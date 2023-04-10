Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Kyiv’s missiles could run out ‘within weeks,’ leaked documents reveal
Ukraine forced to alter military plans following leak, source close to Zelensky says
Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations
Ukraine’s missiles and ammunition could run out “within weeks,” according to a large leak of classified military documents.
One of the documents marked “Secret” shows how Ukraine’s Soviet-era S-300 air defence systems will be depleted by 2 May if the Ukrainian forces continue to use the ammunition at the current rate.
The documents appear to represent a significant breach of American intelligence, detailing information that has not been publicly stated by the Pentagon.
Kyiv has been forced to amend some of its military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive due to a leak of classified US documents, CNN reported on Monday citing a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian officials told Reuters on Friday the allegedly leaked documents contained fictitious information and looked like a Russian disinformation campaign.
US officials are trying to find the source of a leak of classified documents detailing a wide array of topics from Ukraine‘s air defences to Israel’s Mossad spy agency.
Ukraine has altered military plans after leak – CNN
A source close to Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine has already altered some of its military plans after a large leak of classified documents, reported CNN.
The documents also show the degree to which the US has penetrated the Russian defence ministry and its proxy mercenary Wagner Group, mostly through intercepted communications and human sources, while also likely raising their chances of being cut off.
Among the leaks was information on key weaknesses in Ukraine’s weaponry, air defence, and battalion sizes and readiness at a crucial point in the war as Ukraine seeks to turn the corner with its spring offensive.
Belarus leader says he wants guarantees that Russia will defend his country if it is attacked
Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, told Russia‘s defence minister on Monday that he wanted guarantees that Moscow would defend his country if it was attacked, the state-owned BelTA news agency reported.
BelTA cited Lukashenko as making the remarks to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in the Belarusian capital Minsk.
Lukashenko was cited as saying that he had previously discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin who he said had agreed with him that such security guarantees were necessary and needed to be formalised.
“In general, it sounded at the talks (with Putin) that in the case of aggression against Belarus, the Russian Federation would protect Belarus as its own territory. These are the kind of security (guarantees) we need,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying.
Belarus, which currently hosts a contingent of Russian forces, has offered assistance to Moscow during its military campaign in Ukraine which Russia calls “a special military operation.”
In the war’s earliest days, Minsk allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch an ultimately unsuccessful assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Since late last year, a flurry of military drills and visits from high-level Russian officials have sparked speculation that Belarus may formally join a new attack on Ukraine.
Lukashenko has consistently denied such intentions, but has said that Belarus will respond to any incursions onto its territory or attempts to foment unrest.
Kremlin says China has right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Monday that China had every right to respond to what it called “provocations” and carry out military exercises around Taiwan.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said it was hard to imagine France, whose president Emmanuel Macron visited China for talks last week, playing a mediation role in Ukraine because Paris had taken the side of one of the parties in the conflict.
Lukashenko says Belarus needs guarantees that Russia will defend it if attacked
President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Belarus needs guarantees that Russia will defend Belarus “like its own territory” in the event of external attack, state-owned BelTA reported.
Ukrainian says defenders of Bakhmut still holding out
Ukraine‘s general staff said Russian forces had made unsuccessful advances on areas west of Bakhmut and at least 10 towns and villages had come under Russian shelling. The Russians had also made no headway in attacks on Avdiivka, it said.
Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia declared annexed last year and is seeking to fully occupy in what appears to be a shift in its war aims after failing to overrun the country soon after its invasion in February 2022.
Western analysts say both sides have been losing large numbers of troops in the battle for Bakhmut, a regional transport and logistics hub prior to the war.
Control of Bakhmut could allow Russia to directly target Ukrainian defensive lines in Chasiv Yar in the east and open the way for its forces to advance on two bigger cities in the Donetsk region - Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
While Ukraine has said it wants to inflict as many casualties as possible on the Russian forces as its prepares its own counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week acknowledged that if troops risked being encircled they could be pulled back.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russian forces controlled the centre of Bakhmut, with much of their assault now focusing on the railway station.
“There is heavy fighting in the city centre and the enemy is gradually moving toward the western outskirts,” Zhdanov said.
Britain’s Defence Ministry said that over the last seven days, Russia also appeared to have increased its armoured assaults around the town of Marinka, also in Donetsk province.
“Russia continues to give a high priority to resourcing operations in the broader Donetsk sector, including the Marinka and Avdiivka areas, expending significant resources for minimal gains,” it said.
Is the world on the precipice of a second cold war?
The rivalry could get out of hand, with dynamics in Washington and Beijing leading the world into a gratuitous confrontation between nuclear powers, writes Borzou Daragahi:
In the space of just one week, the influential American news and opinion outlet Foreign Policy published no less than six pieces demanding US and Western policymakers confront China more forcefully on human rights, shipping, finance, climate change, quantum computing, and microchips.
Just in case anyone missed the point, another called on Washington to create an “economic war council” to add a financial component to the military posture against China.
A new cold war is being thrust upon the world – one that could shape lives and nations for decades to come.
Is the world on the precipice of a second cold war? | Borzou Daragahi
The rivalry could get out of hand, with dynamics in Washington and Beijing leading the world into a gratuitous confrontation between nuclear powers, writes Borzou Daragahi
What’s the latest from the battlefield?
Here is the latest update from the frontline:
* Ukraine‘s military reported continued Russian strikes, with the heaviest fighting still focused on two cities in eastern Donetsk region - Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
* Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Russian air strikes coinciding with the observance of Orthodox Palm Sunday, including an attack that killed a father and daughter at home in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.
Ukraine says Russia switching to 'scorched earth' tactics in Bakhmut
The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces said on Monday that Russian troops had switched to “scorched earth” tactics in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut and were destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery.
Russia‘s assault on Bakhmut, a small city in the Donetsk region, has been the focus of the biggest battle of Moscow’s full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.
“The enemy switched to the so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire,” said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine‘s ground forces.
Ukraine‘s defence of the city of Bakhmut continued, he said.
“The situation is difficult but controllable,” he said in comments quoted by Ukraine‘s Media Military Centre.
He said Russian forces were bringing in special forces and airborne assault units to help their attack on the city as members of Russia‘s Wagner military group had become “exhausted”.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield account.
South Korea to discuss 'issues raised' from leaked documents with US
South Korea is aware of news reports about a leak of several classified U.S. military documents and it plans to discuss “issues raised” as a result of the leak with the United States, a South Korean presidential official said on Sunday.
Several classified U.S. military documents have recently been posted on social media offering a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, adding that Russia or pro-Russian elements were likely behind the leak.
Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the documents. The U.S. Justice Department has said it is investigating the leak.
One of the documents, obtained by Reuters, showed details about internal discussions among top South Korean top officials about U.S. pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine, and its policy of not doing so.
The document, which does not appear to have a date on it, said that South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the United States replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the “end user” should be the U.S. military. But internally, top South Korean officials were worried that the United States would divert them to Ukraine.
The report was based in part on signals intelligence, which suggests the United States had been spying on South Korea, one of its most important allies.
The South Korean presidential official, speaking to reporters, declined to respond to questions about U.S. spying or to confirm any details from the leaked documents.
Asked if South Korea planned to lodge a protest or demand an explanation from the United States, the official, who declined to be identified, said the government would review precedents and cases involving other countries.
South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine. But President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that a South Korean law that forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict makes it difficult to send arms to Ukraine.
The South Korean official said there was no change to South Korea’s policy.
Russian offensive ‘approaching culmination’, say analysts
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said it thinks Russia’s overall offensive “is approaching culmination”.
The institute cited Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Ukrainian Council of Reservists for the country’s ground forces, as reporting that recent Russian attacks appeared designed to distract and disperse Ukrainian troops preparing for a potential counter-offensive.
“Tymochko stated that Russian forces are not making serious advances anywhere on the front line,” the think tank said.
Noting that Russia has made heavy use of artillery to “offset key shortcomings in combat capability”, the institute said reported ammunition shortages would “undermine the Russian military’s ability to continue offsetting its other weaknesses and limitations”.
Below is the latest daily conflict map from the ISW:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies