effort to use this threat in a managed way,” Ms Sherman said.
Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for battlefield gains or for use against limited military targets.
Ukraine grain deal inspections resume
Inspections of ships are resuming under a UN-brokered agreement on the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
The Russian news agency RIA said inspections had already resumed after two days of talks, citing the UN coordinator’s press office.
Ukraine said Russia blocked the inspections of ships on Monday. Moscow last month agreed to renew the deal for at least 60 days, half the intended period.
The Kremlin said it would only consider a further extension if several demands in relation to its own exports were met.
Russian-sympathetic hackers fueling cyber-attack fears, British security chief warns
Lindy Cameron, chief executive of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said growing fears about increased cyber attacks on the UK were rooted in the potential for hackers sympathetic to Russia, or being directed by the Kremlin, to turn their attention to Britain.
Due to address the CyberUK conference in Belfast today, Ms Cameron said cyber attackers could begin to broaden their focus out from Ukraine to the wider West as the conflict in eastern Europe goes on.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “What we’ve seen over the last few months is a change in intent by what we are describing as state-aligned groups.
“So organisations that are sympathetic to the Russian government’s position and where we see some intent to try and target the UK’s critical national infrastructure – so this is not something everyone should worry about, this is specifically focused on our critical national infrastructure – either with destructive activity or with disinformation.
“What we are still seeing is quite low-level activity but it is really important that our critical national infrastructure is well protected and resilient, as we called out in the recent integrated review refresh. And we want to ensure people are ready for the kind of threat they could face in the future.”
Moldova to declare Russian embassy worker persona non grata
Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, a government spokesperson said.
Government press secretary Daniel Vode told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week.
The embassy staffer was not named.
Russian-backed forces claim Ukraine killed 20 civilians in Bakhmut
Russian-backed separatists have claimed that Ukrainian forces blew up four residential buildings, killing 20 civilians, while retreating from Bakhmut, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency reported.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claims.The Independent has not been able to confirm the report.
The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces yesterday said Russia n forces were stepping up their use of heavy artillery and air strikes in the Donetsk city which has been the central point of fighting in the invasion for months.
Ukraine has repeatedly denied claims by Russia and its allied forces that Bakhmut has fallen.
Macron ‘working with China on secret plan for Ukraine war peace talks’
Emmanuel Macron is said to be looking to make arrangements with China that could see talks held between Russia and Ukraine “by the summer” (William Mata writes).
The French president is believed to have asked his foreign policy advisor, Emmanuel Bonne, to reach out to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi with the final aim of setting up negotiations.
On a recent trip to China, Mr Macron was seemingly unable to convince President Xi to finally speak with President Volodymyr Zelensky after a silence between the pair that has lasted since Moscow invaded Ukraine.
The details of Mr Macron’s plan are not clear and reports have not said if they have the blessing of Mr Zelensky.
Click here for the full story:
Macron ‘working with China on secret plan for Ukraine war peace talks’
Kyiv’s line has been to veto anything that could allow Russia to keep any territorial gains from Moscow’s invasion
Ukraine shoots down 10 Iranian-made drones over Odesa, say officials
Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 10 out of 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones which targeted Odesa overnight.
Two of the drones Russia launched in the region overnight hit a “recreational infrastructure facility”, causing a fire, the local administration said.
No casualties were reported.
Odesa City administration said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly
Further details of the “recreational” site were not offered but pictures showed a building decorated with cartoons and drawings ablaze
Authorities said the strikes were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 drones
Brazil condemns Russian invasion, repeating controversial peace call
Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity by Russia and again called for mediation to end the war, a peace initiative that was criticised by the Ukrainian government.
Speaking at a lunch with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, Mr Lula said a group of neutral nations must come together to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.
His comments came after he set off a storm among Western allies by stating over the weekend that they were prolonging the fighting by supplying arms to Ukraine.
A White House spokesperson accused Mr Lula of “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts.” And on Tuesday, the White House said Mr Lula’s “tone was not one of neutrality.”
Russia stepping up Bakhmut assault, says Ukraine
Russian forces are stepping up their use of heavy artillery and airstrikes in the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said yesterday.
Fighting in and around Bakhmut has for months been the central battle of the war in Ukraine and despite Russian claims to have taken the town, Kyiv has repeatedly denied losing control.
“Currently, the enemy is increasing the activity of heavy artillery and the number of air strikes, turning the city into ruins,” General Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a statement.
He said Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, remained committed to taking Bakhmut “at any cost” but was suffering significant losses in the battle for the city.
Artillerymen of the Ukrainian 80th separate airborne assault brigade fire from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut
The BM-21 Grad, a multiple rocket launcher first developed in the Soviet-era, has seen havy use in the invasion
A member of the 80th brigade plays accordion during a rest on the frontline near Bakhmut
EU still largest importer of Russian fuel, report finds
The European Union is the largest importer of fossil fuel energy from Russia despite the bloc leading in the implementation of the strictest sanctions against Moscow, new data has revealed (Shweta Sharma writes).
The reason the EU is still the largest importer is because it continues to purchase a record number of crude products through the main buyers of Russian oil.
Five “laundromat” countries that export the Russian crude to the EU were identified by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) in its new report.
The five countries are China, India, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.
Click here for the full story:
EU is still largest importer of Russian oil due to loophole in sanctions, report says
EU and G7 ‘fail to lower the price cap to level that would truly deny Russia excess profits from oil exports’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies