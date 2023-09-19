Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv commander says Russian defensive line breached near villages of Bakhmut
Putin’s forces said to be building new defences in southern Ukraine amid ‘growing concern’
Russia’s war in Ukraine
New explosions struck Sevastopol and smoke was seen rising from a prominent landmark just kilometres away from the Crimean city as Ukrainian forces announced they were carrying out a joint intelligence operation in the region illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
Ukraine has recaptured the eastern village of Klishchiivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut after heavy fighting.
It follows the recapture of Andriivka, another village in the region, Kyiv forces are said to be gaining ground. On Sunday they sent drones to disrupt air traffic in Moscow and caused a fire at an oil depot, according to Russian reports.
"Klishchiivka was cleared of the Russians and liberated," Alexander Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out in an interview with CBS saying the conflict is ‘World War I with drones’.
He explained the war is fought on a 700-mile front and the red area is the 20% of Ukraine still occupied by Russia where donated tanks should have advanced but they were stopped by Russian trenches, minefields and artillery.
Explosions shake Ukraine’s Lviv as western parts remain under air raid alerts
Blasts rocked Ukraine’s western city of Lviv in the early hours of Tuesday as Russia launched large-scale air attacks that struck an industrial warehouse, officials said.
Local officials said air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack that started in the early hours.
All of western half of Ukraine was covered under air raid alerts, starting from about 0000GMT.
The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi and regional governor Maxim Kozitsky asked people to stay indoors due to the threat of continuing attacks in the region. “As a result of the strike on the territory of Lviv, we recorded a fire at an industrial warehouse,” he said.
Explosions shake Ukraine’s Lviv as western parts remain under air raid alerts
Heavy aerial attacks from Russia on Ukrainian city come as war nears 600 days of conflict
Ukraine says recapture of key village near Bakhmut a ‘springboard’ for more gains against Russia
Ukraine’s military claims its latest recapture of a key village in Bakhmut will act as a “springboard” for further offensive actions against Russia’s continuing invasion.
Ukraine scored another victory recently when it recently recaptured village Klishchiivka that lies in the southern flank of Bakhmut, as its forces fought off Russian attempts to get back into the area.
The war-torn country’s forces had last week also recaptured Andriivka, another village a few kilometres to the south of Klishchiivka, after earlier criticism alleged Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces had slowed.
Arpan Rai reports:
Why recapture of key village near Bakhmut is critical for Ukraine
Battle for Klishchiivka inflicted ‘powerful damage’ on Russian airborne units
Ukraine and its allies battle Russian bid to have genocide case tossed out of the UN's top court
Ukraine‘s legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion resumes Monday at the United Nations’ highest court, as Russia seeks to have the case tossed out.
Hearings at the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support.
Kyiv launched the case shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, arguing that the attack was based on false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine and alleging that Moscow was planning genocidal acts in Ukraine. It wants the court to order Russia to halt its invasion and pay reparations.
Mike Corder reports:
Ukraine and its allies battle Russian bid to have genocide case tossed out of the UN's top court
Ukraine’s legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion is resuming at the United Nations’ highest court
Pope meets with new Russian ambassador as second Moscow mission planned for his Ukraine peace envoy
Russia’s new ambassador to the Vatican met Monday with Pope Francis for a protocol visit, as signs emerged that the Vatican’s Ukraine peace envoy could soon be undertaking a second mission to Moscow.
The Vatican said Ambassador Ivan Soltanovsky was presenting his credentials to Francis, signalling the official start of his term. His motorcade was seen leaving the Russian embassy Monday morning, bound for the Vatican, and returning about two hours later.
Soltanovsky replaced Ambassador Alexander Avdeev, whom Francis met with on Feb. 25, 2022 in a remarkable in-person papal visit to the embassy the day after Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine.
More here:
Pope meets with new Russian ambassador as second Moscow mission planned for his Ukraine peace envoy
Russia’s new ambassador to the Vatican is meeting with Pope Francis for a protocol visit to present his diplomatic credentials
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Read more:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s brutal military assault on sovereign neighbour continues in face of heavy losses and near-unanimous international condemnation
Ukraine ‘reboots’ defence ministry as it seeks more gains against Putin’s forces
Ukraine said it is “rebooting” its defence ministry after six deputy defence ministers were fired amid its most significant wartime cabinet reshuffle yet.
This is the second major shake-up in Ukraine’s defence leadership since defence minister Oleksii Reznikov was forced to resign and replaced with Rustem Umerov two weeks ago.
Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar, who frequently issued public updates on Russia’s war against Ukraine, was among the six sacked on Monday. The state secretary for defence was sacked as well.
Read more:
Ukraine ‘reboots’ defence ministry as it seeks more gains against Putin’s forces
Second major wartime reshuffle occurs just weeks after Ukraine’s defence minister was sacked
Trump welcomes Putin’s praise: ‘That means what I’m saying is right’
Donald Trump has welcomed praise from Russian president Vladimir Putin after again claiming that he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he is re-elected in 2024.
In a widely-criticised interview with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, Mr Trump said that Putin’s comments proved that “what I’m saying is right” about resolving the 18-month-old war.
The former president has repeatedly claimed without providing any details that he could end the war within days should he be successful in taking back the White House.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Trump welcomes Putin’s praise: ‘That means what I’m saying is right’
Trump touted his cosy relationship with the Russian president in controversial Meet the Press interview
Mexico president defends Russia participation in military parade
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended the presence of a Russian military unit in a weekend parade marking Mexico’s independence day, following sharp criticism his country had given a platform to forces that invaded Ukraine.
Ukraine‘s ambassador to Mexico, opposition politicians and critical media blasted the decision to allow a Russian unit to participate on Saturday, but Lopez Obrador said Mexico had allowed any country to join in.
“We have relations with all countries in the world and we invite everyone,” Lopez Obrador said at a regular government press conference after noting that the presence of the Russian unit had sparked a “scandal.”
Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has sought to keep Mexico neutral in the war between Russia and Ukraine, at one point proposing peace talks.
Nonetheless, his government has backed some major U.N. resolutions criticizing Russia’s role in the conflict.
Ukraine‘s ambassador to Mexico, Oksana Dramaretska, said on X that the parade had been “sullied” by the participation of a Russian unit which she said was “stained with blood.”
“How coherent is it Mr. Lopez Obrador with your policy of neutrality and condemnation of aggression against my country?,” Dramaretska wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Russia’s embassy in Mexico celebrated the 154th Preobrazhenskiy Regiment’s participation in the event.
“Long live the friendship between Mexico and Russia!,” the Russian embassy said on X.
Russian defensive lines breached in capture of villages near Bakhmut, Ukraine commander says
The commander of Ukraine‘s ground forces has claimed the recapture of another village in the east of the country has helped Kyiv‘s forces break through part of Russia‘s defensive lines around the devastated city of Bakhmut.
The area has been a key part of Ukraine’s counteroffensive to try and reclaim territory occupied by Russia as part of its near-19 month invasion. Bakhmut has been the scene for some of the bloodiest fighting of the war and in the process taking on symbolic importance for both Russia and Ukraine far greater than its size.
Retaking Klishchiivka is considered tactically important as it will allow Ukrainian forces to further extend their gains around Bakhmut and keep pushing forward.
Chris Stevenson reports:
Russian defensive lines breached in capture of two villages in east, Ukraine says
‘These settlements, at first glance small, were important elements in the enemy's defensive line,’ general says
Human rights in Russia have 'significantly' worsened since Ukraine war began, UN-backed expert says
The rights situation in Russia has “significantly deteriorated” since President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine in February last year, an expert commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body said in her first report on the country on Monday.
Mariana Katzarova, the special rapporteur on Russia’s rights situation mandated by the Human Rights Council, chronicled the domestic crackdown that has largely targeted critics of Putin’s war as well as other opposition voices in Russia.
Her report, made public on Monday, is separate from another probe by U.N.-backed investigators that has accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine.
Read more:
Human rights in Russia have 'significantly' worsened since Ukraine war began, UN-backed expert says
An expert commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body says in her first report on Russia that the rights situation in the country has “significantly deteriorated” since President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine last February
