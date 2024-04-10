Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv foils drone attacks by Putin’s forces as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hit again
Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with a drone
Kyiv has downed dozens of Putin’s drones and two guided missiles as Ukraine was accused of hitting a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant.
The Ukrainian Air Force claimed 14 out of 17 attack drones launched by Moscow were downed and two of several guided missiles targeting Odesa and Mykolaiv were destroyed.
Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv was damaged as a result of the attack, disrupting power supply for several hours. There were no casualties in the attacks, the military said.
It comes as officials at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine accused Kyiv of a further drone attack, after an unmanned aerial vehicle allegedly fell onto the roof of its training centre.
Kyiv has denied that it is behind a series of strikes on Europe’s largest nuclear plant in recent days that prompted the International Atomic Energy Agency to sound the alarm over nuclear safety.
Meanwhile, Ukraine revealed it was developing “unstoppable” AI-powered drones in a push to create an image recognition targeting system to hunt targets.
Kyiv downs 14 out of 17 Russian drones, air force claims
David Cameron says it’s possible for Ukraine to win war if armed with ‘what they need’
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Ukraine can win the war against Russia “if we give the Ukrainians what they need” in terms of supplies, troops, and aid from foreign allies such as the UK and the US. In his speech, David Cameron stated that with the United Kingdom and United States support Ukraine has successfully been able to sink 25% of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. Cameron went on to reinforce his thought that alliances such as these are most important in times of danger for international affairs. David Cameron also went on to say he looks forward to continuing the conversation of supporting Ukraine’s forces with the United States Congress in order to put a stop to Putin’s aggression.
Wider war in Europe ‘no longer a fantasy’, warns EU’s top diplomat
A wider war in Europe is “no longer a fantasty” and the continent should prepare for war with Russia, the EU’s top diplomat warned.
“Russia threatens Europe,” both through its ongoing war in Ukraine and hybrid attacks on EU member states, Josep Borrell said.
“War is certainly looming around us,” said Mr Borrell. “A high-intensity, conventional war in Europe is no longer a fantasy.”
Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky invited US presidential candidate Donald Trump to Ukraine, saying he was open to hearing his proposal for ending the war.
The Ukrainian president, however, was sceptical about suggestions involving giving up the captured region to Russia, saying such a deal would pave the way for more Russian conquest in the future.
“If the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea,” Mr Zelensky told The Politico.
“I need very strong arguments. I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake.”
Russians in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest Monday calling for compensation following the collapse of a dam and subsequent flooding in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan.
Protests are an unusual sight in Russia where authorities have consistently cracked down on any form of dissent following President Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the administrative building in Orsk Monday, Russian state news agency Tass said, while videos shared on Russian social media channels showed people chanting “Putin, help us,” and “shame.”
Russia has penetrated US politics, says Zelensky
Russian influence has penetrated American political system, claimed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“They have their lobbies everywhere: in the United States, in the EU countries, in Britain, in Latin America, in Africa,” Mr Zelensky told The Politico while referring to Russia.
“When we talk about the Congress – do you notice how they work with society in the United States?”
He also warned against the Russia’s information warfare and its influence on American media and citizens.
“They pump their narratives through the media,” Mr Zelensky said. “These are not Russian citizens or natives of Russia, no. They are representatives of certain media groups, citizens of the United States. They are the ones in the media with the appropriate messages, sometimes very pro-Russian.”
Ukraine ‘hits’ aviation training center in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast
Ukraine hit Russian aviation training center in Voronezh Oblast overnight on 9 April, a representative of Ukraine military intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Independent on the condition of anonymity.
Two drones over Belgorod Oblast and two over Voronezh Oblast were shot down by Russian air defences, claimed Moscow.
The Ukrainian strikes on Russian military and industrial target have intensified in recent weeks, with Russia allegedly losing seven military aircraft during drone attacks, according to HUR.
