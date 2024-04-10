✕ Close Russian attack through Avdiivka detailed on timeline map

David Cameron appears to have failed in his attempts to persuade Donald Trump to help bring $60bn in military aid to Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary had visited the former President at Mar-a-Lago but was not even granted a meeting with congressional speaker Mike Johnson, the man who could in theory put the military package to a vote.

The meeting, which the Trump campaign say included a dinner, was the first between a senior minister and Mr Trump since he left office in 2021.

At a joint press conference in Washington, Mr Cameron warned: “Future generations may look back at us and say, did we do enough when this country was invaded by a dictator trying to redraw boundaries by force? Did we learn the lessons from history? And did we do enough?”

It came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited close to the frontline in the northeastern Kharkiv region amid Russia’s ramped up assault on the area.

The Ukrainian leader visited fortifications behind the frontline and was shown around by the governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov.