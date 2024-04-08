Russia-Ukraine war – live: Pictures show damage after drone attack on Ukrainian power plant
Three civilians were also killed in another missile attack in the Zaporizhzhia region
Images have been released of the damage done to a thermal power plant by a recent Russian drone strike.
Engineers worked to repair the damage amid Russia’s attack in an undisclosed location in Ukraine.
Three civilians were also killed in another missile attack in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to reports.
The attack was reported at around 12.30pm on Monday at one of the infrastructure facilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office in Ukraine said.
“As a result of the strike, three civilians died and there are also wounded. Casualty reports are being verified,” they said in a statement.
Separately, Russian-appointed operators of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have claimed a fourth drone attack has been thwarted over the roof of one of the reactors after the United Nations warned that the previous incidents “recklessly risked a major nuclear accident”.
The plant, run by a unit of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said Ukraine’s armed forces attacked the plant on Monday with a “kamikaze drone”. It was shot down over the plant and fell on the roof of reactor No. 6, they claimed.
Finland to keep border with Russia closed until further notice
Finland says it will extend the closure of its border crossing points with Russia beyond the current April 14 deadline
Russia releases image of destroyed drone it says Ukraine used to strike nuclear power plant
Russia said on Monday that Ukraine had endangered European nuclear security by attacking the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station with a drone which was shot down over a reactor.
Ukraine has denied it is behind a series of drone attacks on the plant over the past 48 hours, including three drone attacks on Sunday, which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said had endangered nuclear safety.
A photo shows the remains of what the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant officials call a Ukrainian drone that was shot down over the station.
In pictures: Ukrainian power plant damaged in Russian missile strike
Images have been released of workers trying to repair a thermal power plant damaged by a recent Russian missile strike.
Ukrainian forces haven’t revealed the location of the strike.
The second picture shows pressure gauges destroyed in the drone attack.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office said that Russian strikes killed one woman and injured five others.
According to prosecutors, at around 3.15pm, the Russians launched an airstrike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy.
15 minutes later they added the enemy launched three aerial bombs at the central part of Bilopillia in the Sumy district.
As a result of the strike, a woman was killed and two other civilians were injured.
Horrific pictures from the scene show damaged vehicles and shrapnel in the streets of Sumy.
Woman, 77, killed after shelling in Donetsk
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that a woman was among the dead and three others were injured in a Facebook post.
“At least one person was killed and three more were wounded in today’s shelling of the Donetsk region,” said Filashkin.
He said, that enemy artillery strikes in Chasiv Yar killed a 77-year-old woman and damaged six private houses.
The condition of the three injured is unknown.
He added: “Please everyone: take care of yourselves! Make the evacuation!”
Ukraine military chief’s chilling warning to the West about Russia’s threat
Russia is ready to “swallow” Europe whole, a top Ukrainian commander has warned - less than two months after he led a costly evacuation from a key city on the eastern frontline.
Speaking to The Independent from an undisclosed location in Donetsk, deputy commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, issued a troubling warning to Kyiv’s Western partners.
The West, he said, must urgently prepare. “Create serious defence systems that could counteract Russia because it will undoubtedly open its mouth and try to swallow the rest of Europe,” he warned.
UN warns of ‘reckless’ Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant drone attacks
The United Nations has urged restraint from Russia and Ukraine after multiple drones were shot down over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant - as they warned that it risked causing a “major nuclear accident”.
Russia claimed on Monday that they had shot down a Ukrainian drone over the roof of Reactor 6 at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), less than 24 hours after the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed three earlier attacks on Sunday.
“Today, a kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant. It fell on the roof of Unit 6,” the Russia-controlled plant said, below a picture of reactor No. 6, which is currently shut down.
Russian bank launches 'special military operation' cards for veterans
Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank on Monday said it had launched “special military operation” bank cards for combat veterans, giving them a form of electronic identification and a simple way to get access to social benefits.
Russia refers to the war in Ukraine as a “special military operation”, although the Kremlin said last month that the conflict had “become a war” because of the involvement of the West.
Promsvyazbank offers a range of services but has focused on state employees and the defence sector since it was bailed out by the central bank in 2017. It has opened branches in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022.
The bank has now started issuing cards in Avdiivka, a town captured by Russia in February, the Donetsk region’s pro-Russian information ministry said on Monday.
Promsvyazbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked about Avdiivka.
Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to annex Ukraine‘s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in September 2022, following what Ukraine said were sham referendums. The move was condemned by many countries as illegal.
Russian forces only partly control the four regions.
