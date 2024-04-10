Russia-Ukraine war live: David Cameron struggles to convince Donald Trump over aid
David Cameron urged Congress to approve new military aid for Ukraine, saying the stalled funding is critical for US, European and world security
David Cameron appears to have failed in his attempts to persuade Donald Trump to help bring $60bn in military aid to Ukraine.
The Foreign Secretary had visited the former President at Mar-a-Lago but was not even granted a meeting with congressional speaker Mike Johnson, the man who could in theory put the military package to a vote.
The meeting, which the Trump campaign say included a dinner, was the first between a senior minister and Mr Trump since he left office in 2021.
At a joint press conference in Washington, Mr Cameron warned: “Future generations may look back at us and say, did we do enough when this country was invaded by a dictator trying to redraw boundaries by force? Did we learn the lessons from history? And did we do enough?”
It came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited close to the frontline in the northeastern Kharkiv region amid Russia’s ramped up assault on the area.
The Ukrainian leader visited fortifications behind the frontline and was shown around by the governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov.
Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky invited US presidential candidate Donald Trump to Ukraine, saying he was open to hearing his proposal for ending the war.
The Ukrainian president, however, was sceptical about suggestions involving giving up the captured region to Russia, saying such a deal would pave the way for more Russian conquest in the future.
“If the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea,” Mr Zelensky told The Politico.
“I need very strong arguments. I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake.”
Russians stage a rare protest after a dam bursts and homes flood near the Kazakh border
Russians in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest Monday calling for compensation following the collapse of a dam and subsequent flooding in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan.
Protests are an unusual sight in Russia where authorities have consistently cracked down on any form of dissent following President Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the administrative building in Orsk Monday, Russian state news agency Tass said, while videos shared on Russian social media channels showed people chanting “Putin, help us,” and “shame.”
Russia has penetrated US politics, says Zelensky
Russian influence has penetrated American political system, claimed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“They have their lobbies everywhere: in the United States, in the EU countries, in Britain, in Latin America, in Africa,” Mr Zelensky told The Politico while referring to Russia.
“When we talk about the Congress – do you notice how they work with society in the United States?”
He also warned against the Russia’s information warfare and its influence on American media and citizens.
“They pump their narratives through the media,” Mr Zelensky said. “These are not Russian citizens or natives of Russia, no. They are representatives of certain media groups, citizens of the United States. They are the ones in the media with the appropriate messages, sometimes very pro-Russian.”
Ukraine ‘hits’ aviation training center in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast
Ukraine hit Russian aviation training center in Voronezh Oblast overnight on 9 April, a representative of Ukraine military intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Independent on the condition of anonymity.
Two drones over Belgorod Oblast and two over Voronezh Oblast were shot down by Russian air defences, claimed Moscow.
The Ukrainian strikes on Russian military and industrial target have intensified in recent weeks, with Russia allegedly losing seven military aircraft during drone attacks, according to HUR.
US Department of Defense sees ‘huge’ increase in military sales since Ukraine invasion
The US Defense Department set a record for sales of military equipment and hardware last year, especially among European partners and allies, said the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
“We’ve had a huge increase in demand from our European allies and partners over the last few years since the ... invasion by the Russians in Ukraine,” James Hursch said yesterday during the 2024 Sea-Air-Space maritime exposition just outside of Washington. These include Sweden, Poland and the Netherlands.
In the fiscal year of 2023, the US did more than $80bn in business through the foreign military sales system, including grant assistance. “That is a record,” Mr Hursch said.
Western leaders face hard choices to help Ukraine resist Putin’s aggression
Editorial: The British people want to support the Ukrainians, but they must bear the cost
David Cameron holds talks with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago surprise meeting
Lord Cameron has held face to face meetings with Donald Trump in Florida during his push for the US to back more funding for Ukraine.
The foreign secretary is visiting the former US president despite previously calling him “divisive, stupid and wrong”. It was the first meeting between a senior British minister and the former Republican president since he left office in 2021.
Lord Cameron is on a high profile visit to the US to press Congress to pass the blocked aid package for Ukraine and will also discuss Israel’s war in Gaza.
Editorial: David Cameron was quite right to drop in on Donald Trump
The former president and his supporters in Congress need to hear the message that the support for Ukraine is not only just, but also in America’s interest.
Lord Cameron expected to meet other US politicians as he seeks support for Ukraine
David Cameron was expected to meet key lawmakers and senators during his US trip following his meeting with former president Donald Trump.
The British foreign secretary said: “I always do this with great trepidation. It’s not for foreign politicians to tell legislators in another country what to do.
“It’s just that I’m so passionate about the importance of defending Ukraine against this aggression that I think it is absolutely in the interests of US security that (Vladimir) Putin fails in his illegal invasion, I think it’s good for US jobs, that we continue to back Ukraine with the weapons that they need.“
And I think in terms of how the United States, the United Kingdom, as allies are seen around the world. There will be people in Tehran, in Pyongyang, in Beijing looking at how we stand by our allies, how we help them, how we stop this illegal and unprovoked aggression, and working out whether we are committed, whether we’re prepared to see it through.
”Secretary of state Antony Blinken said the request for the extra Ukraine funding was “urgent” and “we look to see that brought before the House and to get a vote as quickly as possible”.
He added: “The overwhelming majority of the resources in the supplemental budget request will actually be invested right here in the United States, in our own defence industrial base, to produce what Ukraine needs, but providing in the meantime good American jobs.”
Cameron pleads US to back extra funding for Ukraine
Foreign secretary Lord David Cameron has urged US politicians to release billions of dollars of extra funding to boost Ukraine’s military, warning that failing to do so would put Western security at risk.
The former prime minister insisted he did not want to “lecture” Republican politicians who have blocked the package, but warned about the consequences of failing to support Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
He said countries including China, Iran and North Korea would be looking intently at how much support the US was actually prepared to give to its allies.
Lord Cameron, who visited former president Donald Trump in Florida as part of his trip to the US in an effort to encourage support for Ukraine, said it was “right to send this very clear message to all those watching around the world, including China, that we stand by our allies, that we don’t reward aggression, that we help those who are trying to fight it off”.
A $60bn (£47bn) supplemental funding package for Ukraine has been stalled for months amid US political wrangles.
Making the point that US arms firms would be supported by the funding, he said: “We know that it is right to stop Putin’s aggression. We know it’s right for our own militaries and our own production bases to ramp up production, not just for Ukraine, but for our own stocks.”
