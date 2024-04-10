✕ Close Russian attack through Avdiivka detailed on timeline map

Kyiv has downed dozens of Putin’s drones and two guided missiles as Ukraine was accused of hitting a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed 14 out of 17 attack drones launched by Moscow were downed and two of several guided missiles targeting Odesa and Mykolaiv were destroyed.

Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv was damaged as a result of the attack, disrupting power supply for several hours. There were no casualties in the attacks, the military said.

It comes as officials at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine accused Kyiv of a further drone attack, after an unmanned aerial vehicle allegedly fell onto the roof of its training centre.

Kyiv has denied that it is behind a series of strikes on Europe’s largest nuclear plant in recent days that prompted the International Atomic Energy Agency to sound the alarm over nuclear safety.

Meanwhile, Ukraine revealed it was developing “unstoppable” AI-powered drones in a push to create an image recognition targeting system to hunt targets.