✕ Close Pskov Airfield: Sky glows orange during largest drone strike on Russian territory since war began

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely travel to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia this month to discuss supplying Moscow with more weapons.

Kim is expected to travel to Russia’s eastern city of Vladivostok from Pyongyang in an armoured train, where he will meet with the Russian president, reported the New York Times citing American and allied officials.

This comes amid reports of Cuban citizens being trafficked to fight for Russia in its war in Ukraine, the country’s foreign ministry said.

A human trafficking operation was being run by criminals working in both the Caribbean island nation and thousands of miles away in Russia, the Cuban government said. Authorities are now working to “neutralise and dismantle” the network.

And on the ground in Ukraine, Russian forces have been pushed back in the south as well as along the eastern front near Bakhmut, according to the Ukrainian military.