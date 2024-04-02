✕ Close Ukrainian MP reveals how Britain can help country win Russia war

Russian drones attacked energy facilities in overnight raids on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, Ukraine’s military has said.

Nine drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region where debris caused two fires in the regional capital of Dnipro, the governor said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, adding they had both been put out.

But a drone hit a high voltage substation in Kirovohrad region, causing a fire there, the Ukrenergo grid operator wrote on Telegram. The governor said no casualties had been reported.

It comes after the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said, citing a Ukrainian serviceman, that Ukrainian forces repelled 36 tanks and 12 BMP infantry fighting vehicles as part of a Russian battalion-sized mechanised assault near the key town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.

The think tank added that geolocated imagery shows a large number of destroyed and damaged Russian armored vehicles and tanks, with the Ukrainian serviceman reporting that Moscow lost at least 20 in the failed attack.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s military administration reported on Monday that five hypersonic Zircon missiles are among the 180 weapons Russia has fired at the Ukrainian capital city since the start of this year.