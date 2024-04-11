Ukraine-Russia war latest: Major missile attack by Putin’s forces completely destroys power plant outside Kyiv
Up to 200,000 people were left without power as Russia attacked several cities overnight
Russian overnight strikes completely destroyed Trypilska thermal power plant outside Kyiv, as part of a major attack across five regions in Ukraine.
Up to 200,000 people have been left without power, Ukrainian officials said, after more than 40 Russian missile strikes and an equal number of drone attacks hit the regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv.
The strikes also attacked two underground storage facilities where Ukraine stores natural gas, including some owned by foreign companies, energy company Naftogaz said.
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Some missiles and ‘Shahed’ drones were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, only a part of them. Russian terrorists have once again targeted critical infrastructure,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.
He added: “We need air defence systems and other defence assistance, not just turning a blind eye and having lengthy discussions.”
It comes as a Russian strike on a grocery store and a pharmacy in the north-eastern Kharkiv region killed three people, including a 14-year-old girl, on Wednesday.
In Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, Russian missiles killed four people, including a girl aged 10, and injured seven more, officials said.
Zelensky arrives in Lithuania for summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius on Thursday to attend a conference and meet with the leaders of several other European countries, he said in a post on social media platform X.
Leaders from a dozen states in central Europe, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania, are due to attend the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius on Thursday, with the war in Ukraine prominent on the agenda.
Zelensky will first meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the two countries plan to sign a bilateral security agreement.
“The main task for now is to make every effort to strengthen our air-defence system, to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and to consolidate international support so that we can overcome Russian terror,” he said.
Russian overnight strikes completely destroyed Trypilska thermal power plant outside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted a senior company official as saying.
Russia staged a major missile and drone strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure early on Thursday, damaging substations and power facilities in five regions and causing emergency power cuts for at least 200,000 people, Kyiv officials said.
Loud explosions rocked several Ukrainian cities early on Thursday as authorities reported a fresh wave of more than 40 Russian missile strikes and and equal number of drone attacks.
Ukrainian regions in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv came under attack as local officials confirmed the strikes on energy infrastructure, substations, and power facilities.
Emergency power cuts for at least 200,000 people have been reported in Kyiv, officials said.
A Russian attack on Ukraine’s eastern region of Kharkiv snapped power links to more than 200,000 consumers on Thursday, Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, mayor Ihor Terekho, said on Telegram, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to governor Ivan Fedorov.
David Cameron rejects Trump’s peace plan as he warns against ‘appeasing’ Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky also attacked the idea of giving up swathes of territory to Russia, branding it ‘primitive’
Russian missile strike targets cities across Ukraine
The governor of the western Lviv region, Maksim Kozytskyi, said on Telegram that air defences were working in the area.
Ukrainian energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Telegram that the attacks targeted power generation and distribution facilities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv regions.
Officials in Kyiv said the attacks have damaged its power grid facilities.
Casualties and damage to residential areas is not immediately known.
Russia has penetrated US politics, says Zelensky
Russian influence has penetrated American political system, claimed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“They have their lobbies everywhere: in the United States, in the EU countries, in Britain, in Latin America, in Africa,” Mr Zelensky told The Politico while referring to Russia.
“When we talk about the Congress – do you notice how they work with society in the United States?”
He also warned against the Russia’s information warfare and its influence on American media and citizens.
“They pump their narratives through the media,” Mr Zelensky said. “These are not Russian citizens or natives of Russia, no. They are representatives of certain media groups, citizens of the United States. They are the ones in the media with the appropriate messages, sometimes very pro-Russian.”
Ukraine will be outgunned by Russia 10 to 1 in weeks without US help, top Europe general says
The top general for US forces in Europe told Congress that Ukraine will be outgunned 10 to one by Russia within a matter of weeks if Congress does not find a way to approve sending more ammunition and weapons to Kyiv soon.
The testimony from Army Gen Christopher Cavoli, head of US European Command, and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, comes as Congress enters pivotal weeks for voting for aid for Ukraine, but there’s no guarantee funding will be improved in time.
Ukraine has been rationing its munitions as Congress has delayed passing its $60bn supplemental bill.
Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine means no peace at all
It cannot have been a great surprise to the foreign secretary, David Cameron, that Donald Trump showed such little interest in supporting Ukraine’s war of resistance. Had Mr Trump wanted to see Ukraine receive the military assistance that Kyiv has been begging for, and which remains stalled in the House of Representatives, he’d have given it the nod months ago, and the Republican caucus would have responded with alacrity.
The fact that Trump’s puppet, speaker of the House Mike Johnson, couldn’t find time in his diary to speak to His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office speaks volumes for the indifference America feels for its allies and the weakness of the now almost satirically-styled “special relationship”.
We’re learning, if we had not already, the full gruesome nature of what lies behind the slogan “America First”. Mr Trump, as he’s already practically admitted, is not interested in helping President Biden get his plan through Congress; nor is he much bothered about the territorial integrity of Ukraine. He plainly regards the war as a waste of money and a lost cause – indeed, a cause for which he feels little sympathy.
Editorial: The outlook is poor, for Ukraine and the cause of freedom. America under Trump would recede into isolationism and protectionism – and its foreign policy would be the appeasement of Russia, if not China
