Images have been released of the damage done to a thermal power plant by a recent Russian drone strike.

Engineers worked to repair the damage amid Russia’s attack in an undisclosed location in Ukraine.

Three civilians were also killed in another missile attack in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to reports.

The attack was reported at around 12.30pm on Monday at one of the infrastructure facilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office in Ukraine said.

“As a result of the strike, three civilians died and there are also wounded. Casualty reports are being verified,” they said in a statement.

Separately, Russian-appointed operators of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have claimed a fourth drone attack has been thwarted over the roof of one of the reactors after the United Nations warned that the previous incidents “recklessly risked a major nuclear accident”.

The plant, run by a unit of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said Ukraine’s armed forces attacked the plant on Monday with a “kamikaze drone”. It was shot down over the plant and fell on the roof of reactor No. 6, they claimed.