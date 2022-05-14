✕ Close Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings 'genocide of Ukrainian population'

Russia has suffered further losses during its offensive in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

It comes after Ukraine‘s airborne command released photos and footage of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over the Siversky Donets River and several destroyed or damaged Russian military vehicles nearby.

Ukrainian news reports said troops thwarted an attempt by Russian forces to cross the river earlier this week, leaving dozens of tanks and other military vehicles damaged or abandoned. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers”.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said that Russia lost “significant armoured manoeuvre elements” of at least one battalion tactical group as well as equipment used to deploy the makeshift floating bridge.

“Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky maneuver and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine,” the MoD said in its daily intelligence update.