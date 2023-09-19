✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

Blasts rocked Ukraine’s western city of Lviv in the early hours of Tuesday as Russia launched large-scale air attacks that left an industrial warehouse engulfed in flames.

Local officials said air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack that started in the early hours.

All of the western half of Ukraine was covered under air raid alerts at around midnight.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, and the regional governor, Maxim Kozitsky, asked people to stay indoors due to the threat of continuing attacks in the region. “As a result of the strike on the territory of Lviv, we recorded a fire at an industrial warehouse,” he said.

On the other side, the commander of Ukraine‘s ground forces has claimed the recapture of another village in the east of the country has helped Kyiv‘s forces break through part of Russia‘s defensive lines around the city of Bakhmut.

Regaining this key village will serve as a springboard for further offensive action against Russia, the Ukraine military has claimed.