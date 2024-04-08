✕ Close Russian attack through Avdiivka detailed on timeline map

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UN atomic watchdog head warned of a “major nuclear accident” after a new drone attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called the attack “reckless” after an explosion near the reactor building and a hit on the dome of the plant’s sixth power unit. This is the first such attack on Zaporizhzhia power plant since November 2022 in military action.

“This is a major escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers facing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately,” IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

At least one casualty is also suspected as blood stains were found by an IAEA team outside a laboratory next to a damaged military logistics vehicle.

This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine will lose the war against Russia if the US Congress does not approve military aid to help repel Moscow’s invasion.

“It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war,” he said.