Ukraine’s missiles and ammunition could run out “within weeks,” according to a large leak of classified military documents.

One of the documents marked “Secret” shows how Ukraine’s Soviet-era S-300 air defence systems will be depleted by 2 May if the Ukrainian forces continue to use the ammunition at the current rate.

The documents appear to represent a significant breach of American intelligence, detailing information that has not been publicly stated by the Pentagon.

Kyiv has been forced to amend some of its military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive due to a leak of classified US documents, CNN reported on Monday citing a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian officials told Reuters on Friday the allegedly leaked documents contained fictitious information and looked like a Russian disinformation campaign.

US officials are trying to find the source of a leak of classified documents detailing a wide array of topics from Ukraine‘s air defences to Israel’s Mossad spy agency.